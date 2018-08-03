Friday News, August 03, 2018

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem

Crews will tear down the old Peters Creek Parkway Bridge over Business 40 this weekend – stating TONIGHT (Aug 3 at 10pm) through late Sunday afternoon (Aug 5) https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=539024

Detour: Eastbound Business 40 traffic will exit at Cloverdale Avenue…

Westbound Business 40 traffic will exit at Peters Creek Parkway to West 1st Street…

For through traffic – Please use I-40 and US-52 to avoid the construction area.

Allergy RECALL: Blue Diamond has issued a recall ‘warning’ to people that are allergic to ‘real milk’ after ‘Real milk’ was found in half-gallon cartons of its Vanilla Almond Breeze almond beverage. NOTE: The product does not include a label listing possible milk content, but is SAFE to drink if you are not allergic to real milk.

*The warning affects 28 states including North Carolina.

https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm615707.htm

Tax Free Weekend road trip: Is the drive to South Carolina worth it?

South Carolina’s ‘Tax Free Weekend is happening now through Sunday (Aug5).

State and local sales taxes are waived this weekend on items such as clothes, school supplies, computers and even bedding for ‘back-to-school’.

For a list sales tax-exempt items, go to the News Blog here.

BTW: North Carolina hasn’t had a sales tax-free weekend since 2013…

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/08/02/south-carolina-tax-free-weekend

One of the largest holiday parades in the Piedmont has ended?

After 58 years, organizers have ‘canceled’ the Holiday Caravan Parade in Salisbury, the board of directors said earlier in the week in a letter sent to parade participants. The ‘parade’s cancellation’ follows a controversy last year when representatives of a local ‘homosexual support group’ were told they could not ride on a float ‘designated to a separate vendor.’ Read the entire explanation on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.salisburypost.com/2018/07/31/organizers-end-holiday-caravan-parade/

Update: One person died in a one-vehicle wreck on I-85 Southbound, near Business 85 in Jamestown early this morning. The wreck closed down I-85 SB for several hours.

Apple makes history. Apple is the first company to reach $1 trillion in market value.

Dunkin’ Donuts announces its first gluten-free product – a fudge brownie.

The company strives to provide alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/dunkin-donuts-announces-first-gluten-free-product/article_f039dc03-618a-549a-89e8-fa1ae56d2e2c.html

Brookstone – sellers of quirky gadgets and cool overpriced gifts – has filed for bankruptcy. Brookstone will close its remaining 101 mall stores including the location at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. Good News: Brookstone hopes to keep its airport locations OPEN. You can still shop at the company’s website.

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/08/02/brookstone-files-for-bankrupcy–closing-all-mall-stores

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types due to a mid-summer blood shortage. Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially.

Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together for more details.

The Hanesbrands Sample Sale is coming up August 15 – 18, 2018

Times each day: 10am – 7pm

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd

*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

http://wsfairgrounds.com/event/hanesbrands-sample-sale-2018/

A group of researchers at Cornell University’s Food Lab wondered why so many lunchroom apples ending up in the trash, virtually untouched. Interesting finding: Consumption jumped by more than 60% when apples were served SLICED.

The hardest part was (and is) getting kids to take the first bite.

https://www.wbfj.fm/tip-getting-kids-eat-apples/

PBS will air the acclaimed documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” highlighting the mission (and career) of Fred Rogers as part of the “Independent Lens” showcase. Public television was the longtime home of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” BTW: This year is the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers” TV debut. An airdate for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” documentary film is TBA…

https://apnews.com/481f0064a4354f8eb13e1408272a0f7f

Some Triad events affected by recent storms…

The Forsyth Invitation Golf Tournament has been postponed to next week because of forecasted rain. The tournament will be held next Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Aug 10-12) at Reynolds Park, Pine Knolls and Tanglewood Park golf courses. -City of WS

All boat launches and boat rentals at Salem Lake were temporarily suspended on Thursday because of high water conditions at the lake. City officials also canceled the late-night fishing event scheduled for ‘today’ at Salem Lake.

Due to heavy rain and unplayable field conditions, the Winston-Salem Dash cancelled a scheduled doubleheader on Thursday at BB&T Ballpark with the Carolina Mudcats (yes, the MUDCATS) due to the weather. Thursday’s games will not be made up…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/thunderstorms-topple-trees-cause-flooding-and-power-outages/article_6cff1d31-687e-5d81-acf7-5a7c32ebb6f9.html