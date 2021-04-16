Friday News, April 16, 2021

Virtual Job Fair. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools ‘Virtual Job Fair’ happening this Saturday (April 17) from 9am to noon. Various positions are open throughout the school system. Register online: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/WSFCS/e/oP7y1

There has been a spike in black bear sightings across the state, including the Triad. Expert stress that you should never feed or approach a bear!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/black-bear-sighting-spike-in-north-carolina/83-1ab8fc71-da08-4fcc-86ee-0103836bad91

Bring a blanket to the bleachers tonight!? Several area teams playing tonight (April 16 at 7:30pm) in Round One of the State High School Football play-offs…

Parings: https://www.nchsaa.org/sports/football

Study: Couples, relationships and living through a pandemic.

Over half of ‘couples (58%) said their relationship has gotten stronger during the pandemic. As couples adjust to post-pandemic life, experts stress communication and coping skills. Always be “very clear about your needs…”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/health-wellness/2021/04/13/covid-pandemic-great-some-couples-what-happens-when-ends/7186040002/

NEW: Police still investigating a ‘mass shooting’ overnight at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis Airport. At least eight people were killed and multiple others injured. Police believe that the shooter took his own life…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/april/police-8-dead-in-shooting-at-fedex-facility-in-indianapolis

Former Vice President Mike Pence is recovering after pacemaker surgery.

The procedure was successful, and the former VP is expected to return to normal activity “in the coming days,” according to his office.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/04/15/mike-pence-recovering-heart-surgery-pacemaker/7241810002/

FEMA Funeral Compensation. If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply to get ‘some reimbursement assistance’ from the federal government for funeral expenses. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance#eligible

Update: FEMA is experiencing a high call volume regarding the Funeral Compensation Program which is causing some technical issues. Please keep trying M-F from 9 to 9.

FYI: There is no deadline to apply. Phone: 844-684-6333

VOICE TRACKERS DELIGHT April 17-18, 2012

“Americans are buying less toilet paper and wipes”

One encouraging sign that the pandemic ‘hoarding’ among consumers has slowed – we are NOT panic buying toilet paper, kitchen towels and wipes.

Sales of household and cleaning products remain ‘higher’ than they were pre-pandemic. https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/13/business/toilet-paper-wipes-sales-drop/index.html

Rumor has it. COSTCO IS BRINGING BACK FREE SAMPLES TO THEIR STORES.

Costco pulled their sampling program once the pandemic shut everything down in 2020.

BTW: A plexiglass barrier will be installed at sample stations…

https://kidsactivitiesblog.com/168663/costco-bringing-back-free-samples/?fbclid=

LIVE concert update: FOR KING & COUNTRY is (still) coming to the GREENSBORO COLISEUM. New date: October 28, 2021

Previous tickets will be honored. New date tickets are available now!

Empty Bowls supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

Drive Thru Event planned for Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

Purchase your tickets (by April 23) https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

National Day of Prayer happening Thursday, May 6, 2021

“Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” 2 Corinthians 3:17

Details on local prayer events: www.nationaldayofprayer.org

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts programs, hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Parks and Rec Department. Details at www.weplay.ws

*Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and rec centers.

Meals-on-Wheels needs Volunteers

Senior Services will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3.

Want to volunteer? Call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org

“A Week Away” – Christian Camp Movie *Now streaming on Netfix.

If you love High School Musical, you will appreciate “A Week Away”!

In this uplifting musical, a troubled teen takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp — and unexpectedly finds love, friends, redemption and a place to belong. Featuring songs Michael W Smith, Amy Grant, Stephen Curtis Chapman and for KING & COUNTRY.

Verne and his family give “A Week Away”

(5) “Camp sing-a-longs” for family friendliness and good clean camp fun.

Video Trailer: https://www.netflix.com/title/81183451

Traffic Alert

The Streatery will be in place in downtown Winston-Salem this Saturday (April 17).

A section of Fourth Street from Liberty to Spruce Street will be CLOSED to through traffic (from 5pm to 10pm). Reason: Restaurants will bring out tables and chairs onto the street for expanded OUTDOOR dining.