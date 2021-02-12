Search
Friday News, February 12, 2021

Verne HillFeb 12, 2021

Winter Weather Advisory through Saturday at noon. Use caution on ELEVATED SURFACES due to occasional freezing rain. Power outages are possible is ‘icy conditions continue’ through early Sunday…?

Tax season is open: You can (now) file your 2020 income tax returns with the IRS. *Sending your return electronically allows the IRS to process it faster than if you mail it. Most refunds will be issued by the IRS in less than 21 days..?.  www.irs.gov

https://www.taxslayer.com/blog/predicted-2021-income-tax-refund-dates/

 

Headline of the Morning

“Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office offering Valentine’s Day weekend special?”

Seriously, they are asking for people to turn in their ex-Valentine(s) if they know they have outstanding warrants. The sheriff’s office said the special includes,

“limited edition platinum bracelets, free transportation, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious 5-star accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy.” *Posted on their Facebook site!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/does-your-ex-valentine-have-an-outstanding-warrant/83-98ae720d-900e-4792-87d2-c2368aa6d6ff

 

UPDATE: The ‘South African variant’ of COVID-19 has been detected in North Carolina. North Carolina is the 4th state to report this ‘variant’ of COVID-19.

The ‘unidentified adult lives in the central part of the state, and had not recently traveled’.

NOTE: Viruses change all the time, and health experts expect to see new COVID-19 variants in the state as the pandemic continues.

Once you get the Covid-19 vaccine, you will still need to practice the 3W’s.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/south-african-b-1-351-variant-of-covid-19-found-in-north-carolina/

 

The Veterans Administration health-care center in Kernersville will be one of three facilities providing COVID-19 vaccinations for veterans this Saturday. The vaccinations are appointment-only. For more information, go to www.salisbury.va.gov.

 

Check out the- Find My Vaccine Group –link to find your Covid vaccination group.  https://myspot.nc.gov/map-view

 

NASCAR 2021:  Rain chances pick up in Daytona, Florida through Sunday

The Daytona 500 happens this Sunday (Feb 14) at 2:30pm on Fox)

Forecast for Daytona: 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms…

https://ftw.usatoday.com/2021/02/nascars-2021-daytona-500-and-daytona-speedweeks-schedule-time-tv-channel

 

College Hoops: Wake at Florida State this Saturday at noon (Fox Sports Sun)

 

Day 4: Impeachment trial (#2) of former President Donald Trump in the Senate.

Trump’s defense team will present his side today in DC.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/february/the-outcome-is-really-not-in-doubt-trumps-second-impeachment-trial-to-begin-tuesday

 

THIS breakfast cereal, which has been virtually absent from store shelves during the coronavirus pandemic, will be back to shipping at full capacity by mid-March.

Grape-Nuts cereal was the victim of a ‘supply-and demand problem’ in 2020

as more people were eating breakfast or snacking at home during the pandemic.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/grape-nuts-covid-shortage/

 

 

 

Previous PostHave you check your tire pressure lately?
