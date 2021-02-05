Friday News, February 05, 2021

Today is National WEAR RED Day

-Sponsored by The American Heart Association.

The goal of National Wear Red Day – to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women. FYI: Heart disease and stroke claim the lives of one in three women. Good News: Roughly 80% of cardiovascular diseases are ‘preventable’ through healthy lifestyle changes! More info at www.goredforwomen.org.

AAA: Winter driving tip…

Have your car battery checked, if its 3 years old or older!

New: Officials with Wake Forest University have imposed more restrictions on campus after a ‘rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among its students’.

Important alert if you bank with Truliant Federal Credit Union.

Truliant branches, the call center, as well as online and mobile banking will be unavailable this weekend (Feb 6 + 7).

What will be available?

*ATM cash withdrawals will be available.

*Truliant debit and credit cards will continue to work for transactions.

Renovations coming to Smith Reynolds airport in Winston-Salem.

A $7 million-dollar renovation project to the main terminal – that will likely include the addition of an elevator and updated heating and cooling systems will be carried out over the next 30 months. The main terminal building was built in 1941.

Update: Triad basketball teams will travel to Randolph county if they make it to this year’s ‘state’ championship games, set for March 6. The finals will be played in Randolph County – at Providence Grove High School in Climax and at Wheatmore High School in Trinity. Spectator attendance will be “limited.”

*The decision was made to move the games to high school venues because of the lack of access to college facilities due to the Covid pandemic.

*This will be the first time that the state basketball championships will be played at high school venues – since 1981.

BREAKING NEWS out of High Point this morning.

11:08am: A standoff situation has ended after an 11-hour stand-off at a home on West English Road in High Point this morning. Three officers were ‘wounded’ by a man with a rifle who then barricaded himself inside. https://trib.al/t1U8kbJ

Super Bowl 55: Kansas City Chiefs VS Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kick off at 6:30pm this Sunday evening on CBS

Some 22,000 fans will be allowed inside the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Security will be ‘tight’ for the Big Game on Sunday.

70 different law enforcement agencies are involved, and hundreds of personnel will be on duty to guard against any kind of terrorist attack during Super Bowl 55 in Tampa.