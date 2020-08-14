Search
Your Family Station
Home Uncategorized Friday News, August 14, 2020

Friday News, August 14, 2020

Verne HillAug 14, 2020Comments Off on Friday News, August 14, 2020

Like

You’re not alone. A recent survey found 38% of adults have experienced some degree of depression or anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

  “Be strong. Be brave. Be fearless. You are never alone” Joshua 1:9

 

Researchers at Duke University testing 14 of the most popular face coverings during the COVID-crisis.

The results: N95 masks were the most effective at filtering droplets. Three-layer surgical and cotton masks are also effective.

Least effective: Knitted masks and bandanas as well as those ‘neck gaiters’ popular among runners.

NOTE: The testing included how many respiratory droplets are emitted when wearing a particular mask, while speaking for 10 minutes. The droplets were captured using a laser light and camera, and each mask was tested 10 times. https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2020/

 

Update: Wake Forest University has canceled its annual homecoming and Family Weekend celebrations scheduled for this fall. The Deacs has postponed commencement for the Class of 2020 – for a second time this year.  The in-person commencement for the class of 2020 will now take place May 22, 2021 (on a Saturday).  At this point, the commencement ceremony for the class of 2021 is scheduled for May 17, 2021.

https://journalnow.com/townnews/education/wake-forest-university-cancels-homecoming-and-postpones-commencement-for-a-second-time/

 

(Another cancellation) The 46th Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan River, originally scheduled for September 12th, has been cancelled. Several factors were considered by the Stokes Stomp Committee in making the decision to cancel, including the safety and health of all involved, as well as the current COVID-restrictions.  The event, which began in 1974 as the “Star Spangled Stokes Stomp,” was so successful that it eventually led to the forming of the Stokes County Arts Council as an organization in 1975.

Good News: The 2021 Stokes Stomp Festival and Parade is being planned for next September – with the theme – “Don’t Stomp Believing.” 😊

https://www.thestokesnews.com/news/27033/2020-stokes-stomp-has-been-canceled

 

If you like your ‘home office’…

Truist Financial has extended its work-from-home policy due to Covid-19.

About 30,000 Truist employees — just over half of the bank’s total workforce — can continue to work from home through Jan. 31, 2021,

FYI: Google employees can continue to work from home until July 2021, making it the first major tech company to extend its remote-work arrangement into next summer.

https://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte/news/2020/08/13/truist-financial-pushes-return-date-to-2021

 

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.  Details at https://2020census.gov/

 

Childcare options? North Carolina has set up a child care hotline to support working parents as we continue efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.  Families can call 1-888-600-1685 to get connected to child care options in their communities.

 

 

 

 

The Wyndham at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro

Live coverage of the Wyndham in Greensboro this weekend on CBS…

https://journalnow.com/townnews/sport/first-tee-of-the-triad-to-benefit-from-nine-hole-exhibition-at-wyndham-championship/

 

 

15 cent movies?  AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen more than 100 US theaters next week (August 20).  AMC is offering “movies in 2020 at 1920 prices” on opening day. That’s 15 cents a ticket to commemorate its centennial anniversary.  AMC is  requiring all guests to wear masks, limiting theater capacity and upgrading ventilation systems. https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/13/media/amc-reopening-ticket-prices/index.html

 

Breaking: Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York.  The President is expected to visit his brother later today.

Robert Trump, a former top executive with the Trump Organization, is one of four other siblings to the President.    https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/14/politics/trump-brother-hospitalized/index.html

 

Southern California:  Hot and dry weather conditions are complicating matters for emergency crews battling the Lake Fire, burning about 65 miles north of Los Angeles. The wildfire has grown to about 11,000 acres and 5% contained as of late Thursday. Pray for the 500 firefighters battling the blaze and more firefighters coming to help.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/08/14/coronavirus-cases-lake-fire-nba-restart-pinterest-vintage-rock-posters/3333145001/

Happy Birthday, Miss Hester Ford of Charlotte

Miss Hester lives in Charlotte and she is turning 116 years old on Saturday

(Aug 15).   Miss Hester – the oldest living American, and the seventh oldest person in the world – will ring in her 116th birthday from her home, because of her age and the current pandemic.  Still, two of Miss Hester’s grandkids (Mary Hill and Clayton Harris) have planned a giant drive-thru celebration for their granny this weekend.

Miss Hester was born on August 15, 1904 – in Lancaster, South Carolina – where she worked on a farm, picking cotton and cutting wood. Yes, she remembers the 1918 Flu pandemic.

Miss Hester has 12 children, 48 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren, and approximately 120 great-great-grandchildren.

BTW: Unfortunately, the pandemic threat has forced Miss Hester to stay inside her home and even miss church over the past few months.

Good News: Her church sends over sermon CDs and the deacons come and give her communion (and offer prayer).    https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/heartwarming/oldest-living-american-is-from-charlotte-and-shes-celebrating-her-116th-birthday-amidst-coronavirus-pandemic/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHappy Birthday, Miss Hester Ford of Charlotte
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: Triad Dream Center

Verne HillAug 14, 2020

Study: The most effective masks?

Verne HillAug 14, 2020

Happy Birthday, Miss Hester Ford of Charlotte

Verne HillAug 14, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items & school supplies are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Several items are needed, such as… men’s and women’s underwear and shirts (sizes M-XL), also reading glasses of all prescriptions http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Also, with so many neighbors out of work, many of them are without health[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes