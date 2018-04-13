Friday News, April 13, 2018

Tax Deadline cometh. Taxpayers get a few more days to get the job done. Tuesday, April 17 is your deadline this season. Nearly 1 in 3 taxpayers wait until April – many waiting until the very last minute – to file their tax returns.

Spring Market time in High Point www.highpointmarket.org/

International Home Furnishings Market runs through Wed, April 18, 2018

NOTE: You can register and vote at the same time during the 17-day

early voting period – which begins this Thursday, April 19.

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

The Planter’s ‘Mr Peanut’ and the ‘Nut Mobile’ will be making stops in the Triad through the weekend.

Friday: Walmart on Kester Mill Road in Winston-Salem (now til 4pm)

Saturday: Walmart on Ingram Drive in King (11am to 4pm)

Sunday: Walmart on Peters Creek (Hwy 150) in Winston-Salem (11am to 4pm)

*Selfie alert: Affectionately known as the “Nut Mobile,” the 26-foot-long yellowish truck is shaped like a giant peanut on wheels. There are three Nut Mobiles on a 27 state tour! Kinda nutty. Right? www.journalnow.com

The Winston-Salem Arts Council plans to sell its 500 seat performance theater at 610 Coliseum Drive to Harvest Bible Chapel of Winston-Salem. Closing date is set for June 1st. The building – at 610 Coliseum Drive – is the home of the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and the N.C. Black Repertory Company. The Arts Council has discussed selling the theater for several months.

Harvest Bible Chapel (WS) currently meets at Jefferson Middle School. https://is.gd/b344MI

Home Opener WIN for the Winston-Salem Dash Thursday night.

The Dash defeated the Carolina Mudcats 3-2 in the 10th inning at BB&T Ballpark.

The Dash at home though the Weekend.

First pitch: Friday at 7pm. Saturday at 6pm. Sunday at 2pm. www.wsdash.com

Pastor Robert Morris, the founder of Gateway Church in Dallas, has been released from ICU after suffering from a life-threatening medical ordeal that started with a diagnosis of pneumonia last Wednesday. Meanwhile, his wife Debbie is asking for continued prayer for complete healing. www.cbn.com

Forsyth Tech: Open House this Saturday (April 14) from 9am to noon

Registration requested. Mention WBFJ: https://goo.gl/jc2n6f

The “Wheel of Fortune” Wheel-mobile will be in Raleigh this weekend.

(SAT) Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh + (SUN) Durham’s Streets at Southpoint

Auditions at both sites are from 1-5 p.m. https://is.gd/OMa7eR

“Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration Sunday (April 15) from 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Location: Asheboro High School Sponsored by the Thank You Jesus Mission

An exciting evening of music, worship and testimonies to celebrate

what Jesus has done through the Thank You Jesus Movement! Free event.

BTW: Lucas Hunt (teen from Asheboro) creator of those yellow ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs will be featured on Sunday @ 5 w/ Verne

Thank You Jesus Movement (336) 267-8562 www.thankyoujesussigns.com