Friday News, February 14, 2020

Feb 14, 2020

Speaking of Valentine’s Day: Give me an ‘experience’?

Almost half of consumers telling the National Retail Federation they WANTED an “experience gift”— a.k.a. tickets to a concert or other event, an outdoor activity, or an evening out — although only 24% planned to give one.

This gift option is particularly popular with millennials…

https://www.womansday.com/relationships/a4702/10-fun-valentines-day-facts-103385/

 

Almost 1,500 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting in Forsyth County.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/almost-vote-on-first-day-of-early-voting/

Early-voting continues in North Carolina 

(8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and a Saturday – or two, depends on your county)

Early voting continues through Saturday, February 29th.

You do NOT have to show your ID to vote for the Primary.

You can register to vote and update your address during early voting.

** Primary Election Day is March 3 (Super Tuesday)

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/want-to-vote-in-the-primary-the-deadline-to-register/

View Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details

https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

List of One-Stop sites and hours by county

https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/One-Stop_Early_Voting/One-Stop

NC State Board of Elections – Primary voting info

https://www.ncsbe.gov/Voting-Options/One-Stop-Early-Voting

*These links on the WBFJ News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

Sad Update:  The body of that missing 6-year-old girl (Faye Marie Swetlik) from South Carolina was found on Thursday.  Law enforcement are now treating the case as a homicide. No arrests have been made. Officers also found a “deceased male” during the search.  https://myfox8.com/news/missing-south-carolina-girl-found-dead/

 

Today marks two years since 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The National Education Association this week recommended additional precautions for student drills, including giving parents advanced notice and tracking any traumatic symptoms afterward.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/02/14/valentines-day-coronavirus-harvey-weinstein-samsung-galaxy-zflip/4747882002/

 

Patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply.

During the month of February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

**All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health are eligible to donate blood.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200211/cancer-patients-use-more-blood-than-those-fighting-any-other-disease

 

CDC: Handwashing with soap removes germs from hands and helps prevent sickness. Studies have shown that handwashing can prevent 1 in 3 diarrhea-related sicknesses and 1 in 5 respiratory infections, such as a cold or the flu.

https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/index.html

 

College baseball starts today…

 

 

 

The Colorado legislature has voted down legislation that would have protected a baby that survives an abortion. House Bill 1068 would have mandated that physicians provide medical care to a child born alive after or during an abortion.

Some pro-life advocates wonder why some Democrats would allow a practice equivalent to infanticide.

According to Focus on the Family, current federal law says all infants born at any stage of development are “persons.”  But there are no legal requirements for abortion doctors to provide medical care to babies struggling for life after a failed abortion procedure. 

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/february/colorado-legislature-rejects-bill-protecting-born-alive-abortion-survivors

 

 

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheel. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month.  Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org

 

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available.  Check out the News Blog for details…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-when-does-aarp-tax-assistance-start/

 

 

 

 

 

Fact: Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s in the US.

EVENT: Forsyth County ‘Alzheimer’s Community Forum’Thursday (Feb. 20)

TIMES: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Forsyth County Central Library on 5th Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

                    Lunch will be provided by Homestead Hills.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested

Go to tinyurl.com/ALZForsythForum or call 800-272-3900

https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=1723260

 

PURPOSE:  The Alzheimer’s Community Forum is a gathering for people who have been affected by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the disease, discuss their experiences and needs, learn about resources, and discover how to engage in the cause.

24-Hour Helpline 800.272.3900

