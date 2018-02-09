Search
Friday News, FEB 09, 2018

‘Back open’. President Trump signed a massive budget package this morning that lifts spending caps while funding the government through March 23, ending a brief shutdown after a wild night on Capitol Hill. Fiscal conservatives are not happy at new spending levels. https://goo.gl/hqyEuF

Another dip. Stocks plunged again Thursday, the second time in four days the Dow Jones industrial average sank more than 1,000 points. Money experts call the drop a “correction” in the historic ‘bull market’. https://goo.gl/tKHgeJ

Today is National Pizza Day
Americans eat approximately 100 acres of pizza each day, or 350 slices per second. Each person in America eats about 46 pizza slices a year.  https://goo.gl/XR1aEZ
The Most Popular Pizza Toppings In Every State
North Carolinians chose pepperoni, mushrooms and extra cheese. https://goo.gl/og7EFu
Nutritionist claims that pizza is a healthier breakfast than cereal?
https://goo.gl/kZKzQL

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to sing for your sweetie on Valentine’s Day. And support charities, too. Presented locally by the sweet sounds of Triad Harmony Express www.ordersingingvalentine.com/W-S.NC

Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea: The opening ceremony…
*You can watch the opening ceremony re-play tonight at 8pm on NBC.
By tradition, Greece, the home of the original Olympics, enters first; the host country enters last. The themes: harmony, passion and peace.
*2,900 athletes from 92 countries will compete for 306 metals in 102 events.

5 Christian Athletes to Watch in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics
https://goo.gl/T2qEJE
Kelly Clark (Snowboarding Halfpipe)
David Wise (Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe)
Elana Meyers Taylor (Bobsled)
Katie Uhlaender (Skeleton)
Gigi Marvin (Hockey)

The U.S. Olympic team flag-bearer is (Luger) Erin Hamlin
Erin says she’s comfortable streaking down the track at 90 miles an hour, but a little worried about carrying that flag in front of all those people. *Erin Hamlin shocked many when she won bronze at the last Winter Olympics in Sochi – the first time an American singles luger had ever won a medal. Now she’s a two-time world champion — and in her fourth Winter Games. Erin plans to retire after these Games…

Tensions are running high at several schools in Cleveland, Ohio, after the district banned prayer before athletic events last month. It all began, when West Branch School District stopped the long-standing tradition of prayer after receiving a letter of complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation saying its’s unconstitutional. https://goo.gl/8bS6kB
*Students have more freedom to express their faith than you may realize.
Check out Alliance Defending Freedom and their ‘Student Rights Handbook’ http://www.adflegal.org/students-rights-handbook

Coffee with a Cop in Kernersville
This Monday, February 12th from 9am to 10amwww.toknc.com
Location: The Senior Center located at 130 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
All are invited to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

A New Hampshire woman who bought a Powerball ticket worth $560 million dollars last month is fighting to remain – anonymous. The woman filed suit against the New Hampshire Lottery Commission under the pseudonym Jane Doe. She says she made a “huge mistake” when she signed her real name on the back of the ticket before contacting a lawyer. She could have remained anonymous had she established a trust and then had a trustee sign the ticket. The woman has not yet claimed the prize, and the lawsuit says the fight for her anonymity is costing her a fortune in interest.
Bottom Line: Don’t sign the back of a winning lottery ticket because if you sign it you lose confidentiality. https://goo.gl/Zbgbqm

 

