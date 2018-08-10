Friday News, August 10, 2018

The ‘Dog Days of summer’ end this weekend… J

This year’s Hanesbrands Sample warehouse sale starts next week –

Wednesday thru Saturday (Aug 15-18) in Winston-Salem. 10am – 6pm

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd

*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

http://wsfairgrounds.com/event/hanesbrands-sample-sale-2018/

Traffic Alert: Overnight lane closures in downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway Bridge

Expect lane closures nightly along Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway (9 pm to 6 am) thru August 17…weather permitting. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=539304

The Oscar Meyer ‘Weiner-mobile’ will be in the Triad this weekend.

If you’d like to ‘ketchup’ with the Big Dog on wheels J there are two opportunities.

*Saturday: The Publix in High Point from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Sunday: The Publix in Clemmons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FYI: There are a total of 6 Wienermobiles that travel the USA

Source: WXII 12 http://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile

Reminder: Those yellow buses will soon be back on our roads…

Administrators with Guilford County Schools would like to seeing more of their school buses with seat belts. Out of the district’s 551 school buses, only 65 buses have seat belts. FYI: It costs an additional $10,000 to put seat belts on just ONE school bus.

https://myfox8.com/2018/08/09/guilford-county-schools-transportation-director-pushing-for-new-seat-belt-policy-on-buses/

‘Load in’ Day #1 for incoming Freshman students at WSSU today!

Check out the News Blog for the 30 “Must Haves” for Surviving College

https://www.collegeraptor.com/find-colleges/articles/tips-tools-advice/30-must-haves-for-surviving-college/

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types. Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially. Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together

Crocs Inc is closing all of its manufacturing facilities, and its CFO (or chief financial officer) is resigning. What does this mean for the future of Crocs???

Not sure, but… Crocs – based out of Niwot, Colorado – has had a GREAT year. Shares of the company have climbed 43% since the beginning of the year, while Croc stock itself has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

FYI: In July, the company debuted a high-heel version of its rubberized footwear at $50 a pair, which sparked a spirited conversation online. J Do you own a pair of Crocs?

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/crocs-closing-manufacturing-facilities-mexico-italy-chief-financial-officer-resigning/

The latest (Facebook) update from the Gateway YWCA on S Main Street (WS)…

“Last week’s flood (Aug 2) caused significant damage and impacted our electrical equipment, water heaters and heated pool.

*Initially you will be able to use the track and fitness rooms, but it may take a little longer to get the showers up and running. *Unfortunately, the warm water pool will not reopen for a few weeks because we because we are waiting for new parts to arrive.

Link on our Facebook page! Source: https://www.facebook.com/ywcawinstonsalem/

Prayer Concern: A rash of shootings in High Point appears to be ‘gang’ related, according to High Point police.

https://myfox8.com/2018/08/09/rash-of-shootings-in-high-point-believed-to-be-linked-to-gang-related-activity/

BTW: Guilford is one of eight counties in NC dealing with more than 40 gangs.

Surrounding counties are dealing with gangs, too including Davidson and Randolph…

Expect longer wait times at your local DMV office (where you get your driver’s license (ID) updated or renewed).

The deadline for those NC Real IDs is still two years off (October 2020).

Starting in October 2020, people who fly commercial airlines in the US will need to show two forms of identification – or just show your Real ID NC driver’s license – one with a gold star in the upper right hand corner.

It will just make boarding a little easier. The Real ID is OPTIONAL, but now is the time to consider getting one before the 2020 deadline.

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/frequently-asked-questions.aspx

Unlike a simple NC driver’s license renewal, you must bring in several ‘documents’ to a DMV office to get a Real ID. Cannot be done online!

Requirements: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/requirements.aspx

NOTE: This is mainly for the ladies: If your name has changed and does not match the name on your certified birth certificate, passport or other identifying information, you must provide a proof of name change, such as a certified marriage certificate, certified divorce decree or a certified document from the courts or Register of Deeds.

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article216304040.html

Why should I get a REAL ID? The federal government will begin requiring stricter identification standards to board a commercial flight or to enter a federal facility, including courthouses and military bases, as well as nuclear plants. The REAL ID will be sufficient to board a plane or enter facilities where the public is required to show ID. To fly, those without a REAL ID will be required to show another form of identification, such as a passport, Department of Defense ID or one of dozen other IDs listed on the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s website, www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

Military bases require two forms of identification if you don’t have a REAL ID.

Locate a DMV office in your area…

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx