Friday News, August 04, 2017

Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Back in 1938, Ruth Graves Wakefield, an owner of the Toll House Inn, published her recipe for the iconic cookie.

Krispy Kreme has a new tasty offering – ‘Reese’s Peanut Butter’ doughnuts …in stores for a limited time! https://goo.gl/64KyC2

Good News at OBX: Power is back on across Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, according to the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative

…after a forced evacuation of the islands late last week.

Visitors were allowed to board ferries late Friday morning. If you plan on visiting the Outer Banks, call 1-800-Visit-NC for updated information. Vacationers who have rented properties on the islands are encouraged to contact their rental agency. https://goo.gl/Ry3PcK

Nike is re-releasing its Air Max sneakers.

The futuristic sneakers that first appeared 20 years ago will offer a more modern look along with a lighter, more cushiony feel. https://goo.gl/vmLWj4

Is your kitchen sponge REALLY clean?

For years, experts have suggested that microwaving kitchen sponges or throwing them in the dishwasher were effective ways to kill bacteria, make them smell better, and help them last just a bit longer. But wait…

A new German study revealing that sponges that were “sanitized” in the microwave or dishwasher were just as bacteria-loaded as sponges that were never cleaned at all. Actually, these sponges used in this study – after being examined – were dirtier than a toilet. Best tip: Just trash your kitchen sponge after a week or two. https://goo.gl/2n3sNo

The 10 Commandments 101: Interesting Biblical nuggets worth pondering

*Commandment #5 is followed by a direct blessing.

“Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long upon the land which the Lord your God is giving you.”

This is the fifth commandment found in Exodus 20, and it is also the one commandment that is followed by a blessing. God’s gift of long life is much more than a lengthy number of days. It is a promise of His provision, protection, and guidance every day of our lives. God ultimately wanted His people to honor Him. Treating our earthly parents with due respect is just a hint of how we honor and glorify God. https://goo.gl/Ed8GJi

*The number 10 signifies “completeness” in the Bible.

The number 10 occurs more than 240 times throughout Scripture. From the 10 plagues of the Old Testament to the 10 virgins of the New Testament, its significance cannot be missed. Ten is considered a number of perfection in the Bible, as well as the numbers 3, 7, and 12.

Traffic + Weather together…

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered afternoon and evening

thunderstorms…High 88

First Weekend of August…

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Less humid…High 85

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers possible…High 84

*Showers likely for most of next week?

