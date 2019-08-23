Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, August 23, 2019  

Friday News, August 23, 2019  

Verne HillAug 23, 2019Comments Off on Friday News, August 23, 2019  

Like

 Cooler temperatures for the weekend…

 

Traffic Alert: Road closures in Forsyth County set for this weekend

Hwy 421 will be CLOSED both directions at Peace Haven Road

The closure: Tonight (9pm) til early Sunday morning

Reason: The demolition of the old Peace Haven Road bridge.

Highway 52 south to Business 40 loop ramp CLOSED

Tonight (10pm) until late Saturday or early Sunday morning.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/road-closures-set-for-this-weekend

 

Storms suspending play at the Winston-Salem Open last night.

After TODAY’s four quarterfinal matches are completed, the two semifinals will be played this evening beginning at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

More info on exchanging Thursday’s tickets at www.winstonsalemopen.com.

 

THE BIG FIT:  Join Fleet Feet: Mission Feet First of Winston-Salem and Love Out Loud as we partner with Mineral Springs and Petree Elementary Schools to distribute

1,200 pairs of shoes to elementary students this Saturday, August 24th.
Check out opportunities to serve at both schools on the News Blog.

Click Here for all Volunteer Opportunities      lkaiman@loveoutloudws.com

 

Update on Chelsea Taylor, a vocalist with Hillsong worship is continuing to recovery after suffering a brain aneurysm last Sunday.  Chelsea was rushed to the ER after falling ill during a worship service at Hillsong’s flagship “Hills” campus in Sydney, Australia last Sunday. “The doctors are really pleased with her progress, saying that her quick recovery is a credit to modern medicine, as she would never have survived this a few years ago.” Relatives by her side proclaim that “we have people (literally) all over the world praying for her.”  BTW: Doctors believe that Chelsea may have broken her jaw after passing out and falling to the ground.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/heaven-unleashed-a-miracle-hillsong-worship-leader-continues-to-recover-from-brain-aneurysm

 

Cam Newton – injured?  Well, yes. The Carolina Panthers quarterback left last night’s game in the first quarter with a foot injury. New England 10-3 over the Panthers in an exhibition game.   Fox 8 Sports

 

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lewisville is moving

That’s good news: The new location in Lewisville Shopping Center is increasing the store’s space by 25% to 10,000 square feet.

The current location on Shallowford Road closes Aug. 28

Then, the ReStore will open in its new location at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3.

NOTE: The ReStore is offering discounts up to 70% on individual items.

On Aug. 27, shoppers can purchase as many items as they can fit in a cloth ReStore shopping bag for $10. The bags are available for purchase for $2.50.

The Lewisville store is one of three operated by Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County. The Lewisville ReStore needs volunteers willing to help with the move by contacting gina.player@habitatforsyth.org.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/lewisville-restore-plans-move-to-larger-location/

 

 

 

Headline of the Morning

“UFO Capital of the World”: Area 51 county issues emergency declaration?

Commissioners in Nevada’s rural Lincoln County have voted to issue an emergency declaration ahead of the “Storm Area 51” event scheduled for Sept. 20.  So far, the tongue-in-cheek social media event has drawn more than 2 million RSVPs on Facebook.

BTW: The actual Area 51 site (north of Los Vegas) is a classified military facility set inside a test and training range roughly the size of Connecticut. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/08/20/storm-area-51-event-pushes-rural-nevada-county-declare-emergency/2065065001/

 

LOCAL: “Listen to your mamma”

West Forsyth’s Jared Wilson wasn’t going to play football until his mom made him.

At the time, Jared was an incoming freshman at West Forsyth High School. Wilson’s mother, Allie, had a desire for her roughly 6-foot, 270-pound son to play football. Wilson, now a rising junior offensive tackle, has received nine (that’s 9) scholarship offers from Division I programs in the SEC, ACC and  Conference USA after just a year on the Titans’ varsity team.

Check out the rest of the story from the WS Journal on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/west-forsyth-s-jared-wilson-wasn-t-going-to-play/

 

 

Winston-Salem Police investigating a shooting at a mobile home park off South Main Street last night.  The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.   www.journalnow.com/news/crime/people-shot-off-south-main-street-in-winston-salem/

 

Update: Bill Ferguson has resigned as Wake Forest’s women’s volleyball coach after being charged earlier this year with racketeering in connection with a national academic admissions scandal.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-volleyball-coach-charged-in-national-academic-admissions-scandal/

 

On average, there are nearly 3,000 incidents of cars passing stopped school buses every school day in North Carolina.

This is not just dangerous for students; it’s also against the law.

NOTE: Penalties for passing a stopped school bus include…

a $500 fine and an additional 4 insurance points.

Be alert: Slow down and obey the posted speed limit in a school zone

– a child’s life could depend on it.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190816/as-school-starts-ncdot-stresses-road-safety

 

Kindergarten is a big step. Off to school, for the first time, can be stressful (and emotional) for both parents and kids!

Some helpful tips:

*Parents, are you nervous? Try not to let it show.

*Build up your kids’ self-esteem before they head to the classroom.

*Don’t forget the first day is a big deal for you (as your child).

Bottom line:  “Kids are so resilient! All they need is some support and encouragement, and they can get through anything.  As parents, we have to remember that. Kindergarten is the beginning of letting go.”  Check out the complete list on the News Blog!

Check out “How To Prepare Your Kid For Kindergarten, From 7 Parents Who’ve Been There” on the News Blog.   https://www.huffpost.com/entry/prepare-your-kid-for-kindergarten

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWest Forsyth's Jared Wilson wasn't going to play football until THIS person made him?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Reminder: School bus passing laws

Verne HillAug 23, 2019

Hillsong worship vocalist still healing after brain aneurysm

Verne HillAug 23, 2019

101 back-to-school tips for kids and parents

Verne HillAug 23, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
17
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 17 – Aug 24 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jun
24
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 24 – Aug 31 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jun
30
Sun
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 30 – Aug 25 all-day
Boys Camp June 16-19 (For 3-5 graders) Father / Son Retreat July 19-21 Mother / Daughter Retreat Aug 5-7 Mother / Son Retreat Aug 7-9 Father / Daughter Retreat Aug 9-11 http://www.campcaraway.org
Jul
1
Mon
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jul 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers in all areas, front desk receptionist, food pantry, pharmacy, and especially interviewers. Two shifts to volunteer: 9am – 12noon & 1pm – 4pm, both are Monday –[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes