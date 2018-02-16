Friday News, FEB 16, 2018

Community: Winston-Salem police is hosting a Coffee with a Cop this Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. Location: Whole Foods Market on Miller Street. Get to know local officers in a relaxed setting. https://goo.gl/rnuqfL

Retailers have pulled at least 31 varieties of wet canned dog food including Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, and Skippy off their shelves after the dangerous euthanasia drug pen-to-bar-bit-al was discovered in the food. https://goo.gl/zReuMq

Contact info: FDA: 888-463-6332…Smucker’s: 888-550-9555… Big Heart Brands: 415-247-3000

The US Senate failed to pass any immigration legislation before a self-imposed Friday deadline… https://goo.gl/4iWiUV

Seasonal Jobs available

Lowe’s Home Improvement stores holding a ‘National Hiring Day’ at all stores this Wednesday (FEB 21) from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Applicants will get the chance at an interview with hiring managers and maybe a job the same day.

Interesting: Nearly 40% of Lowe’s seasonal employees transitioned into permanent positions. BTW: Seasonal jobs typically last from March to September. INFO: https://jobs.lowes.com or www.Lowes.com/SpringHire

Home Depot plans to hire than 80,000 employees nationwide for the spring selling season. Job seekers can visit www.careers.homedepot.com/retailjobs for a list of seasonal and permanent opportunities in the Triad. https://goo.gl/6txqyW

2018 NCHE Homeschool Statewide Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May. Dates: May 31-June 2, 2018 Location: Twin City Quarter (Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott) in Downtown Winston-Salem

Important Deadline: Early Bird Registration thru this Thursday (FEB 22)…

NCHE Conference Features include

Parents of Preschoolers free admission

College Fair

State-wide graduation (on-site)

Featured Speakers Include…

Phil Tuttle, president of ‘Walk Thru the Bible’

John Stonestreet: President of the Colson Center for Christian Worldview

and co-host of BreakPoint radio feature (daily and weekly)

Steve Noble with ‘Called2Action Radio’ based in Raleigh

Pre-Registration thru May 24. On-Site Registration also available www.nche.com/thrive

McDonald’s plans to make Happy Meals healthier (worldwide) by 2022.

For some children, the changes may make Happy Meals a little less happy.

But the meals should be more nutritious.

McDonald’s is making cheeseburgers available in Happy Meals only by request, reducing the portion of french fries with the six-piece Chicken McNuggets, McDonald’s is cutting the amount of added sugar in chocolate milk and adding bottled water as a featured beverage choice on Happy Meal menu boards. https://goo.gl/suqqPA

More prayer services and candlelight vigils are scheduled for later today (Friday) as the grieving Parkland, Fla., community remembers the 17 lives lost in Wednesday’s mass shooting at their local High School.

*The President ordering flags to be flown at half-staff.

Sobering fact: The latest school shooting in Broward County, Florida was the 18th school shooting in 2018, more than twice as many as this time last year…

https://goo.gl/Ps421L

“It’s not the guns, it’s the video games” A day after a former student fatally wounded 17 at a high school in Boward County, Florida, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin called for the nation to consider restrictions on violence in video games and movies, not guns.

“We need to have an honest conversation as to what should and should not be allowed in the United States as it relates to the things being put in the hands of our young people. I’m a big believer in the First Amendment and right to free speech, but there are certain things that are so graphic as it relates to violence… there is zero redemptive value.” https://goo.gl/aZpZGW

NASCAR: Daytona 500 this Sunday afternoon (2:30pm start time)

Beautiful Forecast: Sunny skies…High 77

BTW: This will be the 60th running of the Daytona 500, nicknamed

“The Great American Race” or the “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing.”

What you need to know about Sunday’s race on the News Blog https://goo.gl/wb2hMy

Winter Olympics in South Korea (The Winter Games run thru Feb. 25)

From Mikaela Shiffrin to Nathan Chen to Lindsey Jacobellis, Team USA struggled on Day 7 in Pyeongchang. It was the first day the team went without a medal since the opening day of competition.

Team USA’s Kelly Clark – Faith Factor

The 34-year-old’s long list of accomplishments include 5-time World Snowboard Tour season champion, 7-time X Games halfpipe gold medalist, and 2-time Olympic halfpipe bronze medalist. (She’s basically the Michael Phelps of snowboarding.)



For years, the snowboarding legend has ridden with a 6-word message boldly stamped on the topside of her board: “Jesus, I cannot hide my love.”

See more from Kelly Clark’s incredible faith journey in her Fellowship of Christian Athletes feature here… https://goo.gl/8krZm1

Prayer Please: An Austrian snowboarder broke his neck in a crash Thursday, but doctors have ruled out serious permanent damage, the Austrian Olympic committee. Markus Schairer fractured his fifth cervical vertebra during a quarterfinal race in snowboard cross at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, sailing through the air and landing gruesomely on his upper back and neck on the course’s final jump. https://goo.gl/JRzjrC

Scam Warning: The Internal Revenue Service continues to warn taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving ‘erroneous tax refunds’ being deposited into their bank accounts. The IRS also offered a step-by-step explanation for how to return the funds and avoid being scammed. These criminals have a new twist on an old scam. After stealing client data from tax professionals and filing fraudulent tax returns, these criminals use the taxpayers’ real bank accounts for the deposit. Thieves are then using various tactics to reclaim the refund from the taxpayers, and their versions of the scam may continue to evolve.

Check out different versions of the Scam https://goo.gl/yLWPjg

Vice President Mike Pence hit back Wednesday at comments made on ABC’s “The View” comparing his hearing from Jesus Christ to mental illness. Pence said that “it’s just simply wrong for ABC to have a television program that expresses that kind of religious intolerance. I’d like to be light about it, but I really can’t. Not for my sake, but for the tens of millions of Americans who cherish their faith, I can’t be silent.” https://goo.gl/BDXMBw