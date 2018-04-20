Friday News, April 20, 2018

What’s dirtier than a toilet seat? Your keyboard. Yikes! And a shared computer keyboard will harbor more harmful bacteria than your private laptop. Experts suggest cleaning any keyboard at least once a week. Health Day

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak early Sunday morning.

The annual meteor shower – with up to nearly 100 meteors per hour – is active each year from now through April 25. SOURCE: AccuWeather and Earthsky.org

Flags are at half-staff. First lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral of ‘former first lady’ Barbara Bush in Houston on Saturday. Presidents Clinton and Obama – and their first ladies – will attend Mrs. Bush’s funeral. It’s customary for first ladies to attend the funerals of their predecessors, but presidents rarely do. in honor of Bush. USA Today

LIVING ROOM RESET w/ Kirk Cameron TONIGHT (April 20) at 7pm

First Wesleyan Church in High Point. The ‘LIVING ROOM RESET’ is a heartfelt conversation about marriage and parenting. Think of it as a “home-run date night.

Details about the event at wbfj.fm http://kirkcameron.com/living-room-reset/

Ticket info https://www.itickets.com/tours/2209

“10 Decades of Midway School” For 10 decades (or 100 years), Midway Elementary School in northern Davidson County has been more than a place of learning; it’s been the heart of a community. The school and community are celebrating their rich history

*(FRI) “10 Decades of Midway School History” – Reception

Tonight (April 20) from 6 to 7pm

Preview exhibit displays, guest speakers. Light refreshments will be provided.

MC will be Verne Hill (WBFJ Morning Show) *Verne is a 1978 Midway School alum

*(SAT) “10 Decades of Midway School” Community Day

This Saturday from 10am to 1pm

Open House, a number of inflatables, rides, raffles and food will be available on

Saturday. Wristbands for inflatables will be $5 with all proceeds going to the school

playground. * Midway School was founded in 1926

Info about both events: https://www.facebook.com/pg/10Decadesmidway/events/?ref=page_internal

Video: http://myfox8.com/2018/04/19/midway-elementary-school-celebrates-100th-anniversary/

The MercyMe hit song “I Can Only Imagine’ is now the ‘inspirational’ state song of Oklahoma. The governor signing the bill into law on Thursday.

The best-selling Christian song in history was written by MercyMe front man Bart Millard, who spent time with the band in Oklahoma early in their career.

*The movie based on that MercyMe song is still in the Top 10 after 5 weeks in theaters.

http://newsok.com/article/5591691

Traffic Alert in Davie County: I-40 WB near the Yadkin River Bridge.

Lane closures this weekend. Reason: Weekend construction continues to widen I-40 from Harper Road to Hwy 801 in Davie County. All lanes are expected to re-open Sunday by noon.

Early voting has begun for the May 8th Primary

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period.

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

(SUN) Students at the three Guilford County Elementary Schools that were damaged from last Sunday’s tornado will have the chance to get to know their ‘new schools’ before they return to class on Monday.

Starting Monday, Erwin Montessori School students will go to Alamance Elementary School, Peeler Elementary School students will go to Bluford Elementary School and Hampton Elementary School students will go to Reedy Fork Elementary School.

*Alamance Elementary School, Bluford Elementary School and Reedy Fork Elementary School will all have open houses this Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students and their families are welcome to attend. There, they’ll be able to meet other families and hear from leaders of both schools. http://www.wxii12.com/article/students-whose-schools-were-damaged-in-tornado-to-visit-new-schools-before-class-begins/19866029

“Greensboro Strong”: Make a donation, get a cool t-shirt

Give a donation of $25 or more, you will receive a “Greensboro Strong” t-shirt.

Officials say 100% of your donation will go directly to areas hit hardest by the tornado.

Visit interactiveresourcecenter.org to make a donation get your shirt!

UPDATE: Samaritan’s Purse is now on the ground in east Greensboro assisting with disaster relief efforts from Sunday’s tornado. Volunteers and staff with Samaritan’s Purse are working out of their base – Grace Community Church, at 643 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro. Also, chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are providing spiritual and emotional care to homeowners and those who need it.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-deploys-to-greensboro-after-tornado/

Volunteers needed: https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response/168

Additional organizations handling Tornado relief efforts in Greensboro…

Ways to help. Details on the News Blog at wbfj,fm

Sports Stuff…

East Surry has hired former Catawba Bandys head coach Trent Lowman as its next football coach.

The Carolina Panthers will open their season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on September 9.

Chris Dunn (former stand out kicker w/ North Davidson) has won the starting placekicker job for the NC State Wolfpack this Fall. Dunn was not only the top kicker in the state of North Carolina but also one of the best in the country in the 2018 class. He broke an state record with a 57-yard field goal as a senior for North Davidson High School. https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina-state/Article/Dave-Doeren-names-Chris-Dunn-NC-States-starting-kicker-for-2018-117496085