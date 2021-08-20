Friday News, August 20, 2021

High School Football begins this evening!

New this morning: At least four varsity high school football games in the Triad -scheduled for tonight – have been postponed because of COVID-19 exposure. *Games (so far) NOT being played this evening include Davie County hosting Mooresville, Glenn hosting Fayetteville, Southeast Guilford vs Southern Guilford and Western Guilford vs Morehead.

REMINDER: Three Triad DMV offices closed due to COVID exposure. DMV locations in Lexington, Thomasville and Kernersville have been temporarily closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’. Anyone with appointments are being rescheduled.

Reminder: A mandatory ’Mask mandate’ goes into effect at 5:30pm TODAY (Aug 20) in Winston-Salem. The mandate applies to all public indoor buildings.

Also, masks are required in ALL city government buildings in Winston-Salem, regardless of vaccination status, in keeping with the latest CDC guidance.

Prayers for Flood victims in Western North Carolina.

Rescue crews have recovered 2 bodies, 20 remain missing in Haywood County – just west of Asheville – in the aftermath of flooding due to Tropical Storm Fred. Gov. Cooper and Sen. Thom Tillis were in Haywood County on Thursday to survey the flood-damaged area. Why did Haywood County ‘bear the brunt’ of the flooding on Tuesday?

More than eight inches of rain fell at the headwaters of the East Fork Pigeon River, resulting in historic flash flooding in Haywood County. #NCwx

Winston-Salem Open begins this weekend

(Saturday, August 21 – Saturday, August 28, 2021)

The Winston-Salem Open will host a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles.

Continue to pray for the people and situations going on in…

Haiti and Afghanistan

NC Cash: Search your name for unclaimed cash and property.

It’s a free service. www.nccash.com

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

MerleFest has become the latest entertainment event in the Triad region to amend its attendance policy due to the surge in key COVID-19 metrics.

The entry policy now includes proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a scheduled event.

MerleFest is set for Sept. 16-19, 2021 at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.

A new CDC study finds that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines protected fully vaccinated adults for at least 24 weeks against severe COVID-19 illness requiring hospitalization. Older people and immune-compromised people had sustained protection from severe COVID-19 illness. Read more: bit.ly/MMWR81821c.

If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, one of the first questions you may have is, ‘what can I do to reduce the risk of getting sicker’? The good news is, there are treatments that may reduce the risk of getting sicker (no cure yet!) Depending on your age, health history, and how long you’ve had symptoms of COVID-19, you may qualify for a treatment called monoclonal (mono-CLONE-ul) antibody treatment.

“Touch-activated scent technology”?

Febreze is rolling out ‘Unstoppables: Touch Fabric Spray’.

*Think scratch ‘n sniff in a spray! Procter & Gamble suggests that “Febreze Touch’ turns every soft surface of your house into touch ‘n sniff, providing a refreshing scent experience long after it’s sprayed. You get a “refreshing scent experience” up to 100 times…” Choose your SCENT wisely! 😊

