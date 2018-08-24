Friday News, August 24, 2018

Tourism spending in Forsyth County hit a record high of $898.4 million in 2017, a 6.1% increase from 2016, according to Visit North Carolina. Forsyth County ranked No. 6 in tourism spending among the state’s 100 counties. Forsyth typically attracts about 1 million visitors a year, according to Visit Winston-Salem. https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/visitors-spent-nearly-million-in-forsyth-county-in/article_f0130405-6e50-5d36-ad0c-271352012024.html

Kroger, the nation’s second-largest grocery chain and parent company to Harris Teeter, is phasing out single-use plastic bags by 2025, replacing them with reusable ones. Citing certain estimates, Kroger said 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year.



Hurricane Lane has weakened to a Category 3 storm in the Pacific.

Parts of Hawaii’s Big Island has experienced heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides along with dangerous surf and high winds. More than 19 inches of rain fell on a northeastern section of Hawaii’s Big Island over the past 24-hours.

Hurricane Lane brings 19 inches of rain to parts of Hawaii

Sad News: Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who co-wrote the band’s iconic hit “Sweet Home Alabama,” passed away this week after a battle with cancer. King was 68. King joined the Southern rock band in 1972 as one of three guitarists. In 1974, King helped write the music for “Sweet Home Alabama,” which went on to become the band’s biggest hit. King’s voice can be heard counting “one, two, three” at the beginning of the song, before he launches into the iconic opening guitar riff.

“We wrote that song in half an hour,” King told Classic Bands in 2006. “The song came real quick. I started off with that riff and Ronnie was sitting on the edge of the couch, making this signal to me to just keep rolling it over and over. Finally, after maybe 10 to 15 minutes, he got up and sang a verse and a chorus. It wasn’t very difficult.” NOTE: If writing a HIT song is really that easy, right??





Mollie Tibbetts autopsy finds that she died by multiple sharp force injuries. Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa, went missing after an evening jog on July 18. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 24-year-old Mexican man who illegally came to the US, was charged with her murder on Wednesday after he confessed to following Mollie on her run. https://myfox8.com/2018/08/23/mollie-tibbetts-autopsy-finds-that-she-died-by-multiple-sharp-force-injuries/

NEEDED: Children ages 6 to 17 years with at least 1 year of ballet training.

The Moscow Ballet Announces Youth Auditions for the “Great Russian Nutcracker” on Tuesday, September 4 in Winston Salem. FYI: Children’s roles are as Party Children, Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens, and more. Auditions are FREE, there may be a casting fee. Must be available for rehearsals on September 4th – 6th.



The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types. Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially. Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together

Check out 30-plus awesome links from Novant Health for kicking off a healthy new school year. *Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (or our Facebook page)

BTW: Dr. Lia Erickson, with Novant Health, Waughtown Pediatrics in Winston-Salem, assists families in an underserved area of our city.

Event Planning: The Triad Vietnam Veterans Association will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade on November 10 (10am) along Fourth and Liberty Streets in downtown Winston-Salem. Questions or to participate call Walt Emery at 336-766-8087.