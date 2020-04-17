Friday News, April 17, 2020

Traffic Alert: Lane closures along I-40 this weekend west of Greensboro. NCDOT: The left lanes both east and west on I-40 between Sandy Ridge Road (Exit 208) and the Bus-40 split (Exit 206) from 7pm Friday night until late Sunday (6pm).

*The left lane is expected to remain closed along this stretch of I-40 West until May 15

Business 40 Improvements Project

President Trump announced a series of guidelines to help states reopen when the worst of the coronavirus threat has passed. Under the guidelines, if a state records a 14-day decrease in cases and is able to return hospitals to pre-crisis conditions, then social distancing measures recommended by the CDC can be (eased). However, these are just guidelines. Ultimately, governors still decide when and how states reopen…

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/us/five-things-april-17-trnd/index.html

Headline of the Morning

“Experts: We may need to wear masks for ‘at least a year”

Part of the ‘new normal’? Since face coverings can be worn without disrupting much of daily life, experts predict they will be worn until a vaccine is developed and deployed.

https://www.today.com/health/how-long-will-we-need-wear-masks-t178176

China has revised the Covid-19 death toll in the city of Wuhan, raising the tally by 50% and renewing international criticism of the country’s alleged lack of transparency in the early days of the virus. More than 1,200 deaths and 325 cases were added to the grim toll. The way cases were counted there changed three times in January and February, which added to confusion over the extent of the crisis.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/us/five-things-april-17-trnd/index.html

UPDATE: The Spring Home Furnishings Market in High Point has been cancelled.

No Spring market but the Fall market is still on for October (Oct. 17-21)

https://www.highpointmarket.org/covid-19-updates

2 million: That’s how many potatoes an Idaho farm is giving away so they don’t go to waste. The pandemic has severely affected the supply chain flow.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/us/five-things-april-17-trnd/index.html

The cost of personal protective equipment to combat Covid-19 is skyrocketing due to unquenchable demand, low stock and drastic price gouging. In some cases, the cost of masks, gloves and other supplies has risen 1,000% or more.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/us/five-things-april-17-trnd/index.html

Where’s my stimulus check? The IRS has a link to help…

The IRS has launching a tool that will provide the status of a payment, including the date it’s scheduled to be deposited or mailed. www.irs.gov/eip

BBB: Tips regarding stimulus payments and potential scams

DO NOT give out any personal information to SCAMMERS.

BBB: Scam Tracker www.bbb.org/scamtracker/

See BBB.org/coronavirus for recent scam information and consumer tips.

Check IRS.gov/coronavirus for the most recently updated information.

BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide (and locally) are giving first responders and healthcare workers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for the month of April. First responders and healthcare workers can register for a discount code by verifying their status at ID.me. Sign up today!!! https://hosted-pages.id.me/offers/bp

2020 US Census: Officials have formally asked Congress for a 120 day ‘extension’ for field data collection and self-response to October 31, 2020

You can complete the US census survey online at 2020Census.gov

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200414/census-efforts-extended-due-to-virus

DoubleTree hotel shares its signature chocolate chip cookie recipe for the first time

WOW! ½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks) = 2 dozen cookies? 😊

https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/doubletree-hotel-official-chocolate-chip-cookie-recipe