Friday News, April 23, 2021

Round Two: State High School Football play-offs tonight (April 23, 2021) Unbeaten Mount Tabor hosting Matthews Weddington

North Davidson hosting Oak Grove

Dudley at Asheville. East Surry, Grimsley and Reidsville hosting games tonight as well.

https://www.nchsaa.org/sports/football

Smith Reynolds Airport getting big boost with a $4.4 million-dollar federal grant. The funds will be used to make repairs on the building occupied by North State Aviation, hopefully creating 200 additional jobs at the aircraft repair plant.

Other positive things happening at Smith Reynolds…

*A General Assembly bill would appropriate $30 million dollars to Smith Reynolds airport for several projects including new maintenance and repair hangars and taxiways.

*Forsyth Tech is completing a 53,000-square-foot aviation technology lab near the airport that will provide skilled workforce training for aviation technicians and mechanics.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/forsyth-county-gets-big-grant-to-create-jobs-at-smith-reynolds-airport-in-winston-salem/article_734409bc-a39c-11eb-8079-7b54d5a07582

Amazon is rolling out new technology allowing customers at some Whole Food stores to pay for their groceries by “waving their palms across a scanner”.

Amazon plans to roll out the pay-by-palm technology, known as Amazon One, allowing customers to hold their hands above a scanner that will read their unique palm print and charge the credit or debit card linked to their hand. The service will begin at several Whole Foods in the Seattle area in the coming months. BTW: Some privacy experts have raised concerns about how this kind of technology could be hacked or abused.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/april/amazon-rolling-out-palm-scanning-allowing-people-to-pay-by-waving-their-hand

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is undergoing a major overhaul to ensure it can identify a single champion, adding vocabulary questions and a lightning-round tiebreaker to this year’s pandemic-altered competition. This year’s event will be mostly virtual, and the in-person finals on July 8 have been moved from the bee’s longtime home in the Washington DC area to an ESPN campus in Florida. 😊

The National Spelling bee was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/vocabulary-lightning-round-added-to-national-spelling-bee/article_fc3d8de7-e927-5923-81bc-342aa57a06eb.html

“Like eating pickles from a jar”

Pringles introducing its ‘Wavy Deep-Fried Pickle Chips’. In stores now.

https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/pringles-dropped-new-wavy-deep-fried-pickle-chips

Tickets MUST be pre-purchased online by midnight TONIGHT (April 23) …

Drive Thru Empty Bowls Event

…supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm. https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

*Covid-19 Vaccination sites and Testing sites (locally) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nc.gov/covid19

Please continue to follow the state’s mask mandate and Covid-19 safety protocol including the Three W’s—wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash hands often.

FEMA Funeral Compensation. If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply to get ‘some reimbursement assistance’ from the federal government for funeral expenses. FYI: There is no deadline to apply. Phone: 844-684-6333

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance#eligible

ALERT: Unfortunately, scammers are contacting people and offering to register the public for assistance with the FEMA Funeral Compensation.

To avoid those scams, here are some tips:

*FEMA will not contact you until you call or apply for assistance.

*The government won’t ask you to pay anything to get this benefit.

*Don’t (ever) give your own or your deceased loved one’s personal or financial

information to anyone who contacts you out of the blue.

If you think you got a scam call, hang up and report it to the FEMA Helpline at

800-621-3362 or the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

First it was toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Now, rental cars?

For instance: As Hawaii reopens and many tourists return, there are not enough rental cars to meet the demand. That’s driving up the price of rentals and leading some visitors to get creative. Some are ‘renting’ U-Haul vehicles (trucks, vans even box trucks) to get around the islands. Hawaii U-Haul facilities are the busiest they’ve been in years.

Now, the people that are moving can’t find a moving truck! When will it ever end????

FYI: Last month, the cheapest rental car on Maui was a Toyota Camry for $722 a day.

https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2021/04/22/why-are-visitors-cruising-around-u-hauls-blame-pandemic/?fbclid=IwAR3pBSC7tOwf2naKvtIF9KmbIH91mir5P_gJWcj_mf4O6PZCgPGshwQyHJM

The US Senate overwhelmingly passed a Bill to combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans. The House is expected to consider similar legislation in the coming weeks. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/april/senate-oks-bill-to-fight-hate-crimes-against-asian-americans

Update: A 7-week-old girl is safe following an Amber Alert overnight. The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office reporting that the little girl’s parents took the 7-week-old while trying to avoid Child Protective Services.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/amber-alert-issued-for-7-week-old-girl-out-of-caswell-county/