Friday News, August 13, 2021

Tropical Storm Fred may bring MORE showers and thunderstorms to the Triad later in the weekend

Guildford: Indoor county-wide mask mandate begins at 5pm TODAY (Aug 13) The mandate is for all persons throughout Guilford County, regardless of vaccination status. NOTE: The City of Greensboro implemented a ‘mask mandate’ last Thursday (Aug 5) requiring face coverings or masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals entering all City facilities. https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2587/16

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

Update: Wake Forest University will require all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask indoors, including in the classroom, to begin the fall semester. This will be a ‘temporary measure and adjustments will be made accordingly…’.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/wake-forest-will-begin-fall-semester-with-mask-mandate-in-place/

FDA: Third COVID-19 dose approved for people with weakened immune systems.

FDA: Transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge nationwide and locally.

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-updates-08-13-21/

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Which COVID Vaccine is Best For You?

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Which COVID Vaccine is Best For You?

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/pfizer-moderna-jj-which-covid-vaccine-is-best-for-you-heres-a-breakdown/2380426/

COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Older Adults

https://www.cdc.gov/aging/covid19/covid19-older-adults.html

LOCAL: Covid 19 vaccination ‘site locator links’ on the News Blog

Gift card shot site locator: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

https://www.vaccines.gov/

Local baseball: Hoppers over the Dash last night (5-4)

Greensboro leads 3-0 in the ‘Battle of I-40 series”.

TONIGHT: ‘Daddy/Daughter’ night at the Park’ at the Dash / Grasshoppers game.

First pitch tonight (Aug 13) at 7pm in Winston-Salem. www.wsdash.com

Road Closure: Water system improvements in Winston-Salem

North Stratford Road will be closed to through traffic between Spring Garden and Sussex Lane in Winston-Salem again today (AUG 13) from 9am to 5pm.

*Detours will be posted. Source: City Link https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=655

Kudos to the Winston-Salem Police Department…

Around 1,400 backpacks were given to local school kids on Thursday, all part of their annual back-to-school giveaway.

The National Institute of Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded Wake Forest School of Medicine $15.2 million dollars over five years in support of its research center for Alzheimer’s disease.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2021/08/NIH-Awards-15-million-to-Wake-Forest-School-of-Medicine-for-Alzheimers-Research

The Census Bureau releasing that latest 2020 data this week showing how the country has changed over the past 10 years.

We are becoming more diverse for sure. And people are moving?

We have a new top-five list of largest cities in America. The first four haven’t changed: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston. The newcomer at #5 = Phoenix.

Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas and San Jose round out the top 10.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southwest/the-us-has-a-new-5th-largest-city-can-you-guess-it

PGA: The Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

First responders and (K-12) teachers can show a current ID and get two complimentary wristbands, one for themselves and a guest, any day of the tournament.

https://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/

Supply run to Space? Did you know that NASA has several companies that literally ‘shuttle’ supplies to the International Space Station? Northrop Grumman just completed their 16th supply run for NASA to the Space Station. You may be wondering, what was delivered? The shipment included fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, and a pizza kit for the seven station astronauts. *Wonder if it was 30 minutes or less…?

BTW: The space station is currently home to three Americans, two Russians, one French and one Japanese astronaut.

https://www.usnews.com/news/news/articles/2021-08-10/space-station-supplies-launched-with-a-pizza-delivery-for-7

Major Afgan cities are falling to the Taliban at an alarming rate.

The Taliban has taken control of major cities surrounding Kabul, prompting the Pentagon to send an additional 3,000 troops to help evacuate personnel with the US Embassy in Afghanistan. Please pray for peace in Afghanistan. Especially those that assisted the US over the past 20 years. www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-us-evacuate-significant-number-employees-embassy-kabul-officials-2021-08-12/