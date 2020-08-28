Search
Friday News- August 28, 2020

Verne HillAug 28, 2020Comments Off on Friday News- August 28, 2020

WBFJ News:  Friday, August 28, 2020

10 days until Labor Day

25 days until Fall: Autumn begins on September 22.

 

The remnants of now Tropical Storm Laura likely will bring rain and gusty

winds to the Northwest Piedmont (from Boone to Winston-Salem) on Saturday.

*1 to 2 inches of rain is expected.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/remnants-of-tropical-storm-laura-likely-will-bring-rain-and-gusty-winds-saturday-to-the/

 

‘It Looks Like 1,000 Tornadoes’  Talking about the devastation ‘trail’ of Hurricane Laura across parts of Louisiana, East Texas and Alabama.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/it-looks-like-1-000-tornadoes-hurricane-laura-leaves-trail-of-cat-4-destruction

 

Saturday is the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina…

Early on the morning of August 29th, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Delta region of Louisiana. At the time, Katrina was the costliest tropical cyclone on record.  https://www.cnn.com/2013/08/23/us/hurricane-katrina-statistics-fast-facts/index.html

 

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.  Details at https://2020census.gov/

 

God is still at work in the pandemic.

A study by the Barna Group shows as many as 1 in 5 churches may not survive the shutdowns and changes brought on by COVID-19. Many of these churches may be forced to shut their doors within the next 18 months.

Barna Group president David Kinnaman said their surveys show…

*Confidence among pastors that their churches will make it through the pandemic has declined from 70% in May to around 58% now.

*Even churches that have reopened are seeing smaller numbers of people returning.

*Roughly 32% of practicing Christians have also stepped away from ‘streaming’ worship.

BOTTOM LINE: What is clear is the Gospel will not be contained in any one building, or even on a digital feed. God’s Word is powerful.  And no virus will stop the move of God’s Spirit among His people.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/study-shows-1-in-5-churches-may-not-survive-covid-virus-but-the-gospel-still-goes-forth

 

 

Israeli archaeologists have uncovered a 3,200-year-old Canaanite fortress dating back to ‘Judges Era’ in southern Israel.  The 18×18 meters fortress is shedding light into the ancient days of the judges as described in the Bible.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/august/israel-uncovers-ancient-canaanite-fortress-dating-back-to-biblical-judges-era

 

David’s song of deliverance from his enemies, including Saul…

“The LORD is my rock, my fortress, and my savior (or deliverer)”

2 Samuel 2:22 NLV

 

“I will say to the Lord, “My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”

Psalm 91:2

 

 

Temperature checks have become the new normal as schools, businesses and offices reopen safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.  But, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated last month that nearly 40% of COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic and experts suspect only half of symptomatic patients exhibit a fever, are temperature checks really keeping anyone safe from the coronavirus?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/08/28/covid-temperature-checks-keeping-you-safe-coronavirus/3406322001/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

 

As working from home turns into a semi-permanent situation for many, the search is on for the perfect private workspace. Some people have opted to take over a bedroom or basement to set up their new home office.

But others are heading to the backyard?

In March as the coronavirus shut down much of the country, sales of backyard sheds started spiking, said Mike Koenig, president and co-founder of Studio Shed.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/26/success/backyard-sheds-work-from-home/index.html

 

 

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross  

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

 

 

From Facebook: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Nick Kroustalis, original owner of the Carriage House. Nick was a compassionate man loved by everyone who’s been part of The Carriage House Restaurant ever since 1969”.

Nick Kroustalis passed away at his home in Bermuda Run earlier in the week.

He was 87.

From his obit:  (Nick’s) love of Jesus Christ was of upmost importance to him. He read and studied the Holy Bible throughout his life and did his best to live a humble life that showed kindness and love. He will be remembered for never meeting a stranger and always knowing how to make everyone he met feel special.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

www.hayworth-miller.com/obituary/NickSpero-Kroustalis

