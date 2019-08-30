Search
Friday News, August 30, 2019  

Verne HillAug 30, 2019  

Traffic update in Winston-Salem:  The ramps to and from Main Street on Business 40 (near Highway 52) have re-opened! This is the latest ‘opening’ associate with the ongoing Business 40 Improvements Project in downtown Winston-Salem.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-business-section-to-downtown-winston-salem-opens-friday/article

 

Reminder: Penalties for passing a stopped school bus include…$500 fine and an additional 4 insurance points. Be alert: Slow down.

 

Traffic Alert: High Point / Oak Hollow area

The John Coltrane Jazz and Blues Festival happening this weekend (Aug 31 + Sept 01).  BTW: Because of road construction, there will be NO left turns into the venue at Oak Hollow. All cars must make a right turn into Oak Hollow.  Attendees are to enter from the north side of the venue by taking I-40 to Highway 68 or by taking Wendover Avenue to Highway 68.   https://coltranejazzfest.com/festival-info/faq/

 

Some brands of those flat ‘cooktop surfaces’ are turning themselves on? That has prompted a RECALL of specific Whirlpool, Kitchen Aid and Jenn Air brand stovetops.  Around 26,000 of these cooktops with touch controls, made between December 2016 and July 2019, are part of a RECALL.  Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop.

https://myfox8.com/2019/08/29/recall-issued-for-glass-stovetops-that-can-turn-on-by-themselves/

 

Scam Alert: Older Americans are being targeted by scam callers that ask for their personal information found on Medicare cards.  The FCC says that if a caller threatens to cancel your health benefits because you won’t share personal information… First- Hang up immediately. *Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or visit www.medicare.gov/fraudhttps://clark.com/scams-rip-offs/medicare-phone-scam/

 

Residents of Florida are preparing Hurricane `Dorian

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center:  Dorian is expected to reach Category 4 strength as it approaches Florida over the weekend. At this point, Dorian should make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/08/29/hurricane-dorian-5-things-make-dangerous-hurricane/2151572001/

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/271438.shtml

 

JON RIVERS the long-time host of “20 THE COUNTDOWN MAGAZINE” has decided to retire.  The new host of “20, THE COUNTDOWN” will be WILLIAM RYAN III.

Jon Rivers launched the weekly Christian countdown show 35 years ago.

https://www.20thecountdownmagazine.com/featured/jon-rivers-announces-retirement-next-host-of-20-the-countdown-magazine/

 

Carolina Panthers’ 25-19 pre-season win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last night.   The Panthers will host the LA Rams in the regular-season opener on Sept. 8 in Charlotte.

 

Go Deacs: Season opener for football TONIGHT

Wake Forest hosting Utah State at BB&T Field. Kick off at 8pm https://godeacs.com/

**Traffic alert along Deacon Blvd, University and Highway 52 later this afternoon

 

App State season opener against East Tennessee State at home in Boone on Saturday. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-s-demetrius-taylor-has-the-talent-to-make/article

When will Mr Barbeque re-open?

The restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway was damaged by a fire on April 10.

The good news is that the restaurant will be coming back, said Jimmy Carros, the restaurant manager and son of owner Nick Carros. The bad news is that it won’t be as soon as they had hoped, and it may be 2020 before the restaurant re-opens.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-when-will-mr-barbecue-reopen/article_3cd50968-d610-5b5d-bd09-d9d6ba83ea82.html

 

Red rover, red rover, students please send that ‘NAME’ right over.

NASA is urging students nationwide to help name its next rover mission to Mars.

The launch to the Red Planet is set for July 2020, but it doesn’t have a name yet.

K-12 students in U.S. public, private and home schools can enter the Mars 2020 Name the Rover essay contest –  by Nov. 1.

One grand prize winner will name the rover and be invited to see the spacecraft launch in July 2020 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

https://myfox8.com/2019/08/28/nasa-invites-students-to-name-the-next-mars-rover/

 

Ashley Bratcher, star of the faith-based film “Unplanned,” recently announced the launch of a new scholarship designed specifically for expectant mothers who became unexpectedly pregnant.  The Unplanned Movie Scholarship was created in partnership with Heartbeat International, a Christian association supporting crisis pregnancy centers around the world.   https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2019/august/report-alleges-sex-abuse-by-40-vermont-priests-since-1950

 

 

Election 2020: The lineup for Next Democratic Presidential Debate Confirmed

ABC, which, along with Univision, is hosting the debate in Houston on Sept. 12, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The field: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Obama administration Housing Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and businessman Andrew Yang.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/lineup-for-next-democratic-president-debate-confirmed_3061557.html

 

 

Travel booking site Expedia just released several tips to guide you through the upcoming holiday travel season.

Notably, there are two things you should know before you book your trip:

For Thanksgiving: The worst day to travel is Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving Day.

For Christmas: The busiest day to fly is December 21.

Here the three main takeaways:

*Booking two weeks to a month out will typically save you some money.

*Travel on the holiday (if you can) to get a better deal on your flight.

*Try your best NOT to travel on the Saturday before the holiday. Most expensive.

Read more: https://clark.com/travel/expedia-book-holiday-flights/?utm_source=Clark+Newsletter

