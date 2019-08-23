Friday News, August 23, 2019  

Cooler temperatures for the weekend…

Traffic Alert: Road closures in Forsyth County set for this weekend

Hwy 421 will be CLOSED both directions at Peace Haven Road

The closure: Tonight (9pm) til early Sunday morning

Reason: The demolition of the old Peace Haven Road bridge.

Highway 52 south to Business 40 loop ramp CLOSED

Tonight (10pm) until late Saturday or early Sunday morning.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/road-closures-set-for-this-weekend

Storms suspending play at the Winston-Salem Open last night.

After TODAY’s four quarterfinal matches are completed, the two semifinals will be played this evening beginning at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

More info on exchanging Thursday’s tickets at www.winstonsalemopen.com.

THE BIG FIT: Join Fleet Feet: Mission Feet First of Winston-Salem and Love Out Loud as we partner with Mineral Springs and Petree Elementary Schools to distribute

1,200 pairs of shoes to elementary students this Saturday, August 24th.

Check out opportunities to serve at both schools on the News Blog.

Click Here for all Volunteer Opportunities lkaiman@loveoutloudws.com

Update on Chelsea Taylor, a vocalist with Hillsong worship is continuing to recovery after suffering a brain aneurysm last Sunday. Chelsea was rushed to the ER after falling ill during a worship service at Hillsong’s flagship “Hills” campus in Sydney, Australia last Sunday. “The doctors are really pleased with her progress, saying that her quick recovery is a credit to modern medicine, as she would never have survived this a few years ago.” Relatives by her side proclaim that “we have people (literally) all over the world praying for her.” BTW: Doctors believe that Chelsea may have broken her jaw after passing out and falling to the ground.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/heaven-unleashed-a-miracle-hillsong-worship-leader-continues-to-recover-from-brain-aneurysm

Cam Newton – injured? Well, yes. The Carolina Panthers quarterback left last night’s game in the first quarter with a foot injury. New England 10-3 over the Panthers in an exhibition game. Fox 8 Sports

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lewisville is moving

That’s good news: The new location in Lewisville Shopping Center is increasing the store’s space by 25% to 10,000 square feet.

The current location on Shallowford Road closes Aug. 28

Then, the ReStore will open in its new location at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3.

NOTE: The ReStore is offering discounts up to 70% on individual items.

On Aug. 27, shoppers can purchase as many items as they can fit in a cloth ReStore shopping bag for $10. The bags are available for purchase for $2.50.

The Lewisville store is one of three operated by Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County. The Lewisville ReStore needs volunteers willing to help with the move by contacting gina.player@habitatforsyth.org.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/lewisville-restore-plans-move-to-larger-location/

Headline of the Morning

“UFO Capital of the World”: Area 51 county issues emergency declaration?

Commissioners in Nevada’s rural Lincoln County have voted to issue an emergency declaration ahead of the “Storm Area 51” event scheduled for Sept. 20. So far, the tongue-in-cheek social media event has drawn more than 2 million RSVPs on Facebook.

BTW: The actual Area 51 site (north of Los Vegas) is a classified military facility set inside a test and training range roughly the size of Connecticut. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/08/20/storm-area-51-event-pushes-rural-nevada-county-declare-emergency/2065065001/

LOCAL: “Listen to your mamma”

West Forsyth’s Jared Wilson wasn’t going to play football until his mom made him.

At the time, Jared was an incoming freshman at West Forsyth High School. Wilson’s mother, Allie, had a desire for her roughly 6-foot, 270-pound son to play football. Wilson, now a rising junior offensive tackle, has received nine (that’s 9) scholarship offers from Division I programs in the SEC, ACC and Conference USA after just a year on the Titans’ varsity team.

Check out the rest of the story from the WS Journal on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/west-forsyth-s-jared-wilson-wasn-t-going-to-play/

Winston-Salem Police investigating a shooting at a mobile home park off South Main Street last night. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. www.journalnow.com/news/crime/people-shot-off-south-main-street-in-winston-salem/

Update: Bill Ferguson has resigned as Wake Forest’s women’s volleyball coach after being charged earlier this year with racketeering in connection with a national academic admissions scandal.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-volleyball-coach-charged-in-national-academic-admissions-scandal/

On average, there are nearly 3,000 incidents of cars passing stopped school buses every school day in North Carolina.

This is not just dangerous for students; it’s also against the law.

NOTE: Penalties for passing a stopped school bus include…

a $500 fine and an additional 4 insurance points.

Be alert: Slow down and obey the posted speed limit in a school zone

– a child’s life could depend on it.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190816/as-school-starts-ncdot-stresses-road-safety

Kindergarten is a big step. Off to school, for the first time, can be stressful (and emotional) for both parents and kids!

Some helpful tips:

*Parents, are you nervous? Try not to let it show.

*Build up your kids’ self-esteem before they head to the classroom.

*Don’t forget the first day is a big deal for you (as your child).

Bottom line: “Kids are so resilient! All they need is some support and encouragement, and they can get through anything. As parents, we have to remember that. Kindergarten is the beginning of letting go.” Check out the complete list on the News Blog!

Check out “How To Prepare Your Kid For Kindergarten, From 7 Parents Who’ve Been There” on the News Blog. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/prepare-your-kid-for-kindergarten