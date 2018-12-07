Friday News, December 07, 2018 

Winter officially begins December 21, 2018

Prepare NOW for a ‘wintery mix’ this weekend…

Winter Storm WATCH in effect late Saturday night through Monday

The State Highway Patrol offers these tips for travel during winter weather:

Clear your windshield and other windows of snow and ice before traveling.

Keep your cell phone charged.

Monitor fuel levels.

Increase your following distance and decrease your speed.

Choose several routes as some roadways may be closed.

Share your travel plans/routes with others.

Plan for delays and longer than usual travel times.

Contact 911 or *HP in emergency situations only. Visit DriveNC.gov for roadway conditions.

*If you must travel in winter weather, some item you will likely need include…

Windshield scraper, jumper cables, flashlight, first aid kit and physical road map

RECALL: Officials with Tris Pharma, Inc. announcing a voluntary recall of three lots of infant ibuprofen, due to a potentially higher concentration of the medicine.

The .5oz bottles of Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension were sold at Walmart, CVS, and Family Dollar. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tris-pharma-issues-voluntary-nationwide-recall-of-infants-ibuprofen-concentrated-oral-suspension-usp-nsaid-50-mg-per-1-25-ml-due-to-potential-higher-concentrations-of-ibuprofen-300760721.html

America is now the world’s top producer of oil and natural gas? True.

The US was ‘energy independent’ last month for the first time in 75 years. https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-becomes-net-exporter-of-oil-fuels-for-first-time-in-decades-1544128404

USPS: Deadlines for Shipping to Military Bases for Christmas arrival.

The deadline for Priority Mail and First-Class Mail is this Tuesday, Dec 11.

If your loved one is stationed overseas, you’ll need to observe the following shipping deadlines (from USPS) to ensure your cards, care packages and gifts arrive on time. Note that the USPS is the only carrier allowed to deliver mail to Army Post Offices (APO), Fleet Post Offices (FPO) and Diplomatic Post Offices (DPO).

Link: Military Shipping Deadlines https://www.offers.com/blog/post/christmas-shipping-deadlines/

Check out KEY shipping deadlines for the holidays on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://clark.com/shopping-retail/online-shopping/shipping-deadlines-christmas-2018

Give the gift of life: Receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood by December 19, 2018. You could help someone with a life-threatening disease or injury. You could literally help save more than one life. Donate blood today https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Working out on a Friday means you can lounge around at the weekend?

University of Texas Southwestern researchers have found exercising ‘semi-intensely’ just once can ‘reap (health) benefits that last for days’. Researchers finding that the brain network in mice that influences metabolism is still active two days later. That same brain network is also shared by humans. Bottom line: Activating that brain network through exercise reduces appetite, lowers blood sugar and boosts metabolism. NOTE: Regular exercise can help to lower blood sugar levels over time, and following a healthy diet and proper meal planning can also avoid dangerous spikes. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-6462989/Working-Friday-means-lounge-weekend.html?fbclid=IwAR0DFWzgpq4J62vy4eX3tgXOi37LyQFFlQmdlaZdKMJT8LXtoNOyE9S5MOc

(NEW) The nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards are out this morning…

Contemporary Christian / music album

“Look Up Child” — Lauren Daigle

“Hallelujah ere Below” — Elevation Worship

“Living With a Fire” — Jesus Culture

“Surrounded” — Michael W. Smith

“Survivor: Live From Harding Prison” — Zach Williams

Contemporary Christian / song

“Reckless Love” — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters

“You Say” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

“Joy” — for KING & COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales,Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely,

Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Grace Got You” — MercyMe

Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

“Known” — Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment/music/la-et-ms-2019-grammy-winners-nominations-2019-story.html

The Grammys LIVE Sunday, Feb. 10 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles / CBS from 8-11:30pm

Raleigh: A voter photo ID Bill has won state House approval on Wednesday. The measure now returns to the Senate, which approved an earlier version last week that didn’t address the mail-in requests.https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/latest-nc-voter-id-bill-tries-to-address-absentee-ballot/article_0480e03e-b6a5-557c-9b25-1105ce8d52a6.html

The local campus of Virginia College in Greensboro closed on Wednesday as its struggling parent company Education Corporation of America announced that it will shut down all of its for-profit schools this month. Students will be notified by Dec. 17 how they can get their transcripts and where they might transfer. Students cannot use federal Pell Grants or federal student loans to attend a college that’s not accredited. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/virginia-college-campus-in-greensboro-closes-after-parent-company-calls/article_1e999fa0-e34e-5863-818b-9703ee56ee32.html

The Old Salem Candle Tea is a Christmas tradition for many…

Dates and times on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/candletea

Admission is $5, $1 for children 12 and under.

The National League of Junior Cotillions (NLJC) is seeking nominations for a director in Forsyth County, NC.

Applications or nominations for cotillion director are currently being received.

For additional information call 1-800-633-7947, visit www.nljc.com,

or email to cotillions@nljc.com

The National League of Junior Cotillions a program of etiquette, character education and social dance training for middle school students…