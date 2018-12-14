Friday News, December 14, 2018 

Winter officially begins in 7 days on Dec 21, 2018

Flash Flood Watch through Saturday afternoon

Increased threat of flooding, due to melting snow plus additional heavy rain.

Many public schools across the Piedmont are closed for a 5th straight day including Winston-Salem/Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson County schools still recovering from that massive snowstorm last weekend. Stokes + Surry County Schools on a 3-hour delay.

DEC 15: The Open Enrollment deadline to alter or make changes to your healthcare coverage for 2019 is this Saturday.

Shipping Deadlines: For a (pre) DEC 25 arrival

TODAY (DEC 14) for USPS Ground

Monday (DEC 17) UPS Ground

Four new recruits at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were all top dogs Thursday afternoon. Really!

The four specially trained K-9 dogs — Bruno, Rex, Kimbo and Bane — were sworn in at a ceremony Thursday afternoon where they were presented with badges and a framed “Oath of Office” stamped with their paw prints.

BTW: This was the first time the sheriff’s office has ever sworn-in its K-9s.

Last minute Christmas gift for the kids? Cat and dog adoptions will be greatly discounted this TODAY and Saturday through the Forsyth Humane Society.

Adoptions are same day, and first come, first serve at two locations.

The adoption fee will be only $10 per cat and $15 per dog. That’s a 90% discount!

High School Football Play-offs:

Area teams playing in Championship games this weekend. Catch your team on TV…

UNC-Chapel Hill

7:30 p.m. (Friday) – Southeast Guilford High School vs Weddington High School (3AA)

NC State University

11 a.m. (Saturday) – Northeastern High School vs Reidsville High School (2A)

2:30 p.m. (Saturday) – North Davidson High School vs Shelby High School (2AA)

6 p.m. (Saturday) – Tarboro High School vs East Surry High School (1AA)

Duke University

7 p.m. (Saturday) – Scotland County High School vs East Forsyth High School (4A)

You may have unclaimed ‘property’ and not even know it?

You can do a search at www.nccash.com to see if you have cash sitting somewhere. The site is through the NC Department of State Treasurer which includes funds from banks, wages, insurance proceeds, stocks and bonds even abandoned safe deposit boxes. At last check, there is over $700 million sitting in the unclaimed property fund.

Give the gift of life: Receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood by December 19, 2018. Donate blood today https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

College Football Bowl Games of interest…

Dec 15 (SAT): App State VS Middle Tennessee State in New Orleans (9pm) ESPN

DEC 15 (SAT) North Carolina A&T vs. Alcon State in Atlanta (noon) ABC

*Dec. 22 (next SAT) Wake Forest will play Memphis in Birmingham, Al

Breaking: App State has a new football coach.

Eliah Drinkwitz will take over for Scott Satterfield, who was hired by Louisville a week ago. The 35-year-old Drinkwitz has spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at N.C. State.

BTW: Satterfield led the mountaineers for six seasons that featured three bowl wins and three conference championships

The National League of Junior Cotillions (NLJC) is seeking nominations for a director in Forsyth County, NC. Applications or nominations for cotillion director are currently being received. For additional information visit www.nljc.com,

or email to cotillions@nljc.com

The National League of Junior Cotillions a program of etiquette, character education and social dance training for middle school students…

Gilmore Girls fans can now experience a little piece of Stars Hollow first hand.

Between December 22 and January 6, visitors to Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, can visit the physical SET (where Lorelai and Rory called ‘home’ on the show), which ran from 2000 to 2007 on the WB and CW.

While there, fans can eat lunch like the famously indulgent mother and daughter — played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel respectively — check out some of the show’s real costumes and props, and even enjoy recreated scenes.

Visitors can also stop by the town square and take a picture in their beloved gazebo.

To gain admission, guests will have to pay to tour the entire Warner Bros. Studios and present your ticket marked for the same day. The studio tour itself lasts 3 hours and ends with a self-guided portion, which includes the Gilmore Girls experience.

Lunch isn’t included in the cost of the ticket, but you can buy holiday-themed items like turkey, cranberry sauce, and roast chicken on-site. Regrettably, there’s no Chinese option, but hopefully there will be lots and lots of coffee. December 12, 2018 12:47 PM

https://people.com/home/tour-gilmore-girls-house-gazebo-warner-bros-studio/?utm_source=twitter.com&xid=socialflow_twitter_peoplemag&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=peoplemagazine