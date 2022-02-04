Friday News, February 04, 2022

*Remember, that Groundhog has predicted 6 more weeks of WINTER…

National Wear Red Day. ‘Wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women’. Sponsored by the American Heart Association

Heart Facts: Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age.

*Cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.

*Good News: Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health

and lower your risk by as much as 80 percent.

Positive update on that Weaver Fertilizer Plant Fire

*The explosion risk at the plant fire has been greatly diminished by area fire crews.

*Officials: The evacuation order for the mile radius around the plant has been reduced to 1/8 mile (or 660 feet) around the site on North Cherry Street. https://www.cityofws.org/

*Smoke and runoff from the plant continue to be an issue for area residents and businesses in Winston-Salem, promting water advisories and air quality alerts.

Air Quality Updates by zip code: www.airnow.gov

The cost of your Amazon Prime membership is going up.

The annual cost will jump from $119 to $139. The monthly rate from $12.99 to $14.99

For current subscribers, the price hike will take effect after March 25, 2022 on the date of the next renewal. For new subscribers the higher price will kick in on Feb. 18.

*This is the first ‘fee hike’ for Amazon since 2018. Prime membership includes shipping, streaming video, gaming, reading and other perks.

Free at-home COVID tests and N95 masks available this Saturday.

The Forsyth County ‘Health Department’ is hosting the drive-thru event.

Time: 2 to 4pm this Saturday afternoon at 799 N. Highland Ave in Winston-Salem.

*LIMIT of two COVID test kits AND four N95 masks per vehicle – until supplies run out.

Details on Covid testing sites and vaccination sites on the News Blog…

The Winter Olympics in Beijing have begun. Opening ceremony later today (FRI).

The Winter games continue through February 20, 2022. https://www.nbcolympics.com/

College Hoops: Duke at UNC this Saturday evening (Tip off at 6pm)

The Deacs on the road at Florida State this Saturday (Tip off at noon). www.godeacs.com

Praying for our military families

Troops with the U.S. Army have been deployed to eastern Europe.

The first wave of 2,000 U.S. troops took off from Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg on Thursday afternoon, amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Spring officially begins March 20.

But don’t pack away your winter clothing, yet!

Punxsutawney Phil did SEE his shadow on Wednesday in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania. So there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

So, how accurate is Phil on his predictions? Roughly 35%.

Maybe one of the ‘Best Gadgets of 2022’? The BAGO…

An installable seat belt (if you will) for your bag full of fast food.

Can you say ‘no more lost fries?!’

*Installing the BAGO looks easy enough. You secure one end inside your vehicle’s glove compartment by simply closing its door, while the other end has a spring-loaded clip that attaches to the top of a ‘fast food bag’. BAGO creator Dan Stevenson originally launched the ‘fast food’ seatbelt on Kickstarter. The first ‘preorders’ should be shipped out in May.

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers still needed in Charlotte!

You can volunteer to help assemble shoeboxes built online through February at the Charlotte Processing Center. Volunteer shifts are available Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. DETAILS: https://www.occvolunteersignup.com/

You can volunteer as an individual or with family and friends.

NOTE: All volunteers must be at least 13 years of age, regardless of a student’s grade level. If you have any questions regarding Processing Center volunteer opportunities, do not hesitate to contact us at OCCbasbo@samaritan.org or 800-442-9120.

“THRIVE” Homeschool Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration going on now through February 24.

The 3-day conference happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Give a Kid a Coat campaign continues through next Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Just drop off a ‘new or gently used coat’ at any A Cleaner World location in the Triad. The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem is distributing donated coats on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (8:30 to 10am).

“I’m back home after undergoing colon cancer surgery.

The surgeon said the procedure (performed earlier in the week) went well with no complications. In fact, the doctor said he’s never discharged a patient one day after

this type of surgery. I believe all of your prayers helped make this possible.

Thank you for your love and support.” News 2’s Julie Luck (Facebook)

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? It depends…

Wearing the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work. “The amount of time a mask is worn is more important than how frequently it’s worn, says Richard Flagan, with the California Institute of Technology.

In general, I recommend limiting the use of an N95 mask to about two or three days.”

*CDC: Health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times.

