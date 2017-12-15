Search
Friday News, DEC 15, 2017

Friday News, DEC 15, 2017

Verne Hill Dec 15, 2017

10 days til Christmas Day

Today marks the anniversary of the ratified the ‘Bill of Rights’ in 1791.  The very first words of our charter document:  “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

 

(DEC 15) Free Shipping Day 2017   

*800 plus retailers will offer free shipping with no minimum order and guaranteed delivery by December 24th.    www.freeshippingday.com

 

Holiday shipping dead-lines *If you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day

Dec 15 (this Friday)

Standard US Mail shipments

FedEx Ground shipments.

Dec 18 (this Monday)

U.P.S (3 Day) shipments (delivery on Dec 22)

FedEx Home Delivery shipments.

Dec 20 (Next Wednesday): First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

*Check out the complete listing of holiday shopping deadlines on the News Blog    https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

 

Volunteers are still needed for ‘Operation Christmas Tree’

The all- volunteer group can use extra volunteers with flatbed trucks and pickups this Saturday morning. ‘Operation Christmas Tree’ provides FREE live trees donated by local Christmas tree lots to families in need.

Contact Ted Freshwater at (336) 998-2394.            https://goo.gl/Wk2A5L

 

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ in theatres this weekend

https://goo.gl/yUSxsx

 

Theologian R.C. Sproul passed away on Wednesday.  He was 78 years old.

“RC” as he was affectionately called had been hospitalized since Dec. 2 because of “respiratory difficulties”.  Sproul was ordained in the Presbyterian Church in America in 1975 and spent his years writing and spreading the Gospel through Ligonier (LIG- ah- near) Ministries. BTW: While Sproul devoted most of his life to Jesus, during his earlier years, Sproul attended Westminster College in Pennsylvania to play football. The team’s captain eventually led RC to the Lord.   https://goo.gl/YL99wZ

 

“A Christmas Story Live!” airs this Sunday at 7pm on Fox8 .

The LIVE performance of the 2012 Broadway musical will originate from the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.  The classic 1983 holiday film chronicles ‘Ralphie’ and his obsession with his hoped-for Christmas gift, a Red Ryder BB gun.  Expect to see the leg lamp and Ralphie’s friend Flick getting his tongue stuck to a frozen schoolyard flagpole.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/tv/2017/12/14/christmas-story-live-fox-maya-rudolph-matthew-broderick/947183001/

 

Traffic Update in downtown WS:    Bus 40 at Peters Creek Parkway

Good News: Thanks to incentives, extra workers and (mostly) good weather, Business 40 is back to four lanes at the Peters Creek Parkway overpass – at least during the day.  NOTE: Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway will be limited to ONE lane in each direction Overnights (from 9pm to 6am) through January 11. https://goo.gl/skZoCH

 

 

 

76% of Christians believe in all four elements of the Christmas story (down from 81% in 2014).  This decline has been particularly pronounced among white mainline Protestants, according to Pew.

 

Overall, 57% of Americans now believe in all four of these elements of the Christmas story, down from 65% in 2014.

The four elements they cite found in Scripture say Jesus was born to a virgin, that the wise men were guided by a star and brought gifts for baby Jesus, that the birth of Jesus was announced by angels from the Lord and that Jesus was laid in a manger as an infant.

 

*About half of all Americans plan to attend church services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The Pew report is based on 1,503 phone (cell and landline) interviews with adults 18 years and older living in all fifty states. Researchers conducted the interviews Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2017.

CBN News / Pew Research  https://goo.gl/bG6G2G

 

Verne Hill

