Friday News, August 27, 2021

HOT…HAZY…HUMID through the Weekend.

*If you are wondering, ‘FALL’ begins September 22 (less than a month away!)

Reminder: Now that kids are back in ‘school’…

Passing a stopped school bus could get you a $500 fine.

An estimated 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses – each day during the school year in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/dont-break-the-law-when-to-stop-for-a-school-bus/

School Zone: If you get caught speeding in a school zone could face a fine

of $250 dollars and 3 points on you license. Source: NC DMV

Covid update: North Carolina recorded more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for the first time since January according to NC-DHHS.

*The spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations is putting a strain on hospitals across the Piedmont Triad. On Monday (AUG 30), Cone Health will delay most non-essential surgeries requiring an overnight stay. Novant Health has already begun limiting surgeries and procedures at Forsyth and Kernersville medical centers.

*NOTE: Forsyth County, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the CDC as an area with a ‘high transmission risk’. https://journalnow.com/news/local/novant-cone-say-covid-19-spike-means-non-urgent-surgeries-have-to-wait-as-hospitals/

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread!

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links including LOCAL Covid 19 ‘vaccination sites’ on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

UPDATE: US flags are at ‘half-staff’ around the nation ‘honoring’ the victims of that terror bombing at the airport in Kabul (in Afghanistan) on Thursday. Evacuations continue.

The death toll is over 100 with 13 US military members among the dead.

https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/afghanistan-kabul-taliban-us-news-08-27-21/

Samaritan’s Purse is responding to the situation in Afghanistan by partnering with other organizations to get missionaries and others out of the country.

Continue to pray: Samaritan’s Purse is asking Christians around the world to pray for the people of Afghanistan and for U.S. leaders to have wisdom and a great sense of urgency during the withdrawal from the country.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/august/samaritans-purse-sponsoring-flights-to-help-desperate-afghans-flee-before-u-s-withdrawal

AC problems. Several Guilford County Schools are dealing with air conditioning problems. The district currently has 540 work orders out for HVAC issues various schools. BTW: Students at Jamestown Middle School were sent home on Thursday because the A/C was out in several parts of the building. GCS officials said students will be sent home if the temperature inside a school building goes higher than the mid-80s.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/jamestown-middle-school-air-conditioning-problems/83

Update: The Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem has ‘cancelled’ their Used Book Sale planned for early September. It was a difficult decision BUT ‘public health and safety – for attendees, staff and volunteers- were driving factors to cancel’!

Tentative date for 2022 – May 5-7, 2022. https://www.facebook.com/ShepherdsCenterWS

Few things in life are worse than a soggy French fry.

Wendy’s is upgrading its French fries (it’s TOP selling item). They have developed a system for their FRIES ‘that retains more heat and keeps its crispiness longer’.

The ‘new and improved’ Wendy’s French fries will be available nationwide by mid-September. https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/26/business/wendys-new-french-fries/index.html

Tropical Storm Ida is gaining strength in the Gulf.

Ida is expected to produce hurricane-force winds later this weekend.

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi could see 8 to 12 inches of rain thru Monday.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/27/weather/tropical-storm-ida-friday/index.html

New this morning. The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium, which was extended at the beginning of August… https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/27/us/five-things-august-27-trnd/index.html

Bring on the CHIPS!

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market hosting its ‘Saucy Salsa contest’ this Saturday morning (Aug 28) at 10am. Homemade salsas in Hot or Mild categories will be judged by local personalities including VERNE from the WBFJ Morning Show! 😊

Winners of each category will receive $100 dollars in “market bucks” to spend at the Farmers Market. Details at WSfairgrounds.com/saucy-salsa-contest.

For his anger lasts only a moment,

but his favor lasts a lifetime!

Weeping may last through the night,

but joy comes with the morning.

Psalm 30:5 New Living Translation

Another translation says, ‘but there is a song of joy in the morning’.

Psalm 30:5 GOD’S WORD® Translation