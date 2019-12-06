Friday News, December 06, 2019

Thank you for your investment into the ministry of WBFJ.

REMINDER: Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires

Prep for Winter: Maybe its time to switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades.

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

Traffic Alert: Stanleyville area of Forsyth County

The connector road between Hwy 52 and Hwy 66 will close this Monday (Dec 9)

at noon. Alternative access points are Hanes Mill Road and the University Parkway interchange with U.S. 52. The connector will no longer be necessary since the future I-74 / Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will pass through this area.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/part-of-highway-in-forsyth-county-permanently-closing/30092589

JOBS: Cracker Barrel is hiring.

Approximately 175 full and part-time employees will be needed its new Kernersville location set to open in February. Find out more at www.CrackerBarrel.com/careers

Here’s a direct link to all the Winston-Salem positions. https://careers-crackerbarrel.icims.com/jobs/search

Do you talk with your hands? It could help in your next job interview.

All the gesturing helps emphasize important points and shows you’re relaxed. Bottom Line: Studies show that ‘hand talkers’ are more likely to get hired!

SOURCE: Woman’s Day

Why do holiday decorations brighten our mood?

Psychology experts suggest that holiday decorations can bring on feelings of joy for most people. But multiple psychologists agree that it’s NOT the lights that can make a person happy. The lights are just reminders, and the memories they bring up can be happy (or sad)…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/12/06/holiday-lights-christmas-tradition-has-psychological-impact/4254064002/

Must see video…

A 5-year-old boy in Michigan was officially welcomed into his new family to a round of applause from his kindergarten classmates, who celebrated the day while waving small hearts on sticks.

Michael Clark Jr was one of 36 finalized adoptions part of Kent County’s Annual Adoption Day on Thursday. A photo of Michael’s adoption posted to Facebook by Kent County has been shared more than 100,000 times.

BTW: There are more than 125,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States, according to the National Adoption Day website.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/12/05/michigan-5-year-olds-class-turns-out-support-his-adoption/2626641001/

Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade: Saturday afternoon at 5pm…

The parade route starts on Fourth Street at Poplar Street, and then travels down Fourth Street to Liberty Street. The route turns right onto Liberty Street and continues to Corpening Plaza (Liberty and First Street).

The city’s Tree Lighting will happen immediately after the parade at Corpening Plaza! https://www.wsparade.org/parade_faq/

The color of the year is … Classic Blue, according to the Pantone Color Institute.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/and-the-color-of-the-year-is-classic-blue-so

High School Football – State Playoffs (Regional Finals this Friday, Dec 6)

4-A west: East Forsyth at Greensboro Grimsley

2-AA east: Salisbury at Randleman

2A west: West Stokes at Reidsville

1-AA west: East Surry hosting Mitchell

3 AA west: Watauga High at Weddington

Ride at your own risk? ‘Uber’ has released data on the number of passengers and drivers alleging they’ve been sexually assaulted in an effort to deflect rising concerns over the safety of the popular ride-hailing service. According to the 84-page review of 2017 and 2018, Uber received close to 6,000 allegations of serious sexual assault in the US. Rival ‘Lyft’ has also instituted sexual harassment prevention courses for drivers, among other measures.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2019/12/05/uber-safety-report-nearly-6-000-sexual-assaults-2017-and-2018/2624893001/

Twenty-two cases of hepatitis A have been reported in Forsyth County since Sept 1. The source of the outbreak in Forsyth County varies. Most people recover from the disease. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/cases-of-hepatitis-a-reported-in-forsyth-county/

Researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are seeking 400 people for a new Dementia Care Study. The study is designed to help caregivers.

Participants must have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia or be caring for someone who has the disease or disorder. (336-716-1716)

BTW: More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia. About two-thirds of those caregivers are women, and a quarter of them are of the “sandwich generation” — those who are caring for a parent while raising their own children at the same time. Need Help?

Contact the Alzheimer’s Association helpline for caregivers by calling 800-272-3900.

Say what? The U.S. may face a french fry shortage due to a poor potato crop, according to a Bloomberg report. Cold and wet weather this year has stunted the growth of potatoes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that potato production will drop a little over 6% this year, the lowest drop since 2010.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/american-french-fry-shortage-possible-after-failed-potato-crops