Friday News, August 21, 2020

Flash Flood Watch through tonight for portions of the Piedmont (currently Stokes and Yadkin) *Mountains and Foothill communities could get 2-4 inches of rain.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Can a smile truly bring ‘happiness’? Well, YES!

A new study finds that smiling triggers certain facial muscles which can trick your brain into feeling more positive (or happy). Researchers say at the University of South Australia had participants hold a pen between their teeth, forcing their face to use the same muscles as a smile. The experiment revealed that this ‘muscle movement’ alters both facial and body expressions, which generates more uplifting emotions.

https://www.studyfinds.org/smiling-fake-smiles-trick-brain-into-feeling-happy/

Update: NC State University is moving all of its undergraduate classes to online instruction after clusters of coronavirus cases were found on campus this week.

*UNC-Chapel Hill, already making that abrupt shift to virtual learning earlier this week, will cancel undergraduate classes on Monday and Tuesday to allow students time to move off campus due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2020/08/20/nc-state-switches-virtual-classes-amid-covid-clusters-adding-scramble-students-moving/

Worship at any cost? A Superior Court Judge in Los Angeles County ruling that there’s no court order prohibiting Pastor John MacArthur and Grace Community Church in Sun Valley from holding indoor worship services. LA County officials claimed the church broke a court order by holding indoor, in-person worship services without following state and local health guidelines. *MacArthur’s church in Sun Valley, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, has held services indoors for the past four weeks in defiance of state and county restrictions with no masks or social distancing.

The church has sued the county and state for banning indoor worship services due to the coronavirus pandemic. A full hearing in the case is set for September 4th. https://world.wng.org/content/court_declines_to_punish_macarthur_church

Prayer Concern: A group of pastors who graduated from Liberty University are urging the college’s board of trustees to “permanently remove” Jerry Falwell, Jr., from his role as president of Liberty U.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/liberty-alumni-pastors-urge-university-board-to-permanently-remove-jerry-falwell-jr-as-president

UPDATE: NASCAR driver Austin Dillon will be back in the Cup Series lineup this weekend at Dover, Delaware. Dillon, who grew up in Welcome, missed last Sunday’s road-course race at Daytona after testing positive for COVID-19.

https://journalnow.com/sports/austin-dillon-cleared-for-nascar-cup-series-races-at-dover/

Have you filled out the US Census?

Everyone needs to be counted. So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.

Details at https://2020census.gov/

JOB FAIR: Goodwill Industries of NWNC will have a drive-thru job fair

…this Wednesday (AUG 26), from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: Lawrence Joel Coliseum parking lot in Winston-Salem

Goodwill is hiring for its Triad retail stores including Lexington, Winston-Salem, Clemmons and the surrounding areas. Both full-time and part-time jobs are available.

Benefits, health care coverage, incentives and more are offered.

Pre-registration is required to attend. Check out the News Blog.

To register, visit https://events.indeed.com/event/47312.

The event is drive-thru only and masks are required. Bring your resume

For more information, call 336-317-4663 or email swhitehead@goodwillnwnc.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2020/08/19/goodwill-drive-thru-job-fair-winston-salem-aug-26/5611474002/

American Airlines is dropping service to 15 small cities, and there could be more difficult airline industry decisions on the way. Greenville, NC one of the cities https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/20/business/american-airlines-domestic-route-drop/index.html

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to freeze property taxes in cities that vote to defund their police departments. This comes after officials in Austin, Texas voted last week to cut the city’s police budget by a third and shift the funds to social services. Abbott argued that defunding police endangers all citizens… https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/21/us/five-things-august-21-trnd/index.html

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon and three others were arrested and charged with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of a fundraising campaign that was supposed to support Trump’s border wall. Bannon and defendant Brian Kolfage promised donors that the more than $25 million raised for the We Build the Wall campaign would go straight to the cause. Instead, prosecutors say Bannon and the others pocketed money to pay for their own lifestyle expenses.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/21/us/five-things-august-21-trnd/index.html

Childcare options

North Carolina has set up a child care hotline to support working parents.

Call 1-888-600-1685 to get connected to child care options in your community.

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App