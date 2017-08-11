Search
Friday News, August 11, 2017      

Verne Hill      

Saturday is National Garage Sale Day

 

Traffic Alert:  Winston-Salem (FRIDAY)

Big Rock Concert at BB&T Field (WFU football field)

Heaviest traffic expected along University Parkway, Reynolds Blvd, and Deacon Blvd between 4:30pm and 7:30pm…   For event information, click here.
(Mention before 8am SATURDAY)

Should be ‘perfect’ running weather Saturday morning…

Join WBFJ at the “Run for GRACE 5k” benefitting the clients with

The Workshop of Davidson.

Hosted by Pilgrim Reformed Church in Lexington. 

Race starts at 8am…  Details and directions at wbfj.fm

 

Perseid Meteor Shower ‘Warm-Up Act’ For This Month’s Eclipse

The peak viewing of up to 150 meteors an hour will be tonight, Saturday morning, Saturday night and early Sunday before sunrise…

 

President Trump announcing plans to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency. The designation would offer states and federal agencies more resources and power to combat the epidemic.    https://goo.gl/1fJjqG

 

Congratulations to Winston-Salem Firefighter John Powell named “N.C. Firefighter of the Year.”  Powell was recently recognized by the N.C. State Firefighters’ Association for his actions after Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. The back story:

Powell went to Princeville, an Edgecombe County town in eastern North Carolina, just after Hurricane Matthew last October disaster…

The local fire station in Princeville had been destroyed, along with three fire engines.  Powell took over as acting chief after his twin brother, the fire chief of the Princeville Volunteer Fire Department, nearly drowned when he was swept underwater while trying to rescue people trapped in a submerged car.

Powell is a 13 year veteran with the Winston-Salem Fire Department. https://goo.gl/MT4iWH

 

The Annual Handsbrands Sample Clothing Sale starts next week

Dates: August 16 – 19 (next Wednesday thru Saturday)

Location: WS Fairgrounds ‘Education Building’ off University Parkway

Apparel for men, women and children will be marked $10 or less.

Sale hours: Wednesday – Friday (10am – 7pm), Saturday (10am to 6pm)

*Please use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

*Payment options: Cash. Debit cards. Visa or MasterCard.  NO personal checks.

*NO refunds or exchanges. All sales are final.   https://goo.gl/QwmCg4

 

Keeping teachers well-stocked: The Educator Warehouse is preparing to supply WS/FC teachers with needed school supplies.

Event: Back–to-School supplies will be available next week (Aug. 17-19)

Location: Diggs-Latham Elementary. New teachers first day only!

Wanna donate? Call 336-671-1078   or   336- 817-9673.

Details and Donate here:  https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/56720

 

 

 

Reminder: State law requires all kindergartners to be up to date on their pertussis vaccination before the beginning of the school year. A booster dose of Tdap is also required for students who have not previously received Tdap and who are entering 7th grade or by age 12, whichever comes first.

 

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

NEW: Clinics 1 & 2 at the health department will have walk-in hours EVERY Wednesday. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(Closed for Lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)

 

 

Verne Hill

