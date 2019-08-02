Friday News, August 02, 2019  

Headline of the Morning: “Astronauts will bake cookies in space, to see how they cook in zero gravity”

*Seriously, a prototype oven and a batch of frozen cookie dough is ready for launch to the International Space Station later this year so astronauts can find out.

https://qz.com/1680054/astronauts-plan-on-baking-cookies-on-the-iss/

Today is national ‘Ice Cream Sandwich’ Day (Aug 2)

Find ice cream deals and freebies at participating locations including…

Baskin-Robbins: Download the app at www.baskinrobbins.com for a free scoop.

Dairy Queen: Find deals including buy-one-get-one free offers on the chain’s mobile app to use at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. There’s a different app for Texas residents.

Insomnia Cookies: All day Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday, buy one Cookiewich, get one Cookiewich free.

Also on Sunday for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, get a free Chocolate Chunk cookie with a purchase.

*BTW: Some deals require an app.

Saturday is National Mustard Day (August 3)

Something ‘new’ to celebrate…Mustard ice cream????

This limited-time ‘combination’ is a partnership between French’s mustard and Coolhaus, a Southern California -based creamery.

A new superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is expected to be named this Wednesday. The first day of school for students is Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. *Back-to-School FAQ: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/58400

*School supply list for all age groups (WSFC) https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/cms/lib/NC01001395/Centricity/Domain/69/2019-20%20Supply%20List.pdf

“Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive

…helping area students through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs

Drop off donated school supplies now through August 09, at participating locations including Krispy Kreme, Five Below, and Walmart stores.

STUFF THE BUS ‘STOPS’ with WBFJ coming up next week in Winston-Salem!

Monday morning (AUG 5): Join WBFJ at the Krispy Kreme location on Stratford Road

in Winston-Salem from 8am til 10am.

Thursday (AUG 8): Join WBFJ during our lunchtime stop at ‘Five Below’

off Hanes Mall Blvd in Winston-Salem between 11am – 1pm.

The annual ‘Hanes Brands Sale’ is coming…

August 13th – August 17 (Tuesday – Saturday) Daily: 9am til 8pm?

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd.

*Save BIG on all your favorite brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali. Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for under $10!

New product drops daily. Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29th-annual-hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-tickets-64812262221

Are you the NEXT American Idol? ABC-45 is hosting a local Triad Idol competition next Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at the Hanes Mall / Belk court in Winston-Salem. Ten (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh. Details on the WBFJ News Blog…

https://www.facebook.com/abc45tv

National Anthem Contest with the Carolina Thunderbirds!

Try-outs happen next Saturday (Aug 10) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Auditions will be held at Jackson’s Music, Stratford Rd. in WS.

*All solo singers, group performers, instrumental players, and a cappella singers are invited to audition. Sign up online to audition at www.carolinathunderbirds.com

North Davidson Garbage Service has been bought out by Waste Industries.

According to the company’s website, the ‘residential waste collection service’ transitioned to Waste Industries on August 1st. However, “our recycling facility will be back in operation in the next coming months and will sustain the ability to recycle the area’s materials.”

Customers will receive a letter from Waste Industries with details about their account.

Waste Industries can be contacted at (336) 668-3712.

BTW: In August 2018, a fire at North Davidson Garbage destroyed a building that housed recyclable materials. Details: http://ndgarbage.com/site/

A number of Lowe’s workers across the U.S. are losing their jobs because the company is outsourcing their tasks, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.

Lowe’s is hiring third-party assemblers and facility services to replace Lowe’s workers who put together products like grills and patio furniture for customer orders, Lowe’s expects to retain some workers in other roles.

*Have you ever tried to assemble ONE of those grills or furniture sets??? J

https://www.journalnow.com/business/lowe-s-cuts-workers-as-jobs-are-outsourced/article_b08b3195-89ee-58a4-ae80-df90b3b18b57.html

It’s official: Chick-fil-A is America’s favorite fast food restaurant.

The fast-food chain beat out reigning champion In-N-Out (Burger), and took home the top spot on Market Force’s Fast Food Market Research Report. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) also named Chick-fil-A as America’s favorite restaurant for the fourth year in a row. https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/chick-fil-a-was-named-americas-favorite-restaurant

College football, anyone: To no one’s surprise, the pre-season Amway Coaches’ Poll has Clemson at #1 (for the first time in school history) followed by Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State – rounding out the top 5. Fox Sports

The N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer is hosting ‘The Story of BBQ in NC’ exhibit now through Labor Day. This traveling exhibit traces the rise of barbecue from across the state, and discusses Eastern, Western and Lexington styles of BBQ.

The exhibit is available with regular museum admission. Details at www.nctrans.org.

Matt Hammitt (former lead singer for the band Sanctus Real) is thanking everyone for their continued prayers! Matt’s 8 year old son, Bowen, just had his THIRD open heart surgery earlier this week (July 31). “The surgery was a success and our sweet boy is resting. Thank you all for the love and support. It means so much to us.” Bowen’s mom, Sarah shared on Instagram.

BTW: Bowen’s ‘Heart blog’ began in April of 2010, after Matt and Sarah Hammitt were told that their son would be born with Hy-po-plastic Left Heart Syndrome, a life-threatening pediatric heart disease…

Continue to pray for the Hammitt family! Updates at https://bowensheart.com/

The age of “Adulting”- A survey of 2,000 American ‘adults’ asked individuals to pinpoint the age at which they felt they fully became an ‘adult’.

*Men picked age 26, while women seem to hit adulthood at 23…

When looking at the signs of adulting among Americans, it turns out having a budget is the #1 sign someone’s reached adulthood, with 55% noting that keeping track of their finances this way signifies adult life.

*After having a budget, the survey found these to be the rest of the top 10 signs of adulting:

buying a house (54%),

filing your own taxes (52%),

understanding and monitoring your credit score (48%),

investing in your 401(k) (46%),

doing your own laundry (43%),

scheduling regular doctor’s appointments (38%),

making a list to take when going to the grocery store (35%),

cooking dinner most of Monday through Friday (33%)

watching the nightly news (31%).

And 25% said using coupons officially put them in the league of being a full-fledged adult.

Another question to the 2,000 polled…

What is the “favorite age” to experience life?

The average millennial wishes they could be 23 for the rest of their life, whereas baby boomers said 32 is the perfect age.

https://nypost.com/2019/07/31/what-age-men-and-women-consider-themselves-officially-an-adult/