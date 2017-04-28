Search
Friday News, APRIL 28, 2017
Friday News, APRIL 28, 2017

Verne Hill Apr 28, 2017

Above normal temperatures for the final weekend of April

 

Locate a ‘strawberry farm’ near you on the News Blog at wbfj.fm    

NCStrawberry.com    https://goo.gl/Ffpcyc

 

Reflecting on his first ‘100 days’ in office, President Donald Trump stated that he thought that “the job would be easier”…?

“I miss my privacy and freedom”.  A sentiment often expressed by all US Presidents in the modern age who find themselves in the security bubble of the White House. The President also said he missed being able to take the wheel.

“I like to drive,” Trump told Reuters. “I can’t drive anymore.” https://goo.gl/b63pSF

 

Putting an ‘end to overbooking’??

Southwest Airlines will end overselling of seats on its flights by the end of June.

https://goo.gl/WqWM3A

 

Oops! 500 residents in Rhode Island received ‘Duplicate’ Tax Refund checks last week.  The checks are identical, but only one of the two checks can be cashed.  https://goo.gl/N9RWSS

 

New ‘Forever’ postage stamps going solar?

The US postal service will release its new interactive ‘Solar Eclipse’ Postage Stamps in June (ahead of the August 21st solar eclipse). Just rub the stamp!

The heat from your fingers changes the image of the Moon!  https://goo.gl/2m5cQg

 

Learning to swim can be a ‘life-saving’skill

The Greensboro Sports Council announcing the creation of the “Matt Brown Learn-to-Swim Endowment”. The new endowment will fund the Learn-to-Swim program. Their goal: to teach EVERY second grader in Guildford County how to swim.  FYI: Over 60% of all children do NOT know how to swim.   https://goo.gl/M1hhlN

 

Crisis Control Ministry’s ‘Hope du Jour’ 2017 this Tuesday (May 2)

Over 135 participating restaurants in Forsyth County will give 10% of their sales on Tuesday (May 2) to help those in need right here in our community through Crisis Control Ministry.  https://goo.gl/ufpRRA

*Check out the Hope du Jour restaurant finder on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

DOLLAR SUB DAY at Jimmy John’s this Tuesday evening

Subs #1 – #6 will cost you only ONE dollar.

Times: 4pm to 8pm this Tuesday (May 2nd).  One sandwich per person.

 

National Day of Prayer 2017  – this Thursday, May 4th

Theme: For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us. Forgive Us. Heal Us!

(Based on Daniel 9:19, which says, “O Lord, Listen! O Lord, Forgive! O Lord, Hear and Act! For Your Sake, O My God…”)  Local events: https://goo.gl/1mhhYR

 

Find these stories and more on the NEWS Blog at wbfj.fm

 

 

Panera is hiring:  The sandwich chain is expected to add more than 10,000 new in-cafe and delivery driver jobs by the end of 2017.     https://goo.gl/YnPNxC

 

Youth Sports Equipment Exchange Consignment Sale

Hosted by the Student Ministries @ Mount Tabor UMC (Winston-Salem)

Happening next Saturday (May 6) from 8am to Noon

This is a great opportunity to purchase some gently used sports equipment at a reasonable price!  Contact: Kara Harvey at 336-765-5561   https://goo.gl/NJX4DV

 

 

Seriously? Posh Public Bathroom Pops Up in NYC, complete with Classical Music, Local Art and Fresh Flowers.

In a park amid skyscrapers, a gem has emerged: A free-of-charge, air-conditioned public bathroom, inspired by visits to the city’s priciest hotels, is open to everyone. The rest room, costing nearly $300,000, comes complete with freshly delivered flowers, imported tiles, classical music and artwork.

The one-of –a –kind bathroom is housed in a building behind the New York Public Library in Manhattan.  Attendants with mops keep everything clean from 7 a.m. until midnight during the warm months and until 10 p.m. the rest of the year. By park rules, no tips are allowed.  Note: With the improvement of the park, the number of visitors has increased. And so has the wait. On the women’s side, the wait could be as long as 20 minutes.  https://goo.gl/PBVGLm

Previous PostNew ‘Solar Eclipse’ Postage Stamps
Verne Hill
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

