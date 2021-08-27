Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, August 27, 2021

Friday News, August 27, 2021

Verne HillAug 27, 2021Comments Off on Friday News, August 27, 2021

Like

HOT…HAZY…HUMID through the Weekend.

*If you are wondering, ‘FALL’ begins September 22 (less than a month away!)

 

Reminder: Now that kids are back in ‘school’…

Passing a stopped school bus could get you a $500 fine.

An estimated 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses – each day during the school year in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/dont-break-the-law-when-to-stop-for-a-school-bus/

 

School Zone: If you get caught speeding in a school zone could face a fine

of $250 dollars and 3 points on you license. Source: NC DMV

 

Covid update: North Carolina recorded more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for the first time since January according to NC-DHHS.

*The spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations is putting a strain on hospitals across the Piedmont Triad. On Monday (AUG 30), Cone Health will delay most non-essential surgeries requiring an overnight stay. Novant Health has already begun limiting surgeries and procedures at Forsyth and Kernersville medical centers.

*NOTE: Forsyth County, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the CDC as an area with a ‘high transmission risk’. https://journalnow.com/news/local/novant-cone-say-covid-19-spike-means-non-urgent-surgeries-have-to-wait-as-hospitals/

 

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread!

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links including LOCAL Covid 19 ‘vaccination sites’ on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

 

UPDATE: US flags are at ‘half-staff’ around the nation ‘honoring’ the victims of that terror bombing at the airport in Kabul (in Afghanistan) on Thursday. Evacuations continue.

The death toll is over 100 with 13 US military members among the dead.

https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/afghanistan-kabul-taliban-us-news-08-27-21/

Samaritan’s Purse is responding to the situation in Afghanistan by partnering with other organizations to get missionaries and others out of the country.

Continue to pray: Samaritan’s Purse is asking Christians around the world to pray for the people of Afghanistan and for U.S. leaders to have wisdom and a great sense of urgency during the withdrawal from the country. 

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/august/samaritans-purse-sponsoring-flights-to-help-desperate-afghans-flee-before-u-s-withdrawal

 

AC problems.  Several Guilford County Schools are dealing with air conditioning problems. The district currently has 540 work orders out for HVAC issues various schools.  BTW: Students at Jamestown Middle School were sent home on Thursday because the A/C was out in several parts of the building. GCS officials said students will be sent home if the temperature inside a school building goes higher than the mid-80s.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/jamestown-middle-school-air-conditioning-problems/83

 

Update: The Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem has ‘cancelled’ their Used Book Sale planned for early September. It was a difficult decision BUT ‘public health and safety – for attendees, staff and volunteers- were driving factors to cancel’!

Tentative date for 2022 – May 5-7, 2022. https://www.facebook.com/ShepherdsCenterWS

 

Few things in life are worse than a soggy French fry. 

Wendy’s is upgrading its French fries (it’s TOP selling item). They have developed a system for their FRIES ‘that retains more heat and keeps its crispiness longer’.

The ‘new and improved’ Wendy’s French fries will be available nationwide by mid-September. https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/26/business/wendys-new-french-fries/index.html

 

Tropical Storm Ida is gaining strength in the Gulf.

Ida is expected to produce hurricane-force  winds later this weekend.

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi could see 8 to 12 inches of rain thru Monday.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/27/weather/tropical-storm-ida-friday/index.html

 

New this morning.  The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium, which was extended at the beginning of August… https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/27/us/five-things-august-27-trnd/index.html

 

 

Bring on the CHIPS!

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market hosting its ‘Saucy Salsa contest’ this Saturday morning (Aug 28) at 10am. Homemade salsas in Hot or Mild categories will be judged by local personalities including VERNE from the WBFJ Morning Show! 😊

Winners of each category will receive $100 dollars in “market bucks” to spend at the Farmers Market.   Details at WSfairgrounds.com/saucy-salsa-contest.

 

 

 

 

For his anger lasts only a moment,

but his favor lasts a lifetime!

Weeping may last through the night,

but joy comes with the morning.

Psalm 30:5  New Living Translation

 

Another translation says, ‘but there is a song of joy in the morning’.

Psalm 30:5 GOD’S WORD® Translation

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNC CASH.COM: You could have unclaimed cash and property
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: Dr. Lenny Peters “Barefoot to Benefactor”

Verne HillAug 27, 2021

BTS: Slow down in School Zones. Stop for school buses

Verne HillAug 27, 2021

Update: Local hospitals halt non-essential surgeries

Verne HillAug 27, 2021

Community Events

Aug
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help with lunch and dinner! Also donated items from the “wish list” are needed such as… Bottled Water Juice Boxes Soap Bars Items can[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed especially cereal, crackers & canned meats. as well as other grocery items for their food. Also, volunteers and volunteer groups are needed for special projects. Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes