Friday News, April 12, 2019  

Good News: Pollen counts should go way down through the weekend

“Unplanned” the movie is still in the Top 10 (#6) going into its 3rd weekend in theaters nationwide and including the Triad. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

NOTE: Unplanned is the true story of Abby Johnson who left Planned Parenthood and is now an outspoken pro-life advocate.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/march/pureflixs-faith-based-unplanned-movie-takes-5th-place-in-weekend-box-office

View “Unplanned” trailer here: https://youtu.be/gBLWpKbC3ww

*Triad Locations showing ‘Unplanned’: www.showtimes.com/movie-times/unplanned-138415/27101-winston-salem-nc/

Whether you constantly clean your house or only really tidy things up before guests arrive, knowing a few quick and easy tricks can make the process a whole lot easier.

To help save you some time and frustration — along with a lot of wasted money on cleaning products — check out a list of cheap and easy hacks from the team at Clark Howard that will transform your cleaning routine! (Baking soda is a must according to the list!) https://clark.com/family-lifestyle/home-cleaning-hacks/

The Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has released its list of Broadway shows coming to Greensboro in 2020 and 2021. Joining the blockbuster musical “Wicked” will be Disney’s “The Lion King,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” and

“Dear Evan Hansen”. Check out the complete list of shows and ticket info on the News Blog. (Ticket info at www.tangercenter.com/broadway-packages)

“Winkler Bakery at Old Salem is NOT closing”

There have been some changes in recent years to how Winkler Bakery is run.

The historic bakery has long been used largely for ‘educational purposes’, and much of the baking for public consumption has been done off-site at a commercial facility located at Marketplace Mall (in 2018). NOTE: Only 2% of the baked goods sold at Winkler Bakery are cooked on-site in the reconstructed “squirrel tail bake oven.”

Source: Old Salem (via ‘Ask Sam’ from the Winston-Salem Journal)

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-is-winkler-bakery-at-old-salem-really-closing/article_c49d1f7f-eb34-54b8-b938-ccb358f33792.html

Record Store Day is this Saturday

Record Store Day, in its 12th year, celebrates the joys of independent record stores and the cool retail experience they STILL provide to music lovers (vinyl included). https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/music/local-record-shops-brace-for-onslaught-of-customers-for-record/article_8644a22d-a69c-50f5-9bac-aa74b27bd445.html

Winston-Salem Dash winning their home opener last night

The DASH remain at home through Sunday (BB&T Ballpark)

https://www.milb.com/winston- salem/schedule/2019-04

(Free educational event) Check out the Compassion Experience

Location: Union Baptist Church at the corner of N Trade and NW Blvd today – Sunday (April 14) Details and Times at wbfj.fm

https://cts.compassion.com/events/1226?fbclid=IwAR29L0_j84muvupByqI3Nm7wqdRFDa647VLIupiT6R352wbBlSTZhLTROjg

The Compassion Experience features an interactive journey through the true stories of children living in developing countries like the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda and the Dominican Republic. In over 2,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space, visitors will step inside homes, markets and schools — without getting on a plane.

*Each child’s story starts in poverty but ends in hope through Jesus!

Strawberry Shortcake turns 40… How it all began.

The iconic redheaded doll was invented by Muriel Fahrion, an artist who now lives and works in Tulsa. She came up with the character, familiarly known as Strawberry, back in 1979 when she was working as an illustrator for American Greetings,

Fahrion kept her day job making greeting cards while working with a small team of people on the Strawberry Shortcake project on a budget of around $1,000. When the characters were fully fleshed out, Fahrion reportedly gave the drawings to her older sister, Susan Trentel, who took the images and turned them into the first Strawberry Shortcake doll. The doll was a hit. The Strawberry Shortcake brand grossed $100 million during her first year in existence. Happy 40th… https://www.southernliving.com/news/strawberry-shortcake-character

Ready to ‘Skip down the Yellow Brick Road’ this summer?

Dates have been announced for the “Journey with Dorothy” tours at the Land of Oz on Beech Mountain. Tickets available for select dates in June and a bonus day in July!

(Tickets are $27.50, with children age two and under getting in free)

Visit www.landofoznc.com to purchase tickets and for more information on the “Autumn at Oz” Festival in September!

www.landofoznc.com/journey-with-dorothy

This dear couple from Charlotte just celebrated 82 years of marriage.

D.W. Williams (age 103) and Willie Williams (age 100) were asked the obvious question: What are the keys to a successful marriage? Their response was simple… Trust and communication are a must. And being best friends.

“I don’t have no secret for that, just be nice to each other…”

https ://myfox8.com/2019/04/07/north-carolina-couple-married-82-years-shares-secrets-to-lasting-marriage/

Hanesbrands Inc. is closing its sock manufacturing plant in Mount Airy by October, eliminating 220 jobs at the facility – after 40 years.

The decision comes as rival Gildan has pledged to create more than 700 jobs in North Carolina, including at least 290 in Mocksville.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/hanesbrands-plans-to-close-mount-airy-sock-plant-employees-affected/article_d9cce55c-948b-557f-b4cc-5bf7f018b52f.html

Update: Embers leaving the barbecue pit, that’s the official cause of that fire that damaged the iconic Mr. Barbecue restaurant in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

The fire caused more than $200,000 in damage to the building.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mr-barbecue-fire-started-from-embers-caused-more-than-in/article_56e96d83-dff3-5fc2-8576-8df0d4872d1d.html

Get a Big Mac for only 50 cents with the purchase of another Big Mac!

To get this deal, download the McDonald’s app and click on “deals.”

You can use the coupon once each week through April 28! McDonald’s

https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/product/big-mac.html