Friday News, AUG 06, 2021

Update: The state of North Carolina is now offering $100 gift cards to people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.  As of Friday morning: The gift cards have run out for this weekend but should be available next week.  The offer runs through the end of August. *If you drive someone to their first vaccine appointment, you will get a $25 card. Gift card shot locator: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

https://www.vaccines.gov/

 

‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’  The University of North Carolina System will require ALL college students attending any of the state’s 16 public colleges and universities to get a COVID-19 vaccine or face weekly testing this Fall.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/nc-college-students-must-get-covid-shot-or-be-tested-weekly/article_3b46af16-f61b-11eb-b5fa-cfd2a55d6741.html

 

The Greensboro Aquatic Center will host the 2021 US Paralympics National Championship this winter from December 17-19. BTW: Greensboro Aquatic Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary

www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/greensboro-aquatic-center-to-host-2021-us-paralympics-swimming-championship-pools/

 

Remember those ‘Tax-free weekends”?  Well Virginia and South Carolina are having their ‘Tax Free Weekend’ now through August 08, 2021.  Money expert Clark Howard says when it comes to tax-free weekends, you should concentrate only on the items you need!  https://clark.com/shopping-retail/tax-free-weekends/

 

Men, how to wear a suit in 2021? Over a T-Shirt.

To ease the transition from lockdown sweats to more-tailored fare, some men are wearing casual T-shirts—not stuffy button-downs—under their sport coats!

Remember the 1980s TV show “Miami Vice”? The Don Johnson look is back.

Or is it the Eric Clapton look from the 1990s? Still a GREAT look!  Give it a try!

https://www.wsj.com/articles/t-shirt-with-a-suit-is-the-miami-vice-look-actually-cool-11627473601

 

 

It’s National Farmers Market week

And the WinstonSalem Fairgrounds Farmers Market will be giving away $100 dollars in ‘vendor bucks’ this Saturday (August 7) to celebrate.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market is located at 421 Northwest 27 Street and they are open 6am to 1pm on Saturdays.  Parking off 27th Street behind Goodwill.

The WinstonSalem Fairgrounds Farmers Market is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables, proteins, crafters and more.

                *Saucy Salsa contest on August 28, 2021.

Thanks to Ed McNeal, Director of Marketing and Communications

with the City of Winston-Salem. Ed stopped by the WBFJ Morning Show on Friday to prepare a ‘Beef and Broccoli’ stir-fry with fresh goodies from the Farmer’s Market. Thanks to Alchemy Ranch in Mount Airy for the beef.

https://wsfairgrounds.com/farmersmarket/

https://www.facebook.com/wsfairgroundsfarmersmarket/

 

 

 

Advance discounted tickets are now on sale for the upcoming

Carolina Classic Fair, coming up October 1-10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

*Tickets for opening day on Oct. 1 will be $5.

*Advance tickets and advance ride coupons are on sale through Ticketmaster and the fair website, www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

 

There is a ‘severe shortage’ of blood this summer!

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is simple.

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

*Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

Can you give blood after you receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes. The COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine (flu, measles, etc.)

 

 

The Carolina Panthers will hold their annual Fan Fest later today (Aug 6) at Bank of America Stadium.  WFMY News 2 will show all the festivities starting at 7pm.

         (Fireworks/laser show will start at 9:15). www.panthers.com

 

Breaking News:  An early morning fire damaged a significant portion of Celia Phelps United Methodist Church on Groometown Road in Greensboro on Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/fire-destroys-115-year-old-section-of-greensboro-church/

 

The Biden administration says the auto industry has agreed to a target

that 40% to 50% of new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/biden-to-boost-fuel-economy/507-3569ccc8-e1db-4fc7-8e4c-102052371e1d

 

U-line: No more ‘screeching’ tape? The new U-line Quiet Tape (based on a promotional video) peels easier than standard packing tape, making it ‘nearly noiseless’ as it comes off the roll.  Their secret?   Instead of changing the formulation of the sticky solvent acrylic adhesive, the company has instead added an “easy release coating” to the smooth shiny side of the tape so that it ‘releases from itself with much less resistance and nearly no noise at all’.

https://gizmodo.com/that-noisy-screeching-is-apparently-such-an-issue-that-1847234937

 

 

Swedish scented meatball candle? Well, IKEA has introduced a candle called ‘Huvudroll’ that smells like the Swedish meatballs available at IKEA stores.

*The candle is part of Ikea’s ‘Store in a Box’ package sensory experience.

All part of IKEA’s 10th anniversary of its U.S. Family ‘Loyalty’ Program.

www.usatoday.com/story/money/2021/08/03/ikea-swedish-meatballs-now-have-their-own-candle-scent/5465783001/

 

 

 

 

 

