Friday News, December 13, 2019

Update: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump this morning, accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of justice. The impeachment case now heads to the full House of Representatives. Democrats ‘vow’ to officially impeach the President before Christmas.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/december/zero-chance-the-president-is-going-to-be-removed-from-office-dems-fail-to-move-public-meter-on-impeachment-nbsp

The FCC has approved a new three-digit number for suicide prevention. US residents will soon be able to call 9-8-8 for help in a mental health emergency, just as 9-1-1 connects people in need to first-responders for other emergencies. Counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year through the National Suicide Prevention crisis center. The current suicide prevention number is 800-273-TALK (8255).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/12/12/988-suicide-prevention-number-fcc-approval/4411812002/

Big win for Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party capturing a majority in the UK Parliament. The win paves the way for Johnson to push through Brexit on January 31 after three years of debate. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/12/13/

College Hoops

Wake Forest hosting Xavier on Saturday. Tip off at 4pm at the Joel.

Winston-Salem State both men and women’s teams play on Saturday at Virginia Union.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/virginia-state-holds-off-visiting-wssu—in-ciaa/

High School Football State Playoffs this Saturday (Dec 14)

State 4A – Championship Game

East Forsyth vs Cardinal Gibbons High School. Location: Chapel Hill. Kick off at 11am

East Surry VS Tarboro High School. Location: Durham. Kick off at 7pm

Championship Games at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem (WFU)

Salisbury vs Shelby High School. Kick off at 11am

Reidsville VS Northeastern. Kick off at 3pm

https://www.greensboro.com/rockingham_now/sports/nchsaa-releases-state-championship-football-kick-off-times/

App State to ‘officially’ name their new ‘head’ football coach this afternoon.

Former App player and current offensive line coach Shawn Clark is slated to lead the Mountaineers. First year coach Eli Drinkwitz left ASU for Missouri earlier in the week.

The Mountaineers currently ranked #20 in the nation heading to the New Orleans Bowl on December 21. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/source-shawn-clark-to-be-named-app-state-head-coach/

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem

Spruce Street will be closed for about 2 weeks between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Demolition has begun on a section of the former GMAC Insurance building in downtown Winston-Salem. The project is expected to take eight weeks to complete. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/gmac-demolition-to-block-portion-of-spruce-street

REMINDER: Prep now for Winter weather…

Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires

Maybe its time to switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades.

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

Put a stamp on it!

Good News: Select Post Office locations will be OPEN in the Triad on Saturday and Sunday over the two weekends leading up to Dec 25th. www.usps.com/news

Winston Salem, Hanes Mall location (Suite 500)

Sat + Sun: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

High Point Main Post Office on E. Green Drive

Sat + Sun: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Greensboro – Friendly Station location on N. Murrow Blvd.

Sat + Sun: 9:30 – 4:30 p.m.

US Postal Service: Shipping Dates to Remember

DEC 20: First class mail

DEC 21: Priority Mail

DEC 23: Priority Express

Truist Financial: The $66 billion dollar merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks officially closed late last week.

“Truist still needs to unveil the logo and colors for the new brand, something it expects to do by early next year. It could take up to two years to change the names and signage on branded assets (such as ball parks and stadiums)…”

-Kelly King, the CEO of Truist

By the Numbers: The Truist merger creates the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. by assets and deposits. Truist is moving its headquarters operation and several thousand employees into the Hearst Tower in uptown Charlotte.

Good News: Current customers of both banks are able to use the more than 4,000 BB&T and SunTrust ATMs – free of charge.

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/business/banking/article238089189.html

Update: The Atlanta Braves stadium – SunTrust Park – will get a new name “sooner rather than later,” after the first of the year but before the start of the 2020 baseball season, Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said. The Braves and SunTrust announced a 25-year naming-rights deal, which began with the ballpark’s 2017 opening.

Truist assumes that deal. And a new name is soon to follow…

https://www.ajc.com/sports/baseball/suntrust-park-name-will-change-sooner-rather-than-later-braves-ceo-says/x3yQHIupR65RMdpksqiI2I/