Friday News, February 19, 2021

3 more weeks of winter weather, according to that Ground Hog! As we begin the Lenten season, Easter is April 4. But Spring is a little over a month away!!!! Spring officially begins March 20!

Update due to the weather on Thursday…

(Winston-Salem) Sanitation crews will make-up missed Thursday garbage and yard-waste collections on Friday. Residents with Friday garbage collection will have their garbage picked up on Monday. Thursday recycling routes will be collected Friday, and Friday routes will be collected Saturday. Got it… https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=584

Important #s to keep handy when reporting a power outage on the News Blog

Great ‘link’ for the latest power outages across the Triad and across the state.

Ready NC Power Outages: https://www.ncdps.gov/power-outages

Area high school football teams open their (post-pandemic) spring season next Friday (Feb. 26). Check out team schedules on the News Blog.

https://journalnow.com/sports/area-high-school-football-teams-open-feb-26/

NOTE: The Governor ‘may’ adjust his Executive Order on large gatherings next week. The state’s current Covid-19 restrictions enacted by Governor Cooper are set to expire on Feb. 28. Current restrictions state that “no more than 100 fans may watch high school athletics events at large outdoor venues” because of safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of 23 Republican senators have sent Governor Cooper a letter asking that he amend his executive order to allow more fans in the stands with High School football set to begin next Friday, FEB 26.

https://journalnow.com/sports/gov-roy-cooper-hints-at-new-limits-as-n-c-senators-seek-increase-in-fans/

An Amber Alert continues for a missing Davidson County teenager.

Savannah Grace Childress was last seen on Canaan Church Road in Denton on Feb 11. Call 9-1-1 if you have ANY information.

UPDATE: The ACA marketplace for subsidized health plans has re-opened to assist those in need of healthcare. HealthCare.gov will accept applications thru May 15, 2021.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/obamacare-sign-ups-reopen-as-democrats-push-for-more-aid/

You can (now) file your 2020 income tax returns with the IRS. *Sending your return electronically allows the IRS to process it faster than if you mail it. www.irs.gov

Men’s basketball: (SAT) The Deacs hosting NC State this Saturday at 2pm

Not Forgotten Ministries (a local pro-life organization in Winston-Salem) needs YOUR help. The pro-life ministry is looking to purchase “a building directly across the street from the Planned Parenthood in Winston Salem”. “One of the offices (in the building that is for sale) is the perfect size for our ministry and since it’s a medical building, it would be ideal for giving ultrasounds! It’s even painted the colors of our logo!” stated Tori Shaw, founder of ‘Not Forgotten Ministries’. Bottom line: They need YOUR financial help to get their ministry next door to the local Planned Parenthood location.

Find out more: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/a-ministry-planned-parenthood-will-not-forget

BTW: Not Forgotten Ministries is a past “Ministry of the Month” with WBFJ.

North Carolinians who get food stamps will see an increase in their benefits starting TODAY (Feb 19). The state Department of Health and Human Services saying that the added benefits will be dispersed over several days for those who already have an EBT card or pandemic-EBT benefits. The additional P-EBT benefits will be issued starting in March. Recipients can find out the amount of their additional benefits by either going to www.ebtedge.com, download the ebtEDGE mobile app, or call (888) 622-7328 on the day recipients normally receive benefits.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/state-to-increase-food-stamp-benefits-and-p-ebt-benefits/

NEW: The Winston-Salem Dash will host the Rome Braves on Tuesday, May 4 to start their 2021 season. All ‘series this season’ will be six games – running from Tuesday-Sunday. Half the Dash home games will be weekend games. The Dash season concludes at home on Sunday, Sept 19. Did you know? The Dash and the Greensboro Grass Hoppers are now in the same league. Circle these dates: June 1-6 in Greensboro, June 15-20 in Winston-Salem, July 27-Aug. 1 in Greensboro and Aug. 10-15 in Winston-Salem for the ‘historic’ match-up beginning this season.

https://journalnow.com/sports/winston-salem-dashs-opening-day-is-set/

Keep your socks ON as you sleep? According to the National Sleep Foundation, warming your feet before you go to bed helps give your brain a clear sleep signal that it’s bedtime. And the easiest way to warm your feet? Wear socks to bed.

Wearing socks at night also has extra benefits:

Improving cracked heels: Wearing cotton socks after you moisturize can help keep your heels from drying out.

Prevent hot flashes: Some women find wearing socks helpful for cooling their core body temperature as they sleep…? https://www.healthline.com/health/sleeping-with-socks-on#benefits

Power outages now a water crisis? Five straight days of severe winter weather is crippling parts of Texas. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/february

President Biden pledges $4 billion dollar commitment to global vaccine efforts.

The global vaccine alliance known as COVAX is aimed at helping poor countries inoculate their populations. This pledge will not impact vaccines for Americans.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/02/19/

NASA celebrating the successful landing of it’s latest space rover ‘Perseverance’ on Mars on Thursday. The SUV-sized rover will hunt for signs of past life on Mars (?) while gathering new samples for return to Earth on later missions.

BTW: NASA plans on ‘putting humans back on the moon’ by 2024. https://www.space.com/

Snow in Jerusalem? Residents of the holy city woke up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning after a rare Mideast storm. Israeli police blocked the main road between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem due to the icy conditions yesterday.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/february/rare-storm-brings-winter-wonderland-to-jerusalem

A new motion picture detailing the life journey of C.S. Lewis -from atheism to Christianity – could be released later this year. The film titled The Most Reluctant Convert is set BEFORE the 1950 publication of CS Lewis’s classic book The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the first in his Chronicles of Narnia series. T

he movie is a screen adaptation of the successful one-man stage play about the life of CS Lewis starring Max McLean.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/february/new-c-s-lewis-movie-finally-depicts-his-journey-from-atheism-to-christianity