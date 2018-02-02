Friday News, FEB 02, 2018

Ground Hog Day: Live from Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania

Punxsutawney Phil DID see his shadow predicting six more weeks of winter weather?

Focus on the Family is asking for YOUR vote in their Plugged In Movie Awards.

Vote now for your favorite movies in the Adult, Teen and children categories.

Details on our social media sites… https://goo.gl/W7zU6h

National Wear Red Day

Organized by the American Heart Association, the movement strives to promote awareness among women regarding heart disease and stroke.

The Good News: Even modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80%.

Some of the key points…

follow an exercise routine

eat a healthier diet

visit your doctor for important tests Details: https://goo.gl/bntcv7

One hour a day on social media can derail your sleeping pattern.

The report by Canadian researchers trying to answer why so many young people struggle to sleep eight hours at night. The root problem: social media.

Finding that those who spent at least 60 minutes on WhatsApp, Facebook or Snapchat suffered more sleep issues than those who did not. The study also found that teenage girls were the most addicted to social media than boys. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-5326103/An-afternoon-nap-good-caffeine-boost.html#ixzz55rSH51Tj

Super Bowl 52: Patriots and Eagles this Sunday. Kick off around 6:30pm

The temperature in Minneapolis is forecast to be around 6 degrees Sunday, but the game will be played indoors.

Super Bowl 52: Food, fellowship, fun…and the Faith factor?

As you can imagine, there’s a lot of pressure on the players. While winning is important, some of them are playing for much more than a Super Bowl Championship. How These Eagles and Patriots Are Using Super Bowl 52 to Glorify God. Read more on the News Blog + Facebook / wbfj https://goo.gl/KEXWvk

Forbes: The Super Bowl is to the food industry, what Christmas is to retailers.

Fact: Thanksgiving is the only day of the year when Americans eat more than they do on Super Bowl Sunday.

*1.3 Billion Chicken Wings To Be Eaten On Super Bowl Sunday

*Americans will buy an estimated 12.5 million pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday,

with an average order value of $26.45.

*Domino’s: Sales will increase 80% this Sunday compared to a normal Sunday.

*Think Healthy? Americans will eat almost 200 million pounds of avocados

Super Bowl – Food Freebies & Deals from www.offers.com

Check out these coupons to save on wings, pizza, and more this Sunday.

https://www.offers.com/blog/post/super-bowl-pizza-deals/

Big Game Trivia: 52 things to know about Sunday’s big game on the News Blog

The Eagles will wear green. The Patriots will wear white uniforms.

Flu prevention: Multiple studies confirm that hand washing is the key

NOTE: People who developed the flu are advised to stay home to recover and avoid spreading the virus to others. https://goo.gl/nFdsV9

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is still ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!