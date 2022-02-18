Friday News, February 18, 2022

Shorter work week? In an effort to raise the employment rate and make businesses stronger, Belgium has approved new labor laws – which includes a four-day work week. BTW: Four-day working weeks were tried in Iceland between 2015 and 2019, and it has since become the choice of 85% of the country’s working population.

Canadian police arrested two leaders of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” on Thursday as they moved to break up the last stronghold of the weeks-long protest against vaccine mandates that has paralyzed downtown Ottowa and interrupted business between the US and Canada. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/february/canadian-police-arrest-2-leaders-of-protesting-truckers

A state judge ruled that Former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka must testify under oath as part of the New York Attorney General’s civic-fraud investigation into the family’s business practices. The judge, Arthur Engoron, also ordered the Trumps to turn over relevant documents within two weeks.

California is the first US state to finally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus after Gov, Gavin Newsome announced plans on Thursday to tackle the “next phase” of the pandemic.

New guidance? Governor Cooper on Thursday encouraging schools and local governments to end their mask ‘mandates’.

Paraphrase or Translation? Bible Gateway, a website offering numerous versions of the Holy Bible, recently removed The Passion Translation (TPT) from its website.

According to experts with the Passion Translation, “the text was developed from Greek, Hebrew, and Aramaic manuscripts rather than an existing English translation.” But some critics of TPT say it reads as a paraphrase, yet, presents itself as a translation.

One of Winston-Salem’s oldest restaurants closing – its dining room?

Fan favorite Vincenzo’s on Robinhood Road will close on February 25.

The restaurant will continue to operate with takeout and delivery service.

*Vincenzo’s has been serving great Italian dishes since 1964.

*Vincenzo's has been serving great Italian dishes since 1964.

College Hoops: The Deacs play Notre Dame at the Joel on Saturday (1pm) www.godeacs.com

The Winter Olympic games in Beijing continue thru this weekend (Feb 20) on NBC.

Daytona 500 this Sunday on Fox. Green flag at 2:30pm…

“THRIVE” Homeschool Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration going on now through February 24.

The 3-day conference happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE. https://www.nche.com/thrive/