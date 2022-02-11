Friday News, February 11, 2022

Super Bowl Sunday.

Valentine’s Day is Monday.

Spring officially begins March 20.

Headline of the Morning: “Texas abortions dropped 60% after heartbeat law” (which took effect last year) -CBN News

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 200,000 Americans have died from drug overdoses, an alarming increase over previous years. The crisis is being driven by a fairly new, ultra-potent drug: fentanyl. “Fentanyl is the most powerful painkiller on the market. It’s 100 times more potent than morphine,” says James Miller, Director of Community Corrections Program in Raleigh County, West Virginia. Only two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. NOTE: In 2021 US Customs and Border Protection seized more than 11,000 pounds of fentanyl in the United States – enough to kill more than 2.5 billion people. The drug is being laced into less potent drugs like marijuana and heroin, often without the knowledge of the user.

A Maryland woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Ms Martha Bailey was born in 1922. She grew up in Virginia, where she often sang in church. Her family describes her as the pillar and a wonderful mom and grandparent. Miss Bailey has a daughter, five grandchildren, and dozens of great-grandchildren, whom she fiercely loves, according to WUSA-TV.

What is her secret to long-life? The secret is loving the Lord. The secret is the grace of God living in me and me trying to live the best life that I could…”

The State’s COVID-19 Schools ToolKit was updated Thursday with some changes to quarantine and isolation rules for students and staff. According to the update, students and staff do NOT have to stay home from school if they have been exposed to COVID-19 unless they too test positive or show symptoms. *These updates will go into effect on February 21st. The ToolKit ‘urges’ schools to require masks for all grades and all ages but is not requiring schools to do so. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/download

Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site in the Triad?

In 2020, there were roughly 380,000 Christian churches in the US. Of that number, roughly 1,500 are considered megachurches that average 2,000 or more people each weekend. However, over half of US congregations have 65 people or fewer.

-2020 ‘Faith Communities Today’ study

College Hoops: Duke over Clemson Thursday night.

The Deacs vs Miami at the Joel (Saturday @ 3pm) www.godeacs.com

Other Saturday games include: UNC hosting FSU. NC State @ Pitt and Duke at BC.

Winter Olympic Update: U.S. snowboarding great Shaun White finished his legendary career just out of metal contention (placing 4th) in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final last night. Shawn at 34 is a 3-time Olympic gold medalist and snowboarding icon.

The Winter Olympic games in Beijing continue through Feb 20 on NBC.

Former Carolina Panthers icon Sam Mills has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mills was a player with the Carolina Panthers in the 90s (95-97) before retiring and taking a job as an assistant with the team. Mills passed away from cancer back in 2005. BTW: Sam Mills came up with the Panthers’ “Keep Pounding” rally cry.

Super Bowl 56 is this Sunday (FEB 13)

LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles

*‘Mary, Mary’ will perform during pre-game festivities of this Sunday’s Super Bowl

You make the connection: DJ Reader, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither,

The Big Game will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock. Kick off around 6pm?

*NBC will juggle having the Super Bowl (which is one week later this year) in the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals for the Super Bowl?

In June of 1966, the NFL and AFL agreed to merge for the 1970 season.

Since their seasons took place in the fall and this new Super Bowl game would be played in the new year, organizers decided to assign each ‘bowl’ game a number (as in Roman numeral) instead of a year – to avoid confusion. 😊

Dominos will PAY you to ‘pick-up’ your pizza?

Like many other restaurants across the country, Domino’s is facing a shortage of workers. The restaurant chain just unveiled a “Carryout Tips” promotion that rewards customers with a $3 “tip” (aka an online credit) if they choose to pick up their pizza!

The promotion continues thru May 22.

