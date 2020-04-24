Friday News, April 24, 2020

WS/FC schools is holding a ‘Virtual Career Fair’ on Saturday.

Date: This Saturday (April 25) from 10am til 2pm

For convenience, the virtual career fair has been broken down into 3 sessions:

Elementary School Positions, Secondary School Positions, Operations and Central Office Positions https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/115588

Online commencements…

*Forsyth Tech sets ‘virtual commencement’ for May 7…

*Davidson County Community College is holding its virtual commencement on May 8 due to COVID-19 restrictions. BTW: 2020 grads can participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony if they wish to have the experience of walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Stay-at-Home Extended til May 8. Governor Cooper has extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 8. Cooper said that NC residents are flattening the Covid curve but the ‘numbers’ are not ‘ready’ for a full lifting of restrictions. Cooper also said NC needs an increase in testing and trends need to be headed in the right direction.

Governor Cooper also shared information about how North Carolina can gradually re-open over three phases to prevent hot spots of COVID 19 spread.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/governor-extends-stay-home-order-through-may-8-plans-three-phase-lifting-restrictions-based

Expect another COVID 19 Task Force update this afternoon around 2pm.

The Governor hinted that he will give new information about K-12 public schools ‘soon’.

Where is my ‘stimulus check? If you haven’t gotten your COVID-Relief Stimulus check yet, then you’re probably wondering when it’s going to show up.

According to the internal plan, checks will be issued by gradually increasing income increments of $10,000 each week. Examples…

Income between $20,001-$30,000: May 8

Income between $90,001-$100,000: June 26

Income between $140,001-$150,000: July 31

All remaining checks: September 11. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/when-will-paper-stimulus-checks-be-mailed

Ridgecrest Conference Center: Up for Sale??

Trustees with LifeWay Christian Resources have authorized ‘exploring the sale’ of Ridgecrest Conference Center and Summer Camps in Black Mountain!

Changes in organizational strategy, rising costs and uncertainty due to COVID-19 as reasons for the potential sale of the property. “This was a painful decision,” said LifeWay CEO Ben Mandrell. “However, the decision is a necessary one.”

BTE: Ridgecrest hosts 70,000 guests annually for various events

http://www.bpnews.net/54696/ridgecrest-now-for-sale-following-specialcalled-meeting-of-lifeway-trustees

Merle Fest 2020 (like most all events) was cancelled due to restrictions from COVID19.

But you can relive a ‘LIVE’ rebroadcast of MerleFest 2012 Watson and Cabin stage sets daily through Sunday (April 26). 2012 was Doc Watson’s last year performing.

Grab a lawn chair, gather your friends (at a safe distance), and get ready to relive some great music – online. https://merlefest.org/

Do you have over-the-air TV (or antenna tv)?

Fox 8 WGHP will transition to a new over-the-air broadcast frequency Monday morning (April 27) at 10am. What does this mean? If you receive local channels using a TV antenna will need to rescan your TV to pick up Fox 8.

BTW: If you get Fox 8 by cable tv or satellite tv, you are good!

More information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm www.FCC.gov/rescan

This iconic children’s board game was invented during an epidemic?

Back in 1949–In the midst of the polio epidemic–a disease that placed tens of thousands of children inside iron lungs, and many thousands more around the country quarantined at home–a young San Diego schoolteacher named

Eleanor Abbott invented Candy Land, one of the most popular board games of all time. Abbott created the game inside a polio ward, as a patient herself, with the hope of giving the immobilized children around her a momentary sense of freedom and mobility. Milton Bradley was quick to buy the game from Abbott.

Back Story: During the height of the polio epidemic in the 1950’s, children were prohibited from congregating at public pools, lakes, or parks to prevent the spread of the disease. At a time when most board games were designed for all-family play, Candy Land was particularly popular because it could be played alone by children who were confined indoors. Candy Land continues to be popular, 70 years after the disease was eradicated, selling 1 million copies annually.

Makes one wonder: What ‘good’ will be ‘invented’ during our current pandemic?

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/candy-land/

NEW: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s top executive has informed employees about furloughs that “could begin next week or in early May”. The furlough period would last 16 weeks. It is not clear how many furlough days or weeks employees will be required to take. Wake Forest Baptist is the largest employer in Forsyth County.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/wake-forest-baptist-rolls-out-furloughs-for-employees-temporary-pay-cuts-for-management/article

NC DMV: Driver License Office Changes during COVID-19 Outbreak

You can check on the status of your local office on the DMV website.

The open offices will be transitioned to handle appointment-only visits and will limit the number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size.

Check ahead: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx

April 20 UPDATE: This PDF lists​​​​​​​​​​​ which offices remain open and which have now closed.

Thank You Meals! McDonald’s is giving out free meals to healthcare workers and first responders through May 5. You must show a work badge or ID or be in uniform.

One meal per person per day.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/mcdonalds-to-give-free-thank-you-meals-to-healthcare-workers-first-responders-from-april-22-to-may-5/

Traffic Alert: Re-paving along Salem Parkway (Bus 40) continues…

Crews are putting down the final layer of asphalt over several weeks to avoid road closures. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/salem-parkway-final-paving-starts-this-week/

BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide (and locally) are giving first responders and healthcare workers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for the month of April. First responders and healthcare workers can register for a discount code by verifying their status at ID.me. Sign up today!!! https://hosted-pages.id.me/offers/bp