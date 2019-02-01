Friday News, February 01, 2019 

Fridays just got better? Krispy Kreme rolling out ‘Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts on the first Friday of each month

https://krispykreme.com/promos/chocolateglaze

Tris Pharma has expanded its voluntary recall of infant ibuprofen because it may contain overly high concentrations of the drug. It says the concentration can be as high as 10% above the specified limit. The affected brands include CVS health and Equate, sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar stores. https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/brands-of-infant-ibuprofen-sold-at-walmart-cvs-and-family/article_e40078ad-925d-5884-890b-18998c3cdb69.html

Record-shattering cold to ‘spring-like temperatures’? After days of bitter winter weather that paralyzed the Midwest and North East, the brutal cold should show signs of easing today through the weekend. Now melting snow brings the threat of flooding…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/02/01/black-history-month-polar-vortex-venezuela-united-states-russia/2731956002/

President Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for North Carolina to provide for federal assistance to areas impacted by Tropical Storm Michael last October. The declaration covers 21 counties statewide including Davidson, Davie and Forsyth.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/trump-issues-disaster-declaration-for-north-carolina/article_9a22a28f-e576-541b-9c28-a03cdc4fe14b.html

The S&P 500 index delivers biggest monthly gain since 2015. Wall Street rebounded on Thursday after finishing 2018 with its worst December since 1931. https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/s-p-index-delivers-biggest-monthly-gain-since/

Sobering news: A new report estimates that nearly half of all U.S. adults have some form of heart disease. High blood pressure raises the risk for heart attacks, strokes and many other problems, and only about half of those with the condition have it under control.

Poor diet, lack of exercise and other bad habits are the cause of about 90% of high blood pressure problems. BTW: February is Heart Health Month

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/nearly-half-of-us-adults-have-heart-or-blood-vessel/article

The Charlotte Observer reports that the sale of Bojangles’ to two ‘private equity companies’ was completed earlier this week. Two former McDonald’s executives will lead the private company, keeping Bojangles’ headquarters in Charlotte.

Bojangles’ was founded in Charlotte back in 1977.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/former-mcdonald-s-execs-take-helm-at-bojangles-after-sale/article_37d0308b-396d-532e-b199-caa185fe9453.html

This Saturday is Groundhog Day (Feb 2) http://www.groundhog.org/

Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog) will emerge from his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania early Saturday morning (around 7:30am).

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

Christian film: ‘The Least of These’ (Release date: this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

The true story of missionary Graham Staines who was martyred in India in 1999…

https://www.christianpost.com/news/5-christian-films-coming-to-theaters-in-2019.html?page=1

UPDATE: Judge Stanley Allen of Forsyth Superior Court rejected a request Thursday by the United Daughters of the Confederacy to stop the city of Winston-Salem from removing the Confederate statue at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets. The United Daughters of the Confederacy, the organization that actually claims ownership of the statue, had asked the city to delay any action regarding the memorial for 60 days. www.journalnow.com

Super Bowl 53: The LA Rams vs the New England Patriots

This Sunday (Feb 3) in Atlanta. Kick off around 6:30pm on CBS

Both teams won their divisional games in OT !

Sharing their faith through music:

The 20th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was held Thursday night at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Close to 50 current and former pro players are members of the NFL Players Choir (yes NFL football players in choir robes), which made its debut as an ensemble back in 2008 in Phoenix. The choir members, who huddle and pray before each performance, are hard hitters musically as well as athletically.

They include a classically-trained pianist and several recording artists. There are Heisman Trophy winners, Super Bowl champions and Hall of Famers.

In addition to the NFL players choir, other performers that lead worship at Thursday’s sold-out event included Kirk Franklin, the Winans and Lecrae.

https://www.fox23.com/sports/super-bowl/in-choir-nfl-players-share-messages-of-faith-through-song/911836700

Breaking: Carolina Panther veteran Julius Peppers is officially retiring.

Peppers announcing his retirement this morning – marking an end to a 17-season NFL career and a 10-season career as a Carolina Panther.

Peppers, a native of North Carolina and former Tarheel football standout, played his first eight seasons and his final two with the Panthers.

BTW: Peppers made a big impact off the field, particularly in his final season. He is the Panthers’ nominee for the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. After Hurricane Florence, Peppers has been generous with his time and his money as an advocate for ongoing recovery efforts.

Also, following his senior season at UNC, Peppers won the Lombardi Award given to the best player on and off the field regardless of position.

*Check out Peppers ‘Thank You’ note to his coaches and fellow teammates at the News Blog. https://www.panthers.com/news/julius-peppers-announces-his-retirement

https://www.panthers.com/news/julius-peppers-pens-thank-you-note-to-coaches-teammates-fans

Pro Sports Nutritionist Breaks Down Tom Brady’s Crazy Diet

Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta this Sunday will mark the third straight and ninth overall trip to the Super Bowl in Tom Brady’s illustrious career. At 41 years old, the New England Patriots QB has been able to remain at the top of his game.And with 19 grueling NFL seasons under his belt, the future Hall of Famer will certainly point to his ‘clean, healthy diet’ as part of the reason why.

Talking about Brady’s diet…

80% of his diet has him consuming vegetables; the other 20% consists of lean meats. Plus, an outrageous amount of water, as in anywhere from 12 to 25 glasses per day.

Items missing from Brady’s diet:

No Coffee (Brady Insists He’s Never Even Sipped Coffee?)

No Dairy and No Iodized Salt

-Marie Spano, M.S., R.D., C.S.C.S., sports nutritionist for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/nutrition/pro-sports-nutritionist-breaks-down-tom-bradys-crazy-diet/ar-BBSXpWI