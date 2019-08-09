Friday News, August 09, 2019  

Search
Verne Hill Aug 09, 2019  

(New) Following two shootings inside its stores, Walmart is removing violent video game displays and signs from stores, the retailer confirmed Thursday.  BTW: The retailer will still sell firearms in its brick and mortar locations nationwide.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/gaming/2019/08/08/walmart-mass-shooting-stores-removing-violent-video-game-displays/1962146001/

 

Wendy’s: Spicy chicken nuggets are returning to the menu on Monday, Aug. 12.  An online petition from fans made the return possible after a two-year absence.

Burger King: The plant-based Impossible Whopper – that meatless and vegan burger – is now available nationwide for a limited time. Are you going to try it???

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2019/08/01/burger-king-impossible-whopper-vegan-burger-going-nationwide/1821429001/

  

Former NASCAR driver Bobby Labonte will race at the Mad House this Saturday evening.  Labonte, who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame next year, will be driving in the FIRST Modified race of his career.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/nascar-legend-bobby-labonte-says-he-ll-race-at-bowman/article

 

Despite all the warnings, Americans are still getting scammed – online.

Last year alone, scammers took Americans for $2.7 billion dollars.   The number is part of a report by a division of the FBI. On average, there are more than 900 scam complaints received each day by the FBI.

https://www.komando.com/happening-now/585614/americans-were-scammed-out-of-more-than-2-7-billion-online-last-year

 

Memorial Services for Bill Stuart, former long-time City Manager for Winston-Salem, are planned for later today and on Saturday.

Stuart passed away on August 3 due to complications of pneumonia. He was 79.

*A memorial book has been placed in the lobby of the Stuart Municipal Building on East First Street in downtown Winston-Salem for the public to express their condolences to the family.

https://www.journalnow.com/obituaries/stuart-bill/article_d370730a-c267-5a9a-8c97-f13039430123.html

 

No team enjoys being knocked out of a tournament.

Well, did you hear about the women’s basketball team from Argentina??

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against Colombia at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, the Argentinian national team showed up wearing their navy blue uniforms, BUT as the away team, they were supposed to be wearing white.  Because Colombia’s uniforms were also dark blue, Argentina was given 15 minutes to change or forfeit the game.  Well, they could not meet that deadline.  Colombia wins?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ftw/2019/08/08/argentina-forced-forfeit-pan-am-game-wrong-uniform/39929525/

 

 

National Anthem try-outs with the Carolina Thunderbirds!

This Saturday (Aug 10) from 2 to 4pm. Jackson Music on Stratford Rd. in WS.

*All solo singers, group performers, instrumental players are invited to audition.

Sign up online to audition at www.carolinathunderbirds.com

 

‘American Idol’ auditions this Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at Hanes Mall / Belk court in WS.  Hosted by ABC-45.  *Kurt Myers with WBFJ will be one of the celebrity judges. The top (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh.   https://www.facebook.com/abc45tv

Previous PostBox Tops for Education going (all) digital?
