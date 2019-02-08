Friday News, February 08, 2019 

National Pizza Day is this Saturday (February 9)

83% of Americans buy pizza every month!

Favorite topping: Pepperoni (35%)

DEALS: https://www.today.com/food/national-pizza-day-2019-9-deals-special-offers-you-need-t122658

Big Concert announcement: (David) CROWDER is coming to Winston-Salem.

Location: Annex Theatre at the WS Fairgrounds

June 21 at 7:30 pm. Tickets on sale next Friday – Feb 15

-Ticket prices are $50 Gold Circle, $35 remainder of floor, $15 – $25 reserved seating risers

**Win tickets before you can buy them each day next week…

5th row to 1st row – Crowder tickets – ONLY on the WBFJ Morning Show

Because the increased number of ‘flu’ cases in our area, ALL area hospitals have implemented Temporary Visitor Restrictions starting today…TFN.

*Children – age 12 and under – will not be allowed to visit patients.

(Some exceptions may be made…)

*The Temporary Visitor Restrictions policy is a collaborative effort among the five regional health systems: Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health as well as Atrium Health, Cone Health and Randolph Health.

Breaking: A Judge has saved Sears from liquidation. Although the company will survive, store closures are not expected to stop altogether. Grim reality: Over the last 15 years, Sears has closed more than 3,500 stores and cut about 250,000 jobs, leading to the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in October. About 425 Sears locations survive.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/02/07/sears-kmart-eddie-lampert-esl-investments-sears-bankruptcy/2804797002/

Box Office News: Christian films coming to theaters…

*’Heavenly Deposit’- Release date: this Friday, Feb. 08, 2019

“Heavenly Deposit” is an upcoming movie directed by Rick Irvin and the film’s writer, longtime actor George Vincent. Based on true events:

“Thanks to his father’s death when he was a young boy, Peter doesn’t believe in God. Fast-forward a few years, and Peter is a struggling actor who just can’t catch a break — until an encounter with God rocks his entire world.”

*Looking Ahead: ‘Run the Race’- Release date: Feb. 22, 2019

“Run the Race,” co-produced by Tim Tebow and his brother, Robby.

Read More: https://www.christianpost.com/news/5-christian-films-coming-to-theaters-in-2019.html

How does the news of the BB&T-SunTrust merger affect stadium sponsorship? Details unknown… BB&T holds the naming rights to seven venues in our State —

six of which are in the Triad. Among those are Wake Forest University’s football stadium (BB&T Field) and the minor-league baseball (BB&T Ballpark), home of the Winston-Salem Dash. https://www.journalnow.com/business/how-does-the-news-of-the-bb-t-suntrust-merger/

Seasonal help needed: Lowe’s (Home Improvement stores) is hiring ‘seasonal help’!

Just stop by any Triad location this Wednesday (from 10am to 7pm).

Some of the seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and outdoor-product assemblers. Details: www.lowes.com/careersbeginning .

Seasonal jobs typically last from March to September.

*Around 40% of seasonal Lowes employees transition into permanent positions. https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-lowe-s-sets-national-hiring-day-event-for/article_c7b2f3d7-4845-5670-bb69-bd1d05edf091.html

Fact: Flowers have a “vase life”, and it’s not forever.

Obviously, it’s no great loss if a $10 supermarket bouquet wilts in a few days. B

ut Valentine roses can cost at least $60 a dozen. So, you want to be able to enjoy your fragrant gift for as long as possible.

A few do’s and don’ts on keeping flowers ‘fresher, longer’:

*Keep flowers in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.

Make sure all containers are scrupulously clean.

Remove any leaves below the water line.

Don’t leave dead flowers in the vase. Remove the ones that didn’t make it ASAP. -Start with fresh flowers—cut or buy them first thing in the morning.

https://www.reviewed.com/home-outdoors/content/how-to-keep-make-cut-flowers-alive-longer?utm_source=usat&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=collab

‘Early Bird Registration’ for the annual NCHE Homeschool convention in Winston-Salem continues through Feb 28. Conference dates: May 30-June 1, 2019

Conference Features include: Inspiring, Bible based speakers, Huge Vendor Hall, College Fair and more! https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

EnergyUnited is once again offering two $5,000 dollar pre-college scholarships to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school.

NOTE: To be eligible for the scholarship program, students must live in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited OR attend a school that is serviced by EnergyUnited. Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Application deadline: No later than March 29, 2019. www.energyunited.com

Nearly four months into receiving chemotherapy, evangelist Anne Graham Lotz believes she will be healed after her seventh treatment next week.

The 70-year-old evangelist revealed in an update on her blog this week that she felt God had healed her after her fifth treatment and was pondering whether to stop.

“While praying with my two daughters following my fifth chemo treatment, God seemed to indicate He had healed me. Cleansed me. Removed cancer from me. I pondered in my heart what I believe He had said,” she wrote.

She sought God in prayer to confirm whether to continue with chemo.

“I could hear the clear whisper of the Spirit, answering my prayer, confirming that I was to continue chemo…my next and last full treatment would be my seventh time! So as much as I resist the ‘muck and mud,’ in obedience to God’s leading to complete the seventh infusion on Feb. 14, I am committed to seeing these treatments through to the end,” she said.

Lotz was diagnosed with breast cancer last August and began receiving chemotherapy in October. She has been open about the difficult process, including the “daunting” side effects of chemo…

https://www.christianpost.com/news/anne-graham-lotz-to-go-through-final-round-of-chemo-after-feeling-god-healed-her.html