Friday News, April 30, 2021

Elevated fire danger for central NC including the Triad Please NO outdoor burning today!

April 30, 2021: Day of Remembrance for UNC-Charlotte’s Niner Nation on the two-year anniversary of the campus shooting that took the lives of two students and injured four classmates. A special ‘Remembrance’ program will stream LIVE this afternoon from 5:15pm to 5:40 (the time of the 2019 shooting). https://ninernationremembers.uncc.edu/

TONIGHT: State ‘High School Football’ Playoffs

Regional Final matchups featuring several ‘Triad’ schools

4A West: (6) Butler at (1) Grimsley

3AA West: (8) Dudley at (2) Mount Tabor

3A East: (5) Western Alamance at (3) Havelock

2AA West: (7) Salisbury at (1) North Davidson

2A East: (3) Northeastern at (1) Reidsville

1AA West: (8) Polk County at (2) East Surry

FYI: State Championship games will be held Thursday – Saturday, May 6 – May 8

/www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-football/seven-triad-high-schools-will-take-the-field-friday-in-the-nchsaa-football-playoff-regional-finals/83

Albert “Alj” Jeffries from Burlington is a survivor.

Jefferies has been confronted with several life-threatening situations almost all of his life.

Jeffries was diagnosed with an enlarged heart (a condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy) at four months old. Five years ago (at age 13), Jeffries underwent a heart transplant surgery that saved his life. On June 4, Jeffries will graduate from Cummings High School in Burlington, where he will begin a new journey – attending Guilford Technical Community College with plans to be a ‘Video Gaming Designer’.

*Jeffries hopes his journey and bravery will inspire others to become organ donors – to help save lives, just like his.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/five-years-later-alj-prepares-for-high-school-graduation-after-heart-transplant/

*Find out more about Organ Donation at https://www.donatelifenc.org/

Two-day DIAPER Drive happening today and Saturday (April 30-May01).

The Gate City Professional Nannies is partnering with Nanny by Design

Benefiting the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

The needs: Baby diapers, pull ups and baby wipes.

Diaper sizes most needed: Baby Diapers 4 & 5, Pullups 4T & 5T

More about the Diaper Bank of North Carolina at https://ncdiaperbank.org/

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Covid-19 Vaccination sites and Testing sites near you on the News Blog.

https://www.nc.gov/covid19

*To limit the spread of COVID-19, even if you are vaccinated, experts recommend wearing masks while indoors, practicing social distancing and washing hands.

The Governor has ordered all US and State flags lowered to half-staff in honor of two fallen officers of the Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies (Chris Ward and Logan Fox) who died in the line of duty in Boone on Wednesday.

AND for Fort Bragg Spc. Abigail Jenks who passed away on April 19 during a training exercise. Abigail was part of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

https://wataugaonline.com/lowering-of-us-and-nc-flags-to-half-staff-for-fort-bragg-spc-abigail-jenks-watauga-officers-sgt-chris-ward-and-k-9-deputy-logan-fox/

Praise: Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence *Drive Thru Empty Bowls Event” in Winston-Salem on Wednesday was a HUGE success.

Update: Funds raised = Over $172,000 dollars ($172,355.00) raised.

*The most ever raised at an Empty Bowls event! Do the math, that’s 1.2 million meals to those in need throughout northwest North Carolina. ($1 = 7 meals)

*1,320 guests signed up and were served. https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

UPDATE: Governor Cooper’s new executive order will include NO masks outdoors as well as increase the mass gathering limit to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. Masks are STILL recommended indoors in public spaces and large gatherings. Mass gathering and capacity limits could be lifted by June 1 IF COVID-19 trends continue to improve. Read more: https://www.nc.gov/covid-19/staying-ahead-curve