Friday News, August 07, 2020

Verne Hill

Today is National Lighthouse Day

Facebook: Do you have a favorite North Carolina lighthouse? Post a pic!

 

Election 2020: The Forsyth County Board of Elections has chosen 17 sites along with two Sundays for early voting this fall. During the first two weekends of early voting — on Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25 — early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Early-voting runs from Oct. 15 thru Oct. 31. General Election Day will be November 3.

https://journalnow.com/news/elections/local/party-line-vote-brings-early-voting-to-sundays-in-forsyth-county/

 

More outdoor dining ‘space’ opening up this weekend

*Greensboro is joining the movement to close down a city street to allow more space for outdoor dining. Elm Street from Market to Lewis streets will be shut down this Friday and Saturday night.

*Downtown Winston-Salem: Fourth Street between Trade and Marshall streets will be closed for the next two Saturday nights for the expanded dining.

FYI: Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.   -WFDD

 

 

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.  Details at https://2020census.gov/

 

UPDATE: North Carolina will remain in the “Safer At Home – Phase 2” restrictions

for 5 MORE WEEKS (til at least Sept 11 at 5pm) to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Please wear a face covering in public spaces, both inside or outside,

where physical distancing – of six feet – is not possible…

INFO: https://www.ncdps.gov/storm-update

 

FAQ: Info about the Governor’s Phase 2 Extension on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

This Frequently Asked Questions document provides guidance for the implementation of Executive Order 147, Executive Order 151 and Executive Order 155.

https://www.nc.gov/covid-19/staying-ahead-curve/phase-2-extension-faqs#are-college-and-professional-sports-going-to-be-able-to-play-with-fans/spectators

 

 

 

 “Stuff the Bus” – Final weekend

Deadline to drop-off those donated school supplies is this Sunday, August 9.

All donated school supplies will benefit kids in the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs and Center of Hope family shelter in Winston-Salem.

*Drop-off locations in Forsyth County include…

Walmart on Peters Creek Parkway, Walmart Kernersville

and Five Below locations at Hanes Mall Blvd. and Hanes Mill Road.

*Donate online at www.SalvationArmyWS.org

 

 

 

 

 

 

Work from home?  Based on a new survey, if you work at home due to the pandemic, you are working longer days, as in 48 minutes longer a day.

Employees also suggesting that they are having more meetings while working at home.

Good news: The online meetings are shorter than in-person ones.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-03/the-pandemic-workday-is-48-minutes-longer-and-has-more-meetings

 

Hand sanitizers distributed in Forsyth County being recalled because of methanol.

17 oz bottles of Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer – distributed locally in connection with a COVID-19 relief effort – is one of over 100 sanitizers being recalled by the FDA. Details on the News Blog…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/hand-sanitizer-distributed-in-winston-salem-and-forsyth-county-recalled/

RECALLS: More information regarding hand sanitizer containing Methanol,

Ground beef from Canada and onions being recalled, on the News Blog

 

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross  

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

 

 

The Trump administration is awarding more than $35 million dollars in Justice Department grants to 73 organizations in 33 states that provide safe housing for survivors of human trafficking. The grants will be used for transitional or short-term housing assistance to survivors.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/trump-giving-35-million-to-aid-human-trafficking-survivors

 

West End Coffeehouse is closing for good at the end of August.

Info about the closing at the West End Coffeehouse Facebook page.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/west-end-coffeehouse-closing-for-good-at-end-of-august

 

 

President Trump has issued an executive order that would ban the social media app TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US in 45 days if they are not sold by their Chinese-owned parent companies. The stated reason: national security? CNN

 

Fanless racing: 311 Speedway announced on Facebook that Saturday’s scheduled race will be held without fans in the stands. -Fox 8

 

 

 

