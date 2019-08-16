Friday News, August 16, 2019  

Would you? Could you? Just in time for autumn “Pumpkin Spice Spam”? Hormel Food Corp. will begin selling the limited edition Pumpkin Spice Spam on Sept. 23, according to NBC News.

High School Football games officially begin August 23. But, you can catch 'pre-season' jamborees and scrimmages across the Northwest.

Danny Harnden (Fox 8 Sports) Week One of Friday Football Frenzy is back! Spotlighting key match-ups starting next Friday morning.

The annual ‘Hanes Brands Sale’ continues through Saturday (AUG 17)

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd.

Daily: 9am til 8pm – Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.

*Save BIG on brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali.

Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for $10 and under!

Headline of the Morning…

“Home delivery of new cars becoming more common”

Serious! Savvy car shoppers can save time and reduce stress by taking delivery of their vehicle at their home and skip going to the dealership altogether? Read more…

Weight Loss Myth: Exercise is enough. Exercise is a relatively small part in weight loss. “In reality, it’s more like 80% nutrition and 20% exercise,” emphasizes Susan Fink, a personal trainer in Los Angeles.

Check out more 'myths' that could be sabotaging your ability to shed unwanted weight.

“Blessed” The NTSB is investigating that ‘scary’ plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr., his family and two pilots who survived a plane crash at an airport roughly 15 miles from Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday. Here’s what we know about the crash.

The small plane crashed near the end of the runway, plowed through a fence and caught on fire. Earnhardt, his wife and daughter, two pilots and a dog quickly rushed out of the plane and away from the scene as authorities arrived. Fencing was wrapped around the crashed plane but did not block the cabin doors. Earnhardt and NBC mutually agreed that he would spend the weekend with his family instead of calling races at Bristol. Earnhardt will be back in the broadcast booth Sept. 1 at Darlington.

Davidson County Community College is offering several scholarships to students who are interested in skilled labor employment through its Bridge to Career Cohort program.

Davidson County Community College will offer 30 scholarships in the amount of $500 each.

Interested? Contact DCCC via email at Carolyn_Davis@DavidsonCCC.edu.

From the online article “How To Prepare Your Kid For Kindergarten, From 7 Parents Who’ve Been There” Kindergarten is a big step. Here’s how to deal.

*Parents, are you nervous? Try not to let it show.

*Build up your kids’ self-esteem before they head to the classroom.

*Don’t forget the first day is a big deal for you too.

Bottom line: “Kids are so resilient! All they need is some support and encouragement, and they can get through anything. As parents, we have to remember that. Kindergarten is the beginning of letting go.” Check out the complete list on the News Blog!

Are you ready for PSL? Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte early this year. According to Business Insider, you can get that Pumpkin Spice Latte from ‘the lady in green’ on August 27.

Members of the St. Joseph High School cross-country team in California invited more than a dozen shelter dogs from the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter to accompany them on their morning run this week. “I am not sure who was more excited and having the most fun … the dogs or the kids,” coach Luis Escobar said.

Think you need to ‘catch up’ on your sleep after a vacation? Research agrees!

It takes at least three days (or 72 hours) to ‘get back to normal’ after a week at the beach or mountains. And that time increases to 4 days for a two-week break.

BTW: Nearly one in ten travelers bring their own pillow on vacation…

Winston-Salem Open in August…

New: Andy Murray, two-time Wimbledon champ and former world #1, will be playing in the Winston-Salem Open. Starting with qualifying on Aug. 17-18 and continuing through Aug. 24 with men’s singles and doubles tournaments.

Also… Ashleigh Barty will take on 15-year-old sensation Cori “Coco” Gauff at an exhibition match-up at the Winston-Salem Open.

General Motors’ OnStar was the target of social media backlash earlier in the week over news reports that driver assistance system’s operators failed to unlock a car with a baby trapped inside.

The incident, which OnStar said it is investigating, happened Tuesday near Miami. The GM service said it lacked access to the car after the owner’s subscription had expired.

Christina Tuffords was loading her car in a public parking lot and had used her remote start to keep her 10-month-old daughter, Maddie, cool inside the car, a published report said. But Tuffords also left the keys inside with all the doors locked.

In a panic, Tuffords called police after calling OnStar, whose operator said the service could not unlock her car remotely because her account had expired.

“I’ll do whatever it takes, I’ll pay whatever amount of money it takes. Just please reactivate my service so you guys can unlock my car,” the report said she told OnStar.

Police arrived, but they could not get the car open and officers reported the child’s head was down and eyes closed. Finally, a bystander used a window punch tool to rescue Maddie, the report said.