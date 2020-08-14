Friday News, August 14, 2020

You’re not alone. A recent survey found 38% of adults have experienced some degree of depression or anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Be strong. Be brave. Be fearless. You are never alone” Joshua 1:9

Researchers at Duke University testing 14 of the most popular face coverings during the COVID-crisis.

The results: N95 masks were the most effective at filtering droplets. Three-layer surgical and cotton masks are also effective.

Least effective: Knitted masks and bandanas as well as those ‘neck gaiters’ popular among runners.

NOTE: The testing included how many respiratory droplets are emitted when wearing a particular mask, while speaking for 10 minutes. The droplets were captured using a laser light and camera, and each mask was tested 10 times. https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2020/

Update: Wake Forest University has canceled its annual homecoming and Family Weekend celebrations scheduled for this fall. The Deacs has postponed commencement for the Class of 2020 – for a second time this year. The in-person commencement for the class of 2020 will now take place May 22, 2021 (on a Saturday). At this point, the commencement ceremony for the class of 2021 is scheduled for May 17, 2021.

https://journalnow.com/townnews/education/wake-forest-university-cancels-homecoming-and-postpones-commencement-for-a-second-time/

(Another cancellation) The 46th Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan River, originally scheduled for September 12th, has been cancelled. Several factors were considered by the Stokes Stomp Committee in making the decision to cancel, including the safety and health of all involved, as well as the current COVID-restrictions. The event, which began in 1974 as the “Star Spangled Stokes Stomp,” was so successful that it eventually led to the forming of the Stokes County Arts Council as an organization in 1975.

Good News: The 2021 Stokes Stomp Festival and Parade is being planned for next September – with the theme – “Don’t Stomp Believing.” 😊

https://www.thestokesnews.com/news/27033/2020-stokes-stomp-has-been-canceled

If you like your ‘home office’…

Truist Financial has extended its work-from-home policy due to Covid-19.

About 30,000 Truist employees — just over half of the bank’s total workforce — can continue to work from home through Jan. 31, 2021,

FYI: Google employees can continue to work from home until July 2021, making it the first major tech company to extend its remote-work arrangement into next summer.

https://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte/news/2020/08/13/truist-financial-pushes-return-date-to-2021

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. Details at https://2020census.gov/

Childcare options? North Carolina has set up a child care hotline to support working parents as we continue efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Families can call 1-888-600-1685 to get connected to child care options in their communities.

The Wyndham at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro

Live coverage of the Wyndham in Greensboro this weekend on CBS…

https://journalnow.com/townnews/sport/first-tee-of-the-triad-to-benefit-from-nine-hole-exhibition-at-wyndham-championship/

15 cent movies? AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen more than 100 US theaters next week (August 20). AMC is offering “movies in 2020 at 1920 prices” on opening day. That’s 15 cents a ticket to commemorate its centennial anniversary. AMC is requiring all guests to wear masks, limiting theater capacity and upgrading ventilation systems. https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/13/media/amc-reopening-ticket-prices/index.html

Breaking: Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York. The President is expected to visit his brother later today.

Robert Trump, a former top executive with the Trump Organization, is one of four other siblings to the President. https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/14/politics/trump-brother-hospitalized/index.html

Southern California: Hot and dry weather conditions are complicating matters for emergency crews battling the Lake Fire, burning about 65 miles north of Los Angeles. The wildfire has grown to about 11,000 acres and 5% contained as of late Thursday. Pray for the 500 firefighters battling the blaze and more firefighters coming to help.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/08/14/coronavirus-cases-lake-fire-nba-restart-pinterest-vintage-rock-posters/3333145001/

Happy Birthday, Miss Hester Ford of Charlotte

Miss Hester lives in Charlotte and she is turning 116 years old on Saturday

(Aug 15). Miss Hester – the oldest living American, and the seventh oldest person in the world – will ring in her 116th birthday from her home, because of her age and the current pandemic. Still, two of Miss Hester’s grandkids (Mary Hill and Clayton Harris) have planned a giant drive-thru celebration for their granny this weekend.

Miss Hester was born on August 15, 1904 – in Lancaster, South Carolina – where she worked on a farm, picking cotton and cutting wood. Yes, she remembers the 1918 Flu pandemic.

Miss Hester has 12 children, 48 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren, and approximately 120 great-great-grandchildren.

BTW: Unfortunately, the pandemic threat has forced Miss Hester to stay inside her home and even miss church over the past few months.

Good News: Her church sends over sermon CDs and the deacons come and give her communion (and offer prayer). https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/heartwarming/oldest-living-american-is-from-charlotte-and-shes-celebrating-her-116th-birthday-amidst-coronavirus-pandemic/