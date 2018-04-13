Search
Friday News, April 13, 2018

Verne Hill Apr 13, 2018

Tax Deadline cometh.  Taxpayers get a few more days to get the job done. Tuesday, April 17 is your deadline this season. Nearly 1 in 3 taxpayers wait until April – many waiting until the very last minute – to file their tax returns.

 

Spring Market time in High Point               www.highpointmarket.org/

International Home Furnishings Market runs through Wed, April 18, 2018

 

NOTE: You can register and vote at the same time during the 17-day

early voting period – which begins this Thursday, April 19.  

Check your Voter Registration Info onlinehttps://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

 

The Planter’s ‘Mr Peanut’ and the ‘Nut Mobile’ will be making stops in the Triad through the weekend.

Friday: Walmart on Kester Mill Road in Winston-Salem (now til 4pm)

Saturday: Walmart on Ingram Drive in King (11am to 4pm)

Sunday: Walmart on Peters Creek (Hwy 150) in Winston-Salem (11am to 4pm)

*Selfie alert: Affectionately known as the “Nut Mobile,” the 26-foot-long yellowish truck is shaped like a giant peanut on wheels. There are three Nut Mobiles on a 27 state tour!   Kinda nutty. Right?  www.journalnow.com

 

The Winston-Salem Arts Council plans to sell its 500 seat performance theater at 610 Coliseum Drive to Harvest Bible Chapel of Winston-Salem.    Closing date is set for June 1st.  The building – at 610 Coliseum Drive – is the home of the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and the N.C. Black Repertory Company. The Arts Council has discussed selling the theater for several months.

Harvest Bible Chapel (WS) currently meets at Jefferson Middle School.  https://is.gd/b344MI

 

Home Opener WIN for the Winston-Salem Dash Thursday night.

The Dash defeated the Carolina Mudcats 3-2 in the 10th inning at BB&T Ballpark.

The Dash at home though the Weekend.

First pitch:  Friday at 7pm.  Saturday at 6pm.  Sunday at 2pm.  www.wsdash.com

 

Pastor Robert Morris, the founder of Gateway Church in Dallas, has been released from ICU after suffering from a life-threatening medical ordeal that started with a diagnosis of pneumonia last Wednesday. Meanwhile, his wife Debbie is asking for continued prayer for complete healing.  www.cbn.com

 

Forsyth Tech:  Open House this Saturday (April 14) from 9am to noon

Registration requested.  Mention WBFJ: https://goo.gl/jc2n6f

 

The “Wheel of Fortune” Wheel-mobile will be in Raleigh this weekend.

(SAT) Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh + (SUN) Durham’s Streets at Southpoint

Auditions at both sites are from 1-5 p.m.          https://is.gd/OMa7eR

 

“Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration Sunday (April 15) from 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Location: Asheboro High School Sponsored by the Thank You Jesus Mission

An exciting evening of music, worship and testimonies to celebrate

what Jesus has done through the Thank You Jesus Movement! Free event.

BTW: Lucas Hunt (teen from Asheboro) creator of those yellow ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs will be featured on Sunday @ 5 w/ Verne

Thank You Jesus Movement (336) 267-8562     www.thankyoujesussigns.com

Previous PostEmpty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest expands to multiple days
Community Events

Apr
13
Fri
7:00 pm Joy Prom 2018 @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Joy Prom 2018 @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Apr 13 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Joy Prom is a full-scale prom especially designed for people ages 16 and above with developmental, intellectual and/or physical different-abilities. Hosted by a variety of churches, schools and community groups.  This is a FREE event[...]
Apr
14
Sat
7:00 am Community Breakfast @ Bethania Moravian Church (Bethania)
Community Breakfast @ Bethania Moravian Church (Bethania)
Apr 14 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.922.1284
7:00 am Pancake Breakfast & Yard Sale @ First Baptist Church (Welcome)
Pancake Breakfast & Yard Sale @ First Baptist Church (Welcome)
Apr 14 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Pancake Breakfast 7-10am Yard Sale 7-2 Proceeds: Romania Mission Trips 336.972.8089  
8:30 am Women’s Conference @ Radiate Church (Thomasville)
Women’s Conference @ Radiate Church (Thomasville)
Apr 14 @ 8:30 am – 1:00 pm
Theme: “You Are His Masterpiece” Guest Speaker: Sherri Sisk & Kathy Berkowitz Free Admission 336.602.0267  
9:00 am Community Shred Event @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Community Shred Event @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
$5.00 minimum donation per bag or box Proceeds: Deaf Ministry 336.577.1616
