Friday News, April 27, 2018

Beautiful weather for the final weekend of April

Additional Early Voting sites are currently open for the May 8th Primary…

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period which ends

May 5th (next Saturday). Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Job Fair: Winston-Salem / Forsyth County schools is hosting a recruitment fair this Saturday to fill hundreds of open positions. 9am this Saturday at the LJVM Coliseum.

Besides teachers, the district is looking for bus drivers, psychologists, teacher assistants, social workers and various other positions.

Reminder: Bring multiple copies of your resume, and be prepared for on-site interviews.

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/04/26/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-will-host-recruitment-fair-

Fact: Some 30 million jobs in the US that pay an average of $55,000 per year don’t require bachelor’s degrees. As students look beyond High School, deciding what to do as a career can be difficult and daunting. Experts suggest – do your research. Make lists, like what you enjoy doing (and what you DON’T). Weigh out the costs (debt) and consider the ‘return on investment.’

Check out the article, “High-Paying Trade Jobs Sit Empty, While High School Grads Line Up For University” on the News Blog. https://is.gd/kFj4Ec

William and Kate have named their new son Louis Arthur Charles.

Their third child will be known as ‘His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge’.

BTW: Wanna dress your kids like Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a Walmart budget? Check out the suggestions on the News Blog

https://www.today.com/parents/get-prince-george-princess-charlotte-s-wardrobe-walmart-prices-t127793

President Donald Trump admitted on Fox & Friends that he’s been too busy to get a birthday gift for his wife, first lady Melania Trump, who turned 48 years old yesterday.

Actually, Trump did get the first lady “a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers.”

In recent years, the share of American adults who do not affiliate with a religious group has risen dramatically, according a new Pew Research Center survey conducted in December of 2017. The vast majority of Americans (90%) believe in some kind of higher power, with 56% professing faith in God as described in the Bible and another 33% saying they believe in another type of higher power or spiritual force. Read more http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2018/04/25/key-findings-about-americans-belief-in-god/

Top leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to ease tensions (and nukes) while ending the Korean War, 65 years after ‘fighting stopped’. This summit sets the stage for a high-stakes meeting expected between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plan to meet in mid-May. Fox News

Prime going up? Amazon is raising the annual cost of Prime (the subscription service for U.S. customers) from $99 to $119 per year. The new pricing will apply to existing members’ renewals starting June 16.

BTW: Prime subscribers spend almost twice as much on Amazon — $1,300 per year on average — compared to about $700 for non-Prime members, according to one research group. https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2018/04/26/amazon-raise-annual-prime-subscription-119/556028002/