Friday News, February 07, 2020

Power Outages: Duke Energy: +15,000 people without power this morning

Wind Advisory until 4pm. Mostly sunny and breezy…Steady temps near 50?

Law enforcement in the Triad

Numerous locations with traffic lights out, downed trees blocking roads

and utility lines down. Reminder: Any intersections where traffic lights are not working should be treated as a four-way stop…

‘Super Moon’ makes a appear tonight (through Monday)

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, northeastern Native American tribes referred to the second full moon of winter as the ‘Snow Moon. This year, it’s a supermoon, which means it will be one of the biggest moons of 2020 and will look especially large when rising and setting. http://wgntv.com/2020/02/06/a-snow-moon-the-first-supermoon-of-2020-will-light-up-the-sky-this-weekend/

Election 2020

Early-voting begins this Thursday (Feb 13) and runs through February 29th.

You can update your address during early voting, but you cannot change party affiliation during early voting. *March 3 (Super Tuesday) is Primary Election Day

The requirements for voting: a U.S. citizen, either 18 years old or will be 18 at the time of the general election on Nov. 3. Voters also have to be a resident of the state, their county and precinct for 30 days prior to the election.

A new 700-square foot 7-Eleven store has opened in Texas, but this one doesn’t have a human cashier? The pilot store, at 7-Eleven headquarters in Irving, Texas offers some of the most popular products sold at traditional 7-Eleven stores, including drinks, snacks, groceries, and non-food items. But no human? Hummmmm…

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available. Check out the News Blog for details…

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheel. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month. Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org

TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS – Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today!

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet through Triad Harmony Express to serenade your sweetie. Dates: February 14 + 15, 2020 (next Fri + Sat)

