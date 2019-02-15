Friday News, February 15, 2019 

Breaking: President Donald Trump has signed a Federal Funding bill, avoiding (another) government shutdown. The President has also declared a ‘national emergency’ in a push for additional funding for a proposed southern wall along the U.S.- Mexico border. Fox News

Amazon broke up with New York City – on Valentine’s Day, no less? In a stunning development, Amazon will no longer pursue a second headquarters in New York City (specifically Long Island City in Queens) amid local political opposition.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2019/02/14/amazon-hq-nyc-dropped-amid-local-political-opposition/2870130002/

The American Heart Association has a simple message: Choose water. A study published this week in the Journal ‘Stroke’, reveals that women age 50 and above who consume more than one artificially sweetened drink a day are significantly ‘more likely’ to have a stroke, a heart attack or worse. Even women with no history of heart disease or diabetes are considerably more vulnerable.

FYI: Frequent consumption of diet beverages has been linked to higher risk of dementia, obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/02/14/study-warns-diet-drinks-pose-risk-stroke-heart-attack-older-women/2875278002/

Life after cancer: More cancer patient survivors are living longer.

But, few are getting the help they need to stay healthy

https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/50-states/2019/02/13/life-after-cancer-survivors-oncology-survivorship-plans-long-term-health/2794121002/

50 Years Ago: When the contents of the Thruway Theatre time capsule last saw the light of day, man had not yet set foot on the moon, Richard Nixon had just become president and gasoline was about 35 cents a gallon.

*The Time Capsule at Thruway Shopping Center grand opening ceremony, dubbed “Back to the Future,” will start at 10am this Saturday (Feb 16).

*Plans are also underway for displays of the items to be held at several locations including the Forsyth County Public Library and Thruway Center at later dates.

NOTE: If you can’t make it to Saturday’s event, the contents of the capsule will be on display in the atrium of Aperture Cinema on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The Aperture will commemorate the event with a Sunday screening of “Bullitt,” the 1968 Steve McQueen action film that was the first movie screened at the Thruway Theatre. The screening happens @ 3pm. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/time-capsule-will-take-thruway-back-to-the-future-what/collection_c9923320-30a8-11e9-945e-a75e0d427b27.html#6

Report: A record 7 million Americans are 90 days or more behind on their auto loan payments. Bottom Line: Many Americans are struggling to pay their bills.

https://www.wnd.com/2019/02/record-7-million-3-months-behind-on-car-payments/

It’s ‘National Marriage Week’ (February 7-14)

Michael McManus as the head of Marriage Savers and has worked for decades to make marital bonds strong nationwide.

Many believe this toxic myth: I Can Change My Mate. The Marriage Savers founder said, “We can’t change anybody but ourselves. But ‘changed people change people.’

Super Moon next Tuesday: The full moon on Tuesday, Feb 19 will be the closest to Earth that it will ever be in 2019. Because it is so close Earth, the full moon will be as much as 7% larger and 15% brighter Tuesday night. The phenomenon is called a supermoon. FYI: February’s full moon is called the Snow moon specifically.

NOTE: According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the tradition of naming full moons goes back to Native American traditions in North America.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/februarys-full-snow-moon-will-be-the-largest-supermoon-of-2019/83-cf453d1b-22c0-4b4e-a45d-9bd504a26f39

‘Gone with the Wind’ returning to theaters for 80th anniversary

The film, which premiered in 1939, will be shown at participating movie theaters across the country on Thursday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 3, for fans looking to see the classic flick on the big screen again.

“Gone with the Wind,” which is considered the highest-grossing film of all time, starred Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara and Clark Gable as Rhett Butler.

Want to see if its playing at a theater near you? Fathom Events website

https://www.southernthing.com/gone-with-the-wind-returning-to-theaters-for-80th-anniversary-2627519150.html

“…weeping may stay for the night,

but rejoicing comes in the morning”

Psalm 30:5