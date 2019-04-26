Friday News, April 26, 2019  

Today is National Pretzel Day. Here’s some Pretzel Trivia…

*The phrase, “tying the knot”, was inspired by pretzels? In Switzerland, a newlywed couple breaks a pretzel on their wedding day and makes a wish for good luck.

*Americans eat around two pounds of pretzels each year, but residents in Philadelphia eat an average of twelve pounds per year. Wow…

And, pretzels without salt are called “baldies”. Salt for me, please!

NC MedAssist is holding a Free Mobile Pharmacy Event in King going on today til 2pm at the First Christian Church (625 Meadowbrook Drive). The event is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications.

Identification is not required to participate, you must be at least 18 years of age.

Individuals will receive up to eight over-the-counter items for their family/home.

*Along with free OTC medicines, health screenings will be performed for free.

*Expired medications will be properly disposed of for free.

INFO: Mobile Free Pharmacy and NC MedAssist, visit www.medassist.org.

(SAT) The 17th National ‘Prescription Drug Take Back Day’

Saturday (April 27, 2019) between 10am and 2pm at specific area locations.

Lexington – Walmart parking lot

Elkin – Walmart Parking Lot

Mt Airy – Police Department

N Wilkesboro – Police Department

Additional locations and details here: https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/NTBI/ntbi-pub.pub

Taking the DIXIE out of the Dixie Classic? On-going saga continues…

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said Thursday that the city council could still decide to keep the name ‘Dixie Classic Fair.’

*Any ‘name change’ for the Dixie Classic Fair would take effect in 2020.

The ‘public-input session’ will take place on May 7 in the Bolton Home and Garden Building at the WS Fairgrounds. The city is also accepting name suggestions through June 3 with an online survey.

Instead of your kids sitting around playing video games and eating Cheetos all summer, Planet Fitness wants to get them in shape… for free!

The ‘Teen Summer Challenge’ at Planet Fitness starts May 15 through September 1st. The promotion allows 15-to-18 year-olds to work out for free at their gyms, encouraging them to get in shape safely and have some fun. Teen’s participating must be accompanied by a parent during their first visit or have a parent sign a Planet Fitness Gym Waiver. www.fox46charlotte.com/news/florida-teens-can-work-out-for-free-at-planet-fitness-this-summer

Secret Code Revealed: Use code DRAFTXHUT to get 50% OFF menu-priced pizzas online. The code can be used through Saturday, April 27.

National Day of Prayer next Thursday, May 2

“Love one another… just as I have loved you” John 13:34

Check out the 7 prayer areas on the News Blog: https://nationaldayofprayer.org/

Shepherd’s Center hosting their annual used book sale – May 2, 3 and 4th.

Location: Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Admission is free. Parking at Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard.

Thousands of used books and other items will be available.

May 2 and May 3 = 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / May 4 = 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Proceeds benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults locally.

INFO: 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org

Be careful what you pour down your drain?

Some people think the kitchen sink with garbage disposal is a quick and easy way to take care of things you’d rather not throw in the trash.

Here are five things you should never pour down the drain.

Paint

This can harden and clog your pipes when it dries. It may also contain harmful chemicals that can contaminate water and soil.

Pasta

Pasta can tangle in the blades of your garbage disposal and then harden in the pipes, according to Hunker. Running tap water down the drain to try and clear it out could make it worse because the pasta can swell. But pouring boiling water down the drain could potentially help.

Eggshells

They can coat your pipes or garbage disposal blades and harden, according to Insider. You’re better off throwing them away or using them for compost.

Medications

The big reason is the environment. Drugs can get into water supplies and groundwater, potentially affecting wildlife or humans if it gets into community drinking water. Saturday, April 27, is National Drug Take Back Day in which several locations across the country will take your expired or unused medications

Coffee grounds

Coffee grounds can clump together in the drain and eventually clog and cause a backup. If you don’t want to throw them in the trash, consider using them in your yard or garden as compost or fertilizer?

