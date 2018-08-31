Friday News, August 31, 2018

Reminder: “Booze It and Lose It” over the Labor Day weekend, Highway Patrol along with local law enforcement firmly say ‘Drive responsibly’.

Clark Howard: +70 Labor Day sales and deals!

Deals on appliances, outdoor furniture, tires, electronics and clothing happening this Labor Day weekend. Plus, you’ll find a few great restaurant deals!

Labor Day Freebies & Food Offerings 2018

Saturday (SEPT 01) is National Tailgating Day

Survey: Top Tailgating Trends of 2018

*Interesting fact: Men are more likely to watch college games (59%) while women prefer NFL games (52%).

Two Davidson County schools are closed today? Both Thomasville Middle School and Thomasville High School are CLOSED due to a power outage caused by a car crash on Unity Street early this morning.

Remembering Senator John McCain…

The late 81-year-old senator will ‘lie in state’ at the US Capitol on Friday…

(Saturday) A memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC – former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will deliver eulogies.

John McCain will be laid to rest at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday. *Roberta McCain, John McCain’s 106-year-old mother, is expected to be in attendance. Source: Fox News

Carowinds announcing its latest addition for 2019: Copperhead Strike

The Carolinas first double launch roller coaster.

*0 to 42 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds…

*over half a mile of steel and adrenaline.

Kick Off to College Football: Wake Forest tops Tulane in overtime

*It was anything but easy in the Big Easy for Wake Forest, but the Deacons got it done, with a one yard score in overtime for a 23-17 season-opening win.

Fast Food Family Name? KFC (yes the restaurant) is offering $11,000 to anyone who has a baby born on Sept.9 and names him ‘Harland’.

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Reason: The median walls are being replaced

Expect at least one left lane closure on I-40 eastbound just past the Hwy 52 interchange lasting several weeks (maybe through Sept 21?)

American Labor Day Fun Facts…

7.3 million workers hold down more than one job.

10.3 million workers are self-employed.

4.5 million people work at home.

*The average time it takes to commute to work is 24.3 minutes.

*The amount of time the average American spends commuting to work each year is more than 100 hours. This exceeds the typical two weeks of vacation time taken by many U.S. workers over the course of a year!

Local Baseball: The WS Dash trounce Red Sox 12-0 in their regular-season home finale

*Following the end of the regular season, the WS Dash begin their chase for a Mills Cup Championship. Winston-Salem’s playoff run begins with a matchup against the Buies Creek Astros in the Southern Division Championship Series. After the first two games of the series on the road, Winston-Salem returns to BB&T Ballpark for Game 3 on Friday, September 7, with first pitch at 7 p.m.

If necessary, Games 4 and 5 of the Southern Division Championship Series will be hosted at BB&T Ballpark.

*Game three will mark the first postseason contest at BB&T Ballpark since 2015.

Update: A breaker panel failure is believed to have caused the blaze at Faith Baptist Church in the Toast community near Mt Airy on Monday afternoon. The fire gutted the church, no one was injured.

Donations to help the church: GoFundMe page.

If you’ve been waiting for your new Medicare card to show up, keep an eye on your mailbox! In a move to combat medical identity theft, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is issuing new cards that no longer include Social Security numbers. Once you receive your new Medicare card with an MBI, you can use it right away and destroy your old card. Your coverage and benefits will stay the same.

Study: Eat avocados and get paid $300? Yes. It’s a healthy weight loss study!

Wake Forest University is one of the five research sites.

*Those chosen will receive a free MRI and health screening and asked to attend a monthly meeting with a dietician. Upon successful completion of the study, participants in both groups will be paid $300 each and two cases (or 24) avocados.

NEEDED: Children ages 6 to 17 years with at least 1 year of ballet training.

The Moscow Ballet Announces Youth Auditions for the “Great Russian Nutcracker” on Tuesday, September 4 in Winston Salem. FYI: Children’s roles are as Party Children, Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens, and more. Auditions are FREE, there may be a casting fee. Must be available for rehearsals on September 4th – 6th.

