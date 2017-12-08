Friday News, DEC 08, 2017  

Winter Weather Advisory through Saturday afternoon

WINTER WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA

Today’s topic: SNOW (how timely!) https://goo.gl/U8PhYX

AAA: Winter driving tips… https://goo.gl/gi81YC

-Make certain your tires are properly inflated. Cold weather can reduce

air pressure quicker.

-Have your car battery check if its 3 years old or older!

-Locate that ice scraper NOW!

-Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

-Avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.

-Warm up your vehicle, but NEVER in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

-Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery or wet surfaces

-Buckle up and Keep your headlights ON when it’s raining = it’s the Law!

(SAT) Shop local this Saturday (DEC 9) from 8am to 1pm at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market during their Handcrafted Holiday Showcase

Location: off 27th street between Goodwill and the Fairgrounds.

+30 local craft vendors from Mt Airy to Asheboro including the Triad on hand!

https://www.facebook.com/events/807019506089508/?active_tab=about

The final deadline to enroll in a 2018 Marketplace plan is December 15.

Select tickets are still available for UNC-SA’s “The Nutcracker” happening Dec 8-17 at the Steven’s Center in downtown WS. Tickets from $24! Visit uncsa.edu/nutcracker for details. IMPORTANT: Due to anticipated traffic and construction delays, leave home early to arrive in time for “The Nutcracker” at the Stevens Center. https://goo.gl/tpctZ6

Two High School teams – Mount Airy and Reidsville – will be playing for state football titles this Saturday.

*Mount Airy Bears vs Tarboro in the State 1-AA championship game at 4pm at Carter–Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

*Reidsville Rams vs Wallace-Rose Hill in the State 2-A championship game at 7pm at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. https://goo.gl/T4v4hR

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is among 32 nominees up for the ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year’ award. Finalists are announced in January. The winner will be announced Feb. 3. Whoever wins the award in February will have a total of $500,000 donated in their name, with $250,000 going to a charity of their choice. https://goo.gl/6GEr6m

*NFL: Panthers hosting the Vikings in Charlotte this Sunday, 1pm Kick off.

Christmas cheer: Several on campus groups with Guilford Technical Community College packed care packages on Thursday to send to US troops in Afghanistan in time for Christmas. This is the 10th year the Student Veterans Association chapter on-campus along with the GTCC History Club and the GTCC Political Science Club rallied together for a good cause. The care boxes included, snacks, candy and toiletry items. https://goo.gl/dCeyFx

Officials with Mecklenburg County are going ‘old school’ – using paper

and pen to conduct business – since hackers froze the county’s computer system. Local leaders are refusing to the pay hackers a ransom.

Mecklenburg County computer systems that collect property taxes, handle building permits and process jail inmates have been out of commission while technology workers make digital repairs with backed-up data. Officials say the fixes will take days. Until them…paper and pen! https://goo.gl/EhACjP

Dollar General plans to open 900 new stores in 2018. Eventually, three in four Americans will live within 5 miles of a Dollar General. https://goo.gl/rF97xj

‘It’s never too late’ Phil Koch (pronounced “Kotch”) finally earns his bachelor’s degree from UNC-Greensboro TODAY …becoming the oldest graduate

in UNC-G’s history at 82. “It’s never too late,” Koch said in a recent interview at his Greensboro home. “But that’s easier said than done.”

Koch will likely NOT attend Friday’s commencement ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum. “Too many people.” But, the UNCG history department holds a smaller ceremony for its graduates just once a year, in May. Koch said he thinks he and his wife will attend that event…if he’s available?

Mr Phil has two grandchildren graduating next May. And he won’t miss that!!!!

SOURCE: Greensboro News + Record: https://goo.gl/tnepXU